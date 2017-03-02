Mulvane’s Addy Schiffelbein wins Class 5-1A bowling title

Whenever new results flashed on the monitor hanging over her lane, Mulvane sophomore bowler Addy Schiffelbein went out of her way not to look.
She turned her head, covered her eyes — whatever it took not to see the numbers.
“I hate seeing the numbers, because then I start thinking what I have to do and if I don’t do it, then I get down on myself,” Schiffelbein said. “I just don’t want to worry about the numbers.”
Even after she finished, Schiffelbein didn’t peek at the scores and wouldn’t let her teammates or coach tell her how she finished.
It wasn’t until the announcer read off the second-place score that Schiffelbein discovered her 621 series won the individual championship at the Class 5-1A girls tournament. In the first year of the baker format for team scores, Great Bend won the team title with a score of 2,809.
“Once it got in the 600s, I was so nervous, my heart was pounding,” Schiffelbein said of the announcements. “I thought I was second honestly, but then I found out I won and I was like, ‘OMG!’ ”
It was the third 600 series of the season for Schiffelbein, while her score of 621 is the lowest series to win a state championship in bowling’s 13-year history.
Mulvane coach Lance Heath said it was the most consistent performance in Schiffelbein’s career, as she strung together games of 201, 212, and 208 and left two open frames in the series.
“The biggest thing for her is just trying to keep her mind clear, which helps her hit her mark,” Heath said. “When she’s not over-thinking things, she’s a really talented bowler. The key for her today was to let her body do what it’s suppose to and keep the brain out of the way.”
“I think the pins were falling my way today, so I think that helped,” Schiffelbein added.
Goddard senior Kacey Collins led the field after two games and she held on to finish third overall with a 608 series, registering the second top-10 finish in her career.
“I was trying to stay positive because this was my last day,” Collins said. “This is my last shot to go out and show what I can do and I was really proud of myself for being able to stay up there and not let my emotions get the best of me.”
The defending team champion, Eisenhower, finished 26 pins away from a trophy in fourth place, while Madison Douglass finished 10th overall with a 537 series. Andover Central senior Morgan Singletary rolled the best series of her career (534) to finish 11th, while other area medalists were Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Erin Renollet (533, 12th), Mulvane’s Kayleigh Cuiksa (506, 18th), and El Dorado’s Madison Hart (501, 20th).
Class 5-1A
At Northrock Lanes
Teams — 1. Great Bend 2,809; 2. Topeka Seaman 2,786; 3. Shawnee Heights 2,685; 4. Eisenhower 2,659 (Madison Douglass 537, Riley Wedel 488, Sarah Moore 482, Jade Wedel 447, Halee Murphy 426, Rachel Duckett 328); 5. Salina South 2,585; 6. Bishop Carroll 2,582 (Clare Morgan 500, Cassandra Honas 500, Kaitlyn Smith 458, Ryleigh Chaffin 456, Laura Seiler 453, Allison Maddox 419); 7. Augusta 2,552 (Abby Emmitt 549, Ashtyn Flower 492, Kelli Stewart 461, Rebecca Spyres 455, Sidnee Carter 404, Darienne Roberts 396); 8. Kapaun Mount Carmel 2,517 (Erin Renollet 533, Regan Lipphardt 444, Ginna Holzman 425, Clarinda Korroch 425, Breanna Zarchan 422, Paige Birmingham 359); 9. Leavenworth 2,449; 10. Andover Central 2,437 (Morgan Singletary 534, Jadyn Barr 488, Alesia Lenzi 412, Miranda Ballowe 384, Angelynn Ng 372, Emma Schumann 359); 11. Lansing 2,321; 12. Mill Valley 2,213.
Medalists — 1. Addy Schiffelbein, Mulvane, 201-212-208—621; 2. Cayla Bortz, Shawnee Heights, 179-236-202—617; 3. Kacey Collins, Goddard, 214-206-188—608; 4. Allayna Kishno-Bell, Topeka Seaman, 187-201-219—607; 5. Shyanne Osterhaus, Topeka Seaman, 179-215-194—588; 6. Abby Emmitt, Augusta, 158-186-205—549; 7. Lacey Angello, Lansing, 172-195-174—541; 8. Elsi Miller, Great Bend, 184-184-173—541; 9. Allison Brodrick, Great Bend, 188-200-150—538; 10. Madison Douglass, Eisenhower, 183-159-195—537; 11. Morgan Singletary, Andover Central, 157-210-167—534; 12. Erin Renollet, Kapaun, 191-212-130—533; 13. Jordan Vsetecka, Great Bend, 207-155-164—526; 14. Irene Rinehart, Highland Park, 183-172-160—515; 15. Alexis Fox, Great Bend, 138-169-203—510; 16. Abigail Duensing, Shawnee Heights, 176-153-179—508; 17. Tiana Hipp, Holcomb, 204-162-141—507; 18. Kayleigh Cuiksa, Mulvane, 174-170-162—506; 19. Leilani Murawski, Leavenworth, 170-193-138—501; 20. Madison Hart, El Dorado, 177-141-183—501.
