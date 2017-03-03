Friday’s Kansas sub-state scores and box scores, Saturday’s schedule

FRIDAY’S BOYS
CLASS 6A
Finals at higher seed
BV North 58, Blue Valley 55
BV Northwest 72, Gardner-Edgerton 35
Free State 68, Derby 59
Garden City 44, Wichita North 36
Lawrence 59, SM East 54
Manhattan 47, Washburn Rural 45
Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38
Wichita South 70, Wichita Northwest 67, OT
CLASS 3A
Semifinals at host site
Erie
Jayhawk-Linn 58, Riverton 45
Galena at Erie
Fredonia
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 61
Caney Valley vs. Remington
Garden Plain
Cheney 49, Hesston 36
Halstead vs. Conway Springs
Lyons
Hugoton 68, Cimmaron 36
Hutchinson Trinity vs. Sterling
Mission Valley
Wellsville 67, Council Grove 47
SE-Saline at Mission Valley
Russell
Phillipsburg 74, Beloit 57
Ellsworth vs. Norton
Sabetha
Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42
Maur Hill at Sabetha
St. Marys
Silver Lake 57, Perry-Lecompton 52
Rossville at St. Marys
CLASS 1A-I
Semifinals at host site
Centralia
Immaculata vs. Onaga
Frankfort vs. Doniphan West
Clifton-Clyde
Wakefield vs. Pike Valley
Hanover at Clifton-Clyde
Goessel
Rural Vista 53, Burrton 41
Little River vs. Centre
Olpe
Burlingame 63, Southern Coffey County 44
Lebo at Olpe
Osborne
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 69, Stockton 29
Osborne 51, Rock Hills 33
Quinter
La Crosse vs. St. Francis
Quinter vs. Triplains
South Barber
Norwich 50, Pretty Prairie 43
South Central at South Barber
South Gray
Dighton 64, Minneola 39
South Gray 64, Hodgeman County 28
CLASS 1A-II
Attica
South Haven vs. Caldwell
Argonia at Attica
Axtell
Wetmore vs. St. Xavier
Southern Cloud at Axtell
Greeley County
Weskan vs. Cheylin
Wallace County at Greeley County
Ingalls
Otis-Bison 64, Bucklin 22
Pawnee Heights at Ingalls
Palco
Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Logan 47
Northern Valley 75, Natoma 37
Rolla
Fowler vs. Ashland
Deerfield vs. Moscow
Sylvan-Lucas
Central Christian 56, Wilson 41
Elyria Christian at Sylvan-Lucas
Waverly
Hartford 83, Marais des Cygnes 49
Crest at Waverly
FRIDAY’S GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Finals at higher seed
Carroll 40, Liberal 30
De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34
Leavenworth 61, KC Sumner 35
Maize 49, Kapaun 38
Newton 32, Valley Center 25
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34
Salina Central 62, Emporia 50
Topeka Seaman at KC Schlagle
CLASS 4A-I
Semifinals at host site
Abilene
Ottawa 54, Wamego 47
El Dorado at Abilene
Andover Central
Circle 53, Augusta 42
Maize South at Andover Central
Bonner Springs
Baldwin at Bonner Springs
Miege 76, Eudora 28
Buhler
Hays 51, Ulysses 38
McPherson at Buhler
Independence
Coffeyville vs. Labette County
Chanute at Independence
KC Piper
Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34
Tonganoxie at KC Piper
Rose Hill
Winfield vs. Wellington
Mulvane at Rose Hill
Spring Hill
Paola 46, Fort Scott 25
Louisburg at Spring Hill
CLASS 4A-II
Semifinals at host site
Andale
Trinity Academy 46, Clearwater 23
Wichita Collegiate at Andale
Concordia
Chapman vs. Clay Center
Concordia 62, Smoky Valley 44
Girard
Baxter Springs 36, Columbus 27
Frontenac at Girard
Jefferson West
Holton 36, Rock Creek 34
KC Ward at Jefferson West
Parsons
Iola 40, Anderson County 29
Burlington at Parsons
Pratt
Larned 45, Nickerson 32
Haven at Pratt
Santa Fe Trail
Topeka Hayden 78, Osawatomie 25
Prairie View at Santa Fe Trail
Scott City
Holcomb 52, Goodland 39
Colby at Scott City
CLASS 2A
Bennington
Washington County 57, Republic County 48
Ell-Saline vs. Wabaunsee
Canton-Galva
Herington vs. Chase County
Moundridge at Canton-Galva
Kiowa County
Central Plains 53, St. John 22
Kinsley vs. Ellinwood
Oxford
Sedan vs. Berean Academy
Udall vs. Flinthills
Plainville
Hoxie 58, Rawlins County 25
Smith Center vs. Hill City
Stanton County
Oakley vs. Meade
Sublette vs. Elkhart
Uniontown
West Elk 47, Oswego 43
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Madison
Valley Falls
Maranatha vs. Jefferson North
Jackson Heights at Valley Falls
SATURDAY’S AREA FINALS
BOYS
Class 5A
At higher seed, 6 p.m.
Maize (13-8) at Eisenhower (20-1)
Carroll (11-10) at Kapaun (17-4)
Newton (9-12) at Salina Central (19-2)
Salina South (8-13) at Wichita Heights (16-5)
Class 4A-I
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
Andover Central: Circle (8-13) at Andover Central (7-14)
Buhler: McPherson (17-4) at Buhler (15-6)
Rose Hill: Wellington (8-13) vs. Mulvane (8-13)
Class 4A-II
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
Andale: Wichita Collegiate (20-1) at Andale (19-2)
Concordia: Smoky Valley (14-7) at Concordia (7-14)
Pratt: Nickerson (9-13) at Pratt (16-5)
Class 3A
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
Fredonia: Belle Plaine (14-8) vs. Caney Valley (11-11)
Garden Plain: Cheney (12-9) vs. Conway Springs (18-4)
Lyons: Hugoton (16-5) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (12-9)
Class 2A
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
Canton-Galva: Lyndon (16-6) vs. Hillsboro (16-6)
Oxford: Berean Academy (18-4) vs. Sedan (18-3)
Class 1A-I
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
South Barber: Norwich (12-10) at South Barber (17-4)
Class 1A-II
At host site, 7:30 p.m.
Attica: Caldwell (19-2) at Attica (13-9)
Sylvan-Lucas: Central Christian (18-4) vs. Elyria (14-7)
GIRLS
Class 6A
At higher seed
Wichita Northwest (9-12) at Wichita South (21-0), 5 p.m.
Washburn Rural (17-4) at Derby (17-4), 5 p.m.
Garden City (6-15) at Wichita West (14-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A-I
At host site, 6 p.m.
Andover Central: Circle (19-2) at Andover Central (13-8)
Buhler: Hays (12-9) vs. McPherson (18-3)
Rose Hill: Wellington (16-5) at Rose Hill (19-2)
Class 4A-II
At host site, 6 p.m.
Andale: Trinity Academy (13-8) at Andale (11-10)
Pratt: Larned (12-9) vs. Haven (13-8)
Class 3A
At host site, 6 p.m.
Fredonia: Wichita Independent (15-6) at Fredonia (13-9)
Garden Plain: Cheney (17-4) at Garden Plain (16-5)
Class 2A
At host site, 6 p.m.
Canton-Galva: Moundridge (18-4) vs. Chase County (13-8)
Oxford: Flinthills (19-3) vs. Berean Academy (18-4)
Uniontown: West Elk (16-6) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (13-7)
Class 1A-I
At host site, 6 p.m.
Goessel: Rural Vista (15-5) at Goessel (18-3)
South Barber: Norwich (16-5) vs. South Central (20-1)
Class 1A-II
At host site, 6 p.m.
Attica: Caldwell (13-7) vs. Cunningham (19-1)
Sylvan-Lucas: Central Christian (13-8) vs. Wilson (15-6)
