4A-I boys: Circle slips past Maize South

Points were hard to come by for Circle’s boys basketball team, and senior guard Cal Hartley was being bottled up by an aggressive Maize South defense.
But the Thunderbirds found some instant energy when sophomore Jude Warren entered the game, and he continued that into the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points as Circle held off the Mavericks, 60-55 on Thursday in the first round of a Class 4A-Division I sub-state.
Warren hit 8 of 10 free throws in the final period, helping Circle (8-13) maintain its advantage over Maize South (9-12).
Circle will play Saturday in the sub-state finals against either top-seeded Augusta or No. 4 seed Andover Central.
Ultimately, the third quarter proved pivotal for Circle, which outscored the Mavericks 14-10 in the period. The two teams each scored 23 in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t get away from them, and they couldn’t get away from us,” Circle coach Bo Horyna said. “A basket here or there, a free throw, everything’s magnified this time of year.”
Horyna said Warren has provided energy throughout the season, and he likes having a weapon like that coming off the bench.
“That’s why we don’t start him,” Horyna said. “I told him that we need that energy off the bench, and he’s been that sparkplug for us.”
Injuries to seniors Cameron Straw and Jeff Failes have provided a need for younger players like Warren and fellow sophomore Lane Coulter, Horyna said.
“The opportunity’s there, you’ve just got to step up,” he said.
Circle
8
15
14
23
—
60
Maize South
10
12
10
23
—
55
CIRCLE – Warren 20, Hartley 12, Jernigan 10, Meier 8, Coulter 6, Erikson 2, Lies 2.
MAIZE SOUTH – Wiedemann 12, Veenis 11, Richardson 10, White 9, Knoblauch 7, Hartig 4, Kordonowy 2.
