4A-II boys: Collegiate boys too much for Clearwater

Collegiate thrived on Wednesday night with any lineup in any situation.
The Spartans excelled defensively by holding Clearwater to three points in the first quarter and showed just as much aptitude offensively during a fast-paced second.
Ten players scored as Collegiate won the Class 4A-II sub-state semifinal 74-37.
“For us to come here and do what we did, it says a little bit about the way you have to be at this time of the year, said Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel, who coached the Spartans to a state championship last year.
“You have to be on a mission. Your numbers have to say you’re on a mission, your actions have to say you’re on a mission.”
Collegiate (20-1) led by 14 points after the first quarter and proved its mettle when conditions changed, outscoring Clearwater 25-20 in the second quarter to take a 42-23 halftime lead.
The Spartans topped 70 points for the 12th time this season, in opposition to Fiegel’s defense-first approach. Collegiate got 16 points in the third quarter from players who didn’t score in the first half.
Riley Dick, who led Collegiate with 14 points, didn’t score after halftime, but Fiegel believes statistics should be the least of the Spartans’ concerns.
“Don’t get caught up in scoring right now,” Fiegel said was the message to his team. “Get out and get caught up in being team-first, get caught up in pouring it out there and being as tough defensively as you possibly can.”
Clearwater
3
20
8
6
—
37
Collegiate
17
25
23
9
—
74
CLEARWATER: McCoy 6, Wells 4, Ellis 7, Mills 14, Gibbs 1, Curless 2, Liebenberg 3.
COLLEGIATE: McNerney 7, Bradley 7, Dick 14, Cuillo 3, Fisher 10, Ashley 9, Root 8, Deiter 6, Winter 5, Kelley 2.
Comments