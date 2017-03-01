6A boys: Derby’s first-half energy overwhelms Topeka

Derby boys basketball coach Brett Flory didn’t view playing Topeka (9-11) at home in the playoffs as much of a reward for Derby (16-4) finishing with the best record in its Class 6A sub-state.
But the Panthers elevated their game against the difficult draw, as they overwhelmed Topeka in the first half and did enough to maintain in the second for a 60-43 victory behind four double-digit scorers in Nyjee Wright (14 points), Grant Adler (13), Josh Clavin (13), and Trevor Gordon (12).
Derby, ranked No. 5 in the final coaches’ poll, will host Lawrence Free State, which defeated Wichita Southeast 73-71, on Friday.
The first five minutes of the game were sloppy with not much offense, but Derby rolled off a 9-2 run to end the quarter capped by a Wright three-pointer to take a 14-7 lead.
Derby would maintain its torrid pace in the second quarter, as Gordon and Adler, a freshman, each provided their own highlight plays. Gordon finished Derby’s first dunk of the season that electrified the crowd, while Adler completed a three-point play just before halftime to push Derby’s lead to 33-16.
Topeka could not generate enough offense in the second half to mount a comeback, while Derby extended its lead to as many as 22 points in the third quarter.
J’Shaliek Hendricks and Reece White each scored 12 points to lead.
Topeka
7
9
16
11
—
43
Derby
14
19
17
10
—
60
TOPEKA: J. Hendricks 12, R. White 12, M. Thomas 10, N. Scott 5, J. Wilson 2, D. Allen 2.
DERBY: N. Wright 14, G. Adler 13, J. Clavin 13, T. Gordon 12, D. Dawdy 3, A. Brown 2, B. Bell 2, J. Taylor 1.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
