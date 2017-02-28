High School Sports

February 28, 2017 10:08 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas sub-state scores and Wednesday’s schedule

TUESDAY’S BOYS

CLASS 3A

At Higher Seed

Erie

Riverton 48, Humboldt 44

Jayhawk-Linn 41, Cherryvale 37

Galena 86, NE-Arma 44

Erie 47, SE-Cherokee 35

Fredonia

Belle Plaine 67, Eureka 47

Douglass 54, Neodesha 42

Remington 49, Fredonia 42, OT

Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48

Garden Plain

Hesston 49, Kingman 23

Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39

Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56

Halstead 47, Chaparral 38

Lyons

Hugoton 56, Lyons 37

Cimarron 55, Syracuse 16

Sterling 82, Lakin 60

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Southwestern Heights 27

Mission Valley

SE-Saline 64, Central Heights 36

Mission Valley 45, Osage City 35

Council Grove 50, Marion 47

Wellsville 71, West Franklin 32

Russell

Norton 59, Russell 37

Ellsworth 55, Thomas More Prep 44

Phillipsburg 54, Minneapolis 25

Beloit 69, Hoisington 38

Sabetha

Maur Hill 57, Atchison County 25

Sabetha 39, Horton 37

Marysville 60, Hiawatha 39

St. Marys

St. Marys 70, Riley County 50

Rossville 66, Royal Valley 62

Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31

Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48

CLASS 1A-I

At Host Site

Goessel

Burrton 46, Peabody 32

Little River 58, Goessel 45

Olpe

Southern Coffey County 54, St. Paul 46

Olpe 74, Chetopa 38

Osborne

Stockton 46, Lakeside 37

Rock Hills 41, Thunder Ridge 29

CLASS 1A-II

At Host Site

Attica

South Haven 66, Stafford 28

Argonia 60, Cunningham 39

Axtell

Wetmore 67, BV-Randolph 43

Greeley County

Greeley County 56, Golden Plains 49

Ingalls

Western Plains vs. Bucklin

Palco

Natoma 40, Palco 38

Rolla

Fowler at Rolla

Sylvan-Lucas

Elyria Christian 85, Tescott 17

Chase vs. Wilson

Waverly

Marais des Cygnes 51, Altoona-Midway 21

Belle Plaine 66, Eureka 47

Eureka

4

14

13

16

47

Belle Plaine

15

17

18

16

66

Eureka — Parmes 12, Mongeau 11, Crisswell 10, Zimmers 8, Talley 4, Burden 2

Belle Plaine — B. Gooch 23, C. Stover 14, C. Osgood 11, T. Douglass 6, P. Nolan 5, C. Reynolds 4, C. Sturgeon 2, M. Hall 1

Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48

Wichita Independent

14

12

8

14

48

Caney Valley

6

14

20

9

49

Wichita Independent — L. Boline 12, B. Allen 11, B. Wood 10, H. Chase 7, T. Smith 5, J. Sauer 3

Caney Valley — B. Melchiori 18, Richey 12, Kastning 11, Watson 6, Cowell 2

Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39

Garden Plain

4

10

11

14

39

Cheney

13

17

13

16

59

Garden Plain — N. Pauly 16, A. Mannebach 7, S. Thimmesch 5, N. Dooley 3, C. Hendryx 2, D. Gordon 2, M. Pauly 2, G. Weninger 2

Cheney — H. Adolph 11, T. Patterson 11, L. Grace 11, T. Scheer 9, T. White 7, S. Gleeson 4, L. Petz 2, M. Grover 2, B. Dewey 2

Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56

Sedgwick

9

11

23

13

56

Conway Springs

10

21

19

19

69

Sedgwick — Bever 21, Francis 15, Smith 6, Carson 6, Rutschman 6, Mason 2

Conway Springs — J. Dugan 21, N. Finstad 14, J. Winter 12, Z. Mercer 8, C. Hedrick 7, G. Denney 3, D. Tarrant 2, C. Terhune 2

Beloit 69, Hoisington 38

Hoisington

13

8

8

9

38

Beloit

14

13

25

17

69

Hoisington — A. Schremmer 9, T. Specht 6, B. Donovan 6, B. Donovan 6, C. Davis 4, K. Lang 3, G. Dolechek 2, X. Robinson 2

Beloit — Mason 22, Cox 18, Travis 11, Budke 6, Palen 5, Smith 2, Harris 2, Cooper 2, Thompson 1

TUESDAY’S GIRLS

CLASS 2A

At Higher Seed

Bennington

Wabaunsee 62, Sacred Heart 19

Ell-Saline 54, Valley Heights 47

Washington County 58, Lincoln 19

Republic County 62, Solomon 24

Canton-Galva

Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25

Canton-Galva 61, Northern Heights 54

Chase County 52, Lyndon 10

Inman at Herington

Kiowa County

Central Plains 86, Pratt Skyline 16

St. John 45, Macksville 24

Ellinwood 37, Kiowa County 34

Kinsley 64, Medicine Lodge 41

Oxford

Flinthills 67, Oxford 36

Udall 62, Bluestem 48

Berean Academy 63, Central-Burden 9

Sedan 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 24

Plainville

Rawlins County 49, Ellis 37

Hill City 45, WaKeeney 30

Stanton County

Meade 69, Ness City 47

Oakley 33, Spearville 32

Leoti at Elkhart

Sublette 53, Stanton County 26

Uniontown

Oswego 46, Uniontown 43, OT

Madison 64, Yates Center 29

Valley Falls

Jefferson North 58, McLouth 26

Maranatha 45, Heritage Christian 23

Valley Falls 35, Troy 25

Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29

CLASS 1A-II

At Host Site

Greeley County

Cheylin at Greeley County

Ingalls

Western Plains 43, Pawnee Heights 34

Palco

Palco 29, Natoma 26

Rolla

Deerfield at Rolla

Waverly

Marais des Cygnes 37, Altoona-Midway 14

Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25

Hillsboro

4

9

8

4

25

Moundridge

15

9

17

5

46

Hillsboro — R. Kaufman 6, S. Kaufman 6, M. Merrell 5, P. Proffitt 4, A. Sechrist 2, T. Malm 2

Moundridge — Stucky 23, Lorimer 14, K. Kaufman 7, N. Kaufman 2

WEDNESDAY’S AREA SCHEDULE

BOYS

Sub-states involving area teams

CLASS 6A

At Higher Seed

Junction City I: Junction City (4-16) at Manhattan (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita East (13-7) at Washburn Rural (14-6), 7:30.

Junction City II: Wichita Southeast (10-10) at Free State (14-6), 6 p.m.; Topeka (9-11) at Derby (16-4), 7.

Wichita Northwest I: Wichita West (0-20) at Wichita South (14-6), 7 p.m.; Hutchinson (4-16) at Wichita Northwest (5-15), 7.

Wichita Northwest II: Dodge City (3-17) at Wichita North (10-10), 6 p.m.; Campus (4-16) at Garden City (9-11), 6.

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

At Higher Seed

Eisenhower I: Eisenhower (1-19) at Maize (17-3), 7 p.m.; Kapaun (11-9) at Goddard (16-4), 7.

Eisenhower II: Arkansas City (5-15) at Liberal (16-4), 6 p.m.; Great Bend (11-9) at Carroll (16-4), 6.

Newton I: Topeka West (5-15) at Salina Central (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita Heights (12-8) at Emporia (13-7), 7.

Newton II: Andover (6-14) at Newton (15-5), 7 p.m.; Salina South (7-13) at Valley Center (13-7), 7.

