Kapaun girls hold off Goddard

During a particularly difficult third-quarter stretch during Tuesday’s sub-state girls basketball game against Kapaun Mount Carmel, Goddard coach Kevin Hackerott huddled with his team to remind them what was at stake.
“If we lose, we’re done,” Hackerott pleaded to his team.
Six straight points followed, but by Kapaun, which faced the same circumstances. In a game with sporadic offense, such runs were important, and the Crusaders’ propelled them to a 31-30 upset win on the road.
Kapaun (12-9), the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 Goddard (16-5) in a sub-state that includes six teams with at least 11 wins. Goddard took a 30-29 lead with 1:10 to play before Kapaun’s Brenna Monty answered seconds later with the go-ahead basket.
Goddard’s three-point attempt and a putback both missed in the final seconds, and Goddard missed a shot at the buzzer after a missed Kapaun free throw.
Hackerott’s desperation was met with a renewed enthusiasm by Goddard, which responded with a well-run offensive set that led to a three-point attempt from the top of the key.
But it missed, a theme that repeated itself throughout the game. Goddard hardly struggled with turnovers and its rebounding was superior, but sustained offense rarely appeared. The Lions made 3 of 20 shots in the first half and made 2 of their first 16 three-point shots.
Kapaun experienced similar difficulties, but not as consistently. The Crusaders first took control with a 9-0 run in the second quarter before Goddard rallied to score the next nine to briefly take the lead in the third.
That lead was erased by seven straight Kapaun points, giving the Crusaders a cushion before the back-and-forth final minutes.
Kapaun
4
15
8
4
—
31
Goddard
4
11
7
8
—
30
Kapaun: Mayberry 7, Short 3, Hastings 4, Monty 11, Roulston 6.
Goddard: Smith 8, Cortese 5, Vang 9, Hackerott 6, Koger 2.
