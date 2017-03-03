High School Sports

March 3, 2017 9:02 PM

Friday’s Kansas sub-state scores and box scores, Saturday’s schedule

FRIDAY’S BOYS

CLASS 6A

Finals at higher seed

BV North 58, Blue Valley 55

BV Northwest 72, Gardner-Edgerton 35

Free State 68, Derby 59

Garden City 44, Wichita North 36

Lawrence 59, SM East 54

Manhattan 47, Washburn Rural 45

Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38

Wichita South 70, Wichita Northwest 67, OT

CLASS 3A

Semifinals at host site

Erie

Jayhawk-Linn 58, Riverton 45

Galena at Erie

Fredonia

Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 61

Caney Valley vs. Remington

Garden Plain

Cheney 49, Hesston 36

Halstead vs. Conway Springs

Lyons

Hugoton 68, Cimmaron 36

Hutchinson Trinity vs. Sterling

Mission Valley

Wellsville 67, Council Grove 47

SE-Saline at Mission Valley

Russell

Phillipsburg 74, Beloit 57

Ellsworth vs. Norton

Sabetha

Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42

Maur Hill at Sabetha

St. Marys

Silver Lake 57, Perry-Lecompton 52

Rossville at St. Marys

CLASS 1A-I

Semifinals at host site

Centralia

Immaculata vs. Onaga

Frankfort vs. Doniphan West

Clifton-Clyde

Wakefield vs. Pike Valley

Hanover at Clifton-Clyde

Goessel

Rural Vista 53, Burrton 41

Little River vs. Centre

Olpe

Burlingame 63, Southern Coffey County 44

Lebo at Olpe

Osborne

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 69, Stockton 29

Osborne 51, Rock Hills 33

Quinter

La Crosse vs. St. Francis

Quinter vs. Triplains

South Barber

Norwich 50, Pretty Prairie 43

South Central at South Barber

South Gray

Dighton 64, Minneola 39

South Gray 64, Hodgeman County 28

CLASS 1A-II

Attica

South Haven vs. Caldwell

Argonia at Attica

Axtell

Wetmore vs. St. Xavier

Southern Cloud at Axtell

Greeley County

Weskan vs. Cheylin

Wallace County at Greeley County

Ingalls

Otis-Bison 64, Bucklin 22

Pawnee Heights at Ingalls

Palco

Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Logan 47

Northern Valley 75, Natoma 37

Rolla

Fowler vs. Ashland

Deerfield vs. Moscow

Sylvan-Lucas

Central Christian 56, Wilson 41

Elyria Christian at Sylvan-Lucas

Waverly

Hartford 83, Marais des Cygnes 49

Crest at Waverly

FRIDAY’S GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Finals at higher seed

Carroll 40, Liberal 30

De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34

Leavenworth 61, KC Sumner 35

Maize 49, Kapaun 38

Newton 32, Valley Center 25

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34

Salina Central 62, Emporia 50

Topeka Seaman at KC Schlagle

CLASS 4A-I

Semifinals at host site

Abilene

Ottawa 54, Wamego 47

El Dorado at Abilene

Andover Central

Circle 53, Augusta 42

Maize South at Andover Central

Bonner Springs

Baldwin at Bonner Springs

Miege 76, Eudora 28

Buhler

Hays 51, Ulysses 38

McPherson at Buhler

Independence

Coffeyville vs. Labette County

Chanute at Independence

KC Piper

Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34

Tonganoxie at KC Piper

Rose Hill

Winfield vs. Wellington

Mulvane at Rose Hill

Spring Hill

Paola 46, Fort Scott 25

Louisburg at Spring Hill

CLASS 4A-II

Semifinals at host site

Andale

Trinity Academy 46, Clearwater 23

Wichita Collegiate at Andale

Concordia

Chapman vs. Clay Center

Concordia 62, Smoky Valley 44

Girard

Baxter Springs 36, Columbus 27

Frontenac at Girard

Jefferson West

Holton 36, Rock Creek 34

KC Ward at Jefferson West

Parsons

Iola 40, Anderson County 29

Burlington at Parsons

Pratt

Larned 45, Nickerson 32

Haven at Pratt

Santa Fe Trail

Topeka Hayden 78, Osawatomie 25

Prairie View at Santa Fe Trail

Scott City

Holcomb 52, Goodland 39

Colby at Scott City

CLASS 2A

Bennington

Washington County 57, Republic County 48

Ell-Saline vs. Wabaunsee

Canton-Galva

Herington vs. Chase County

Moundridge at Canton-Galva

Kiowa County

Central Plains 53, St. John 22

Kinsley vs. Ellinwood

Oxford

Sedan vs. Berean Academy

Udall vs. Flinthills

Plainville

Hoxie 58, Rawlins County 25

Smith Center vs. Hill City

Stanton County

Oakley vs. Meade

Sublette vs. Elkhart

Uniontown

West Elk 47, Oswego 43

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Madison

Valley Falls

Maranatha vs. Jefferson North

Jackson Heights at Valley Falls

SATURDAY’S AREA FINALS

BOYS

Class 5A

At higher seed, 6 p.m.

Maize (13-8) at Eisenhower (20-1)

Carroll (11-10) at Kapaun (17-4)

Newton (9-12) at Salina Central (19-2)

Salina South (8-13) at Wichita Heights (16-5)

Class 4A-I

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

Andover Central: Circle (8-13) at Andover Central (7-14)

Buhler: McPherson (17-4) at Buhler (15-6)

Rose Hill: Wellington (8-13) vs. Mulvane (8-13)

Class 4A-II

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

Andale: Wichita Collegiate (20-1) at Andale (19-2)

Concordia: Smoky Valley (14-7) at Concordia (7-14)

Pratt: Nickerson (9-13) at Pratt (16-5)

Class 3A

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

Fredonia: Belle Plaine (14-8) vs. Caney Valley (11-11)

Garden Plain: Cheney (12-9) vs. Conway Springs (18-4)

Lyons: Hugoton (16-5) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (12-9)

Class 2A

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

Canton-Galva: Lyndon (16-6) vs. Hillsboro (16-6)

Oxford: Berean Academy (18-4) vs. Sedan (18-3)

Class 1A-I

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

South Barber: Norwich (12-10) at South Barber (17-4)

Class 1A-II

At host site, 7:30 p.m.

Attica: Caldwell (19-2) at Attica (13-9)

Sylvan-Lucas: Central Christian (18-4) vs. Elyria (14-7)

GIRLS

Class 6A

At higher seed

Wichita Northwest (9-12) at Wichita South (21-0), 5 p.m.

Washburn Rural (17-4) at Derby (17-4), 5 p.m.

Garden City (6-15) at Wichita West (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 4A-I

At host site, 6 p.m.

Andover Central: Circle (19-2) at Andover Central (13-8)

Buhler: Hays (12-9) vs. McPherson (18-3)

Rose Hill: Wellington (16-5) at Rose Hill (19-2)

Class 4A-II

At host site, 6 p.m.

Andale: Trinity Academy (13-8) at Andale (11-10)

Pratt: Larned (12-9) vs. Haven (13-8)

Class 3A

At host site, 6 p.m.

Fredonia: Wichita Independent (15-6) at Fredonia (13-9)

Garden Plain: Cheney (17-4) at Garden Plain (16-5)

Class 2A

At host site, 6 p.m.

Canton-Galva: Moundridge (18-4) vs. Chase County (13-8)

Oxford: Flinthills (19-3) vs. Berean Academy (18-4)

Uniontown: West Elk (16-6) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (13-7)

Class 1A-I

At host site, 6 p.m.

Goessel: Rural Vista (15-5) at Goessel (18-3)

South Barber: Norwich (16-5) vs. South Central (20-1)

Class 1A-II

At host site, 6 p.m.

Attica: Caldwell (13-7) vs. Cunningham (19-1)

Sylvan-Lucas: Central Christian (13-8) vs. Wilson (15-6)

