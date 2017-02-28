Tuesday’s Kansas sub-state scores and Wednesday’s schedule

TUESDAY’S BOYS
CLASS 3A
At Higher Seed
Erie
Riverton 48, Humboldt 44
Jayhawk-Linn 41, Cherryvale 37
Galena 86, NE-Arma 44
Erie 47, SE-Cherokee 35
Fredonia
Belle Plaine 67, Eureka 47
Douglass 54, Neodesha 42
Remington 49, Fredonia 42, OT
Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48
Garden Plain
Hesston 49, Kingman 23
Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39
Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56
Halstead 47, Chaparral 38
Lyons
Hugoton 56, Lyons 37
Cimarron 55, Syracuse 16
Sterling 82, Lakin 60
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Southwestern Heights 27
Mission Valley
SE-Saline 64, Central Heights 36
Mission Valley 45, Osage City 35
Council Grove 50, Marion 47
Wellsville 71, West Franklin 32
Russell
Norton 59, Russell 37
Ellsworth 55, Thomas More Prep 44
Phillipsburg 54, Minneapolis 25
Beloit 69, Hoisington 38
Sabetha
Maur Hill 57, Atchison County 25
Sabetha 39, Horton 37
Marysville 60, Hiawatha 39
St. Marys
St. Marys 70, Riley County 50
Rossville 66, Royal Valley 62
Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31
Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48
CLASS 1A-I
At Host Site
Goessel
Burrton 46, Peabody 32
Little River 58, Goessel 45
Olpe
Southern Coffey County 54, St. Paul 46
Olpe 74, Chetopa 38
Osborne
Stockton 46, Lakeside 37
Rock Hills 41, Thunder Ridge 29
CLASS 1A-II
At Host Site
Attica
South Haven 66, Stafford 28
Argonia 60, Cunningham 39
Axtell
Wetmore 67, BV-Randolph 43
Greeley County
Greeley County 56, Golden Plains 49
Ingalls
Western Plains vs. Bucklin
Palco
Natoma 40, Palco 38
Rolla
Fowler at Rolla
Sylvan-Lucas
Elyria Christian 85, Tescott 17
Chase vs. Wilson
Waverly
Marais des Cygnes 51, Altoona-Midway 21
Belle Plaine 66, Eureka 47
Eureka
4
14
13
16
—
47
Belle Plaine
15
17
18
16
—
66
Eureka — Parmes 12, Mongeau 11, Crisswell 10, Zimmers 8, Talley 4, Burden 2
Belle Plaine — B. Gooch 23, C. Stover 14, C. Osgood 11, T. Douglass 6, P. Nolan 5, C. Reynolds 4, C. Sturgeon 2, M. Hall 1
Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48
Wichita Independent
14
12
8
14
—
48
Caney Valley
6
14
20
9
—
49
Wichita Independent — L. Boline 12, B. Allen 11, B. Wood 10, H. Chase 7, T. Smith 5, J. Sauer 3
Caney Valley — B. Melchiori 18, Richey 12, Kastning 11, Watson 6, Cowell 2
Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39
Garden Plain
4
10
11
14
—
39
Cheney
13
17
13
16
—
59
Garden Plain — N. Pauly 16, A. Mannebach 7, S. Thimmesch 5, N. Dooley 3, C. Hendryx 2, D. Gordon 2, M. Pauly 2, G. Weninger 2
Cheney — H. Adolph 11, T. Patterson 11, L. Grace 11, T. Scheer 9, T. White 7, S. Gleeson 4, L. Petz 2, M. Grover 2, B. Dewey 2
Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56
Sedgwick
9
11
23
13
—
56
Conway Springs
10
21
19
19
—
69
Sedgwick — Bever 21, Francis 15, Smith 6, Carson 6, Rutschman 6, Mason 2
Conway Springs — J. Dugan 21, N. Finstad 14, J. Winter 12, Z. Mercer 8, C. Hedrick 7, G. Denney 3, D. Tarrant 2, C. Terhune 2
Beloit 69, Hoisington 38
Hoisington
13
8
8
9
—
38
Beloit
14
13
25
17
—
69
Hoisington — A. Schremmer 9, T. Specht 6, B. Donovan 6, B. Donovan 6, C. Davis 4, K. Lang 3, G. Dolechek 2, X. Robinson 2
Beloit — Mason 22, Cox 18, Travis 11, Budke 6, Palen 5, Smith 2, Harris 2, Cooper 2, Thompson 1
TUESDAY’S GIRLS
CLASS 2A
At Higher Seed
Bennington
Wabaunsee 62, Sacred Heart 19
Ell-Saline 54, Valley Heights 47
Washington County 58, Lincoln 19
Republic County 62, Solomon 24
Canton-Galva
Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25
Canton-Galva 61, Northern Heights 54
Chase County 52, Lyndon 10
Inman at Herington
Kiowa County
Central Plains 86, Pratt Skyline 16
St. John 45, Macksville 24
Ellinwood 37, Kiowa County 34
Kinsley 64, Medicine Lodge 41
Oxford
Flinthills 67, Oxford 36
Udall 62, Bluestem 48
Berean Academy 63, Central-Burden 9
Sedan 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 24
Plainville
Rawlins County 49, Ellis 37
Hill City 45, WaKeeney 30
Stanton County
Meade 69, Ness City 47
Oakley 33, Spearville 32
Leoti at Elkhart
Sublette 53, Stanton County 26
Uniontown
Oswego 46, Uniontown 43, OT
Madison 64, Yates Center 29
Valley Falls
Jefferson North 58, McLouth 26
Maranatha 45, Heritage Christian 23
Valley Falls 35, Troy 25
Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29
CLASS 1A-II
At Host Site
Greeley County
Cheylin at Greeley County
Ingalls
Western Plains 43, Pawnee Heights 34
Palco
Palco 29, Natoma 26
Rolla
Deerfield at Rolla
Waverly
Marais des Cygnes 37, Altoona-Midway 14
Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25
Hillsboro
4
9
8
4
—
25
Moundridge
15
9
17
5
—
46
Hillsboro — R. Kaufman 6, S. Kaufman 6, M. Merrell 5, P. Proffitt 4, A. Sechrist 2, T. Malm 2
Moundridge — Stucky 23, Lorimer 14, K. Kaufman 7, N. Kaufman 2
WEDNESDAY’S AREA SCHEDULE
BOYS
Sub-states involving area teams
CLASS 6A
At Higher Seed
Junction City I: Junction City (4-16) at Manhattan (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita East (13-7) at Washburn Rural (14-6), 7:30.
Junction City II: Wichita Southeast (10-10) at Free State (14-6), 6 p.m.; Topeka (9-11) at Derby (16-4), 7.
Wichita Northwest I: Wichita West (0-20) at Wichita South (14-6), 7 p.m.; Hutchinson (4-16) at Wichita Northwest (5-15), 7.
Wichita Northwest II: Dodge City (3-17) at Wichita North (10-10), 6 p.m.; Campus (4-16) at Garden City (9-11), 6.
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
At Higher Seed
Eisenhower I: Eisenhower (1-19) at Maize (17-3), 7 p.m.; Kapaun (11-9) at Goddard (16-4), 7.
Eisenhower II: Arkansas City (5-15) at Liberal (16-4), 6 p.m.; Great Bend (11-9) at Carroll (16-4), 6.
Newton I: Topeka West (5-15) at Salina Central (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita Heights (12-8) at Emporia (13-7), 7.
Newton II: Andover (6-14) at Newton (15-5), 7 p.m.; Salina South (7-13) at Valley Center (13-7), 7.
