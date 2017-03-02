5A boys: Newton rallies in fourth to defeat Valley Center

With his first playoff game not going the way he would like it, Newton freshman Ty Berry didn’t let the moment overwhelm him.
Berry rebounded from a tough first three quarters to score 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Railers back from a 14-point deficit, defeating Valley Center 67-62 in a Class 5A sub-state semifinal on Thursday night.
Newton (9-12) will travel to Salina Central for the sub-state championship on Saturday.
Valley Center built a 48-34 lead near the end of the third quarter behind the scoring prowess of junior Tyler Brown, who finished with a game-high 35 points and also seven assists.
Brown was punishing Newton’s defense by beating his defender to the lane, then either pulling up for the short jump shot or dishing it to big man Joe Petrakis (season-high 16 points) depending on what the help defense decided to do.
And for three quarters, that appeared to be enough to give Valley Center (7-14) the postseason victory it so badly desired.
But behind a raucous home crowd and the talent of Berry, Newton mounted a comeback immediately in the fourth quarter. The rally actually began when Cailan Valdez connected on a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, then Newton reeded off an 13-2 run to start the fourth quarter to take a 50-49 lead with 4:35 remaining.
The teams traded the lead back-and-forth four times in the final four minutes, but Newton took the lead for good on a Berry pull-up three-pointer for a 58-56 lead with 2:55 left. The Railers made 16 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to bolster a 30-point quarter in its comeback bid.
While Brown was the highlight with 35 points, 51 of Valley Center’s 62 points came from two players, while Newton had a much more balanced attack with Berry (19), Nathan Ahrens (16), Valdez (14), and Damarius Peterson (10).
Valley Center
12
18
18
14
—
62
Newton
13
11
13
30
—
67
VALLEY CENTER: T. Brown 35, J. Petrakis 16, W. Lange 7, K. Pearson 2, Z. Williams 2
NEWTON: T. Berry 19, N. Ahrens 16, C. Valdez 14, D. Peterson 10, C. Kelley 6, K. Lawrence 2.
