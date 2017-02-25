Arkansas City’s Marcus and Montez Robinson enjoy ‘6 minutes of fame’ together

On Saturday night at Hartman Arena, Arkansas City sophomore Montez Robinson became a state wrestling champion.
A year ago, that sentence didn’t seem possible to Robinson. He was growing tired of the dedication the sport took and didn’t have the passion for it, like his state champion brother, Marcus.
Their father, Trence, made Montez sign a contract stating he would wrestle during his freshman season. He didn’t make him sign a contract before this season, but after a summer of finding himself, Montez brought his father a contract in November anyway.
Montez was back and he wanted one thing — to win a championship alongside his brother.
On Saturday, Montez, who won the 132-pound Class 5A title, followed his brother, Marcus, who won at 126 for his third title, on top of the podium.
“I didn’t have the love for it no more this summer,” Montez said. “But watching my brother win, it made me want to come back and win state...just like him.”
For Marcus, this was expected.
He has always been the most dedicated to wrestling and his hard work has paid off in three championships, which he told his father he would do before he even wrestled his first match as a freshman.
In the championship match, Marcus caught Goddard’s Logan Pirl in a scramble and pinned him in the first period.
“I remember he told me, ‘Dad, I’m going to win four state championships in high school,’ ” Trence said. “I was like, ‘Let’s just focus on making the team first, son.’ ”
But for Montez, this was something special.
He wasn’t supposed to make the championship match and he wasn’t supposed to be able to take down Mill Valley’s Conner Ward, who had been ranked No. 1 in the weight class for the majority of the season.
Montez once again stayed patient in a tight match and was able to correctly predict when Ward was going to try a shot and used his momentum against him, as Robinson snuck behind him just before the final seconds of overtime concluded for the sudden-death victory.
It was emotional for Trence to watch two of his boys win. They want the third, Christian, a freshman, back at the state tournament in the finals with them next season.
“All of the hard work the boys have put in makes this so special,” said Trence, as tears began to form in his eyes. “Missing danaces, missing going out and hanging out with friends to go to practice. The traveling time. Watching what they east. It’s just a lot of hard work. This is so amazing. I think I’m still in shock.”
Montez said all of the work he had put in during the last year was going through his mind once the match went to overtime.
“I had to keep going,” Montez said. “I couldn’t give up now. I put in too much hard work. I just kept thinking, ‘I can’t lose, I can’t lose.’ I came into this match with the mindset I wasn’t going to lose and that’s what helped me.”
And for Marcus, now a three-time state champion?
“We trained and sacrificed so much for this, so this is the pay-off today,” Marcus said. “This is what you train two and three hours every day for: the six minutes of fame.”
To think, Montez almost gave up the sport.
Now the Robinson family is celebrating two more championships.
“Your word is your bond with me and I made him honor it,” Trence said of Montez. “I think that’s important. I think you could tell a big difference this year because wrestling was something he really wanted to do.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments