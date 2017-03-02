5A boys: Hot-shooting Kapaun sinks Goddard

From the opening tip Thursday, Kapaun Mount Carmel looked like a team eager to return to the Class 5A tournament.
The Crusaders scored four seconds into the game off a jump ball play and went on to a 72-53 boys sub-state victory over Goddard at Kapaun.
Thomas Wells led four Kapaun players in double figures with 16 points. Chris Meitzner added 15 points, Mark Hutton had 13 and JT Bell 10.
The Crusaders will host Bishop Carroll (11-10), a 52-45 winner over Liberal, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Kapaun defeated Carroll twice during the regular season en route to its first outright City League title in 42 years.
“We were emphasizing just survive and advance,” Kapaun coach John Cherne said. “The beginning was really key to having success tonight and we just emphasized getting off to a hot start and applying pressure.”
Kapaun (17-4) shot 61 percent from the field (28 of 46) and led by as many as 24 points. Hutton added a follow dunk for the Crusaders’ second field goal as the Crusaders made 11 of their first 14 shots en route to a 44-25 halftime lead.
Kapaun took control with a 14-0 run after Goddard played them to an 8-8 tie in the game’s first 3½ minutes.
Goddard
13
12
15
13
—
53
Kapaun
27
17
18
10
—
72
GODDARD: McSwain 11, Patterson 6, Johnson 5, Mocaby 20, Crawford 6, Morrow 2, Sullivan 3.
KAPAUN: Hutton 13, Meitzner 15, Wells 16, Bell 10, Woodward 9, Valentas 3, Kenedy 2, Channell 4.
