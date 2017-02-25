Next week’s sub-state basketball pairings

Note: Sub-state pairings for Classes 3A and smaller were released last week. Go to VarsityKansas.com to find those matchups.
Boys
Class 6A
BLUE VALLEY WEST I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: BV West (6-14) at BV Northwest (17-3); Olathe South (10-10) at Gardner-Edgerton (10-10). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
BLUE VALLEY WEST II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Olathe East (7-13) at Blue Valley (15-5); Olathe North (8-12) at BV North (14-6). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
JUNCTION CITY I
Wednesday: Junction City (4-16) at Manhattan (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita East (13-7) at Washburn Rural (14-6), 7:30. Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
JUNCTION CITY II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Topeka (9-11) at Derby (16-4); Wichita Southeast (10-10) at Free State (14-6). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
SM SOUTH I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: KC Wyandotte (3-15) at Olathe Northwest (15-5); SM West (10-10) at SM South (10-10). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
SM SOUTH II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: SM Northwest (7-13) at Lawrence (13-7); SM North (7-13) at SM East (12-8). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
WICHITA NORTHWEST I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Wichita West (0-20) at Wichita South (14-6); Hutchinson (4-16) at Wichita Northwest (5-15). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
WICHITA NORTHWEST II
Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Dodge City (3-17) at Wichita North (10-10); Campus (4-16) at Garden City (9-11). Friday, time TBA: Winners at higher seed.
Class 5A
BV SOUTHWEST I
Thursday, 7 p.m.: BV Southwest (4-16) at Pittsburg (18-2); KC Harmon (7-12) at KC Turner (11-9). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
BV SOUTHWEST II
Thursday, 7 p.m.: Mill Valley (4-16) at St. Thomas Aquinas (16-4); De Soto (5-15) at St. James Academy (13-7). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
EISENHOWER I
Thursday, 7 p.m. Great Bend (5-15) at Eisenhower (19-1); Arkansas City (11-9) at Maize (12-8). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
EISENHOWER II
Thursday: Carroll (10-10) at Liberal (18-2), 6 p.m.; Goddard (10-10) at Kapaun (16-4), 7. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
LANSING I
Thursday, 7 p.m.: Leavenworth (5-15) at Shawnee Heights (17-3); Highland Park (11-9) at Topeka Seaman (13-7). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
LANSING II
Thursday, 7 p.m.: Lansing (5-15) at KC Washington (14-4); KC Sumner Academy (7-13) at KC Schlagle (14-6). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
NEWTON I
Thursday: Emporia (6-14) at Salina Central (18-2), 6 p.m.; Valley Center (7-13) at Newton (8-12), 7. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
NEWTON II
Thursday: Topeka West (6-14) at Wichita Heights (15-5), 6 p.m.; Salina South (7-13) at Andover (9-11), 7. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
Class 4A-I
AT ABILENE
Thursday: Ottawa (16-4) vs. Wamego (16-4), 6 p.m.; El Dorado (8-12) vs. Abilene (17-3), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT ANDOVER CENTRAL
Thursday: Circle (7-13) vs. Maize South (9-11), 6 p.m.; Andover Central (6-14) vs. Augusta (13-7), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT BONNER SPRINGS
Thursday: Baldwin (3-17) vs. Eudora (18-2), 6 p.m.; Bonner Springs (12-8) vs. Miege (17-3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT BUHLER
Thursday: Ulysses (10-10) vs. McPherson (16-4), 6 p.m.; Hays (13-7) vs. Buhler (14-6), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT INDEPENDENCE
Thursday: Labette County (9-11) vs. Chanute (9-11), 6 p.m.; Coffeyville (8-11) vs. Independence (11-9), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT KC PIPER
Thursday: Atchison (10-10) vs. Basehor-Linwood (14-5), 6 p.m.; Tonganoxie (4-16) vs. KC Piper (18-2), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT ROSE HILL
Thursday: Winfield (2-18) vs. Mulvane (7-13), 6 p.m.; Rose Hill (5-15) vs. Wellington (7-13), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SPRING HILL
Thursday: Fort Scott (5-15) vs. Spring Hill (11-9), 6 p.m.; Louisburg (8-12) vs. Paola (9-11), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
Class 4A-II
AT ANDALE
Thursday: Clearwater (9-11) vs. Collegiate (19-1), 6 p.m.; Trinity Academy (18-2) vs. Andale (18-2), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT CONCORDIA
Thursday: Clay Center (3-17) at Smoky Valley (13-7), 6 p.m.; Concordia (6-14) vs. Chapman (9-11), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT GIRARD
Thursday: Columbus (3-17) vs. Baxter Springs (14-6), 6 p.m.; Girard (12-8) vs. Frontenac (12-8), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT JEFFERSON WEST
Thursday: KC Ward (0-20) vs. Rock Creek (16-4), 6 p.m.; Jefferson West (10-10) vs. Holton (14-6), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT PARSONS
Thursday: Anderson County (6-14) vs. Burlington (15-5), 6 p.m.; Parsons (9-11) vs. Iola (12-8), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT PRATT
Thursday: Nickerson (8-12) vs. Haven (12-8), 6 p.m.; Larned (4-16) vs. Pratt (15-5), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SANTA FE TRAIL
Thursday: Prairie View (9-11) vs. Osawatomie (10-10), 6 p.m.; Santa Fe Trail (4-16) vs. Topeka Hayden (14-6), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SCOTT CITY
Thursday: Colby (4-16) vs. Holcomb (19-1), 6 p.m.; Goodland (9-11) vs. Scott City (12-8), 7:30. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
Girls
Class 6A
BLUE VALLEY WEST I
Thursday, 7 p.m.: BV West (5-15) at Olathe East (16-4); Olathe North (11-9) at BV North (14-6). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
BLUE VALLEY WEST II
Thursday, 7 p.m.: Blue Valley (9-11) at Gardner-Edgerton (16-4); BV Northwest (10-10) at Olathe South (16-4). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
JUNCTION CITY I
Thursday: Wichita Southeast (3-17) at Manhattan (19-1), 6 p.m.; Topeka (9-11) at Free State (12-8), 7. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
JUNCTION CITY II
Thursday: Junction City (3-17) at Derby (16-4), 7 p.m.; Wichita East (5-15) at Washburn Rural (16-4), 6. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
SM SOUTH I
Thursday, 7 p.m.: KC Wyandotte (3-13) at Lawrence (16-4); SM South (5-15) at SM West (7-13). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
SM SOUTH II
Thursday, 7 p.m.: SM North (4-16) at Olathe Northwest (13-7); SM East (5-15) at SM Northwest (13-7). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
WICHITA NORTHWEST I
Thursday: Wichita North (0-20) at Wichita South (20-0), 7 p.m.; Dodge City (6-14) at Wichita Northwest (8-12), 6. Saturday, time TBA: Winners at higher seed.
WICHITA NORTHWEST II
Thursday: Campus (1-19) at Wichita West (12-8), 7 p.m.; Garden City (5-15) at Hutchinson (8-12), 6. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
Class 5A
BV SOUTHWEST I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: KC Harmon (1-15) at St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3); BV Southwest (7-13) at Mill Valley (10-10). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
BV SOUTHWEST II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: KC Turner (3-13) at Pittsburg (14-6); St. James Academy (5-15) at De Soto (13-7). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
EISENHOWER I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Eisenhower (1-19) at Maize (17-3); Kapaun Mount Carmel (11-9) at Goddard (16-4). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
EISENHOWER II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Arkansas City (5-15) at Liberal (16-4); Great Bend (11-9) at Bishop Carroll (16-4). Friday, time TBA: Winners at higher seed.
LANSING I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Highland Park (4-16) at KC Schlagle (17-3); Lansing (11-9) at Topeka Seaman (13-7). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
LANSING II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: KC Washington (7-13) at Leavenworth (17-3); Shawnee Heights (8-12) at KC Sumner Academy (14-6). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
NEWTON I
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Topeka West (5-15) at Salina Central (16-4); Wichita Heights (12-8) at Emporia (13-7). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners at higher seed.
NEWTON II
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Andover (6-14) at Newton (15-5); Salina South (7-13) at Valley Center (13-7). Friday, 7 p.m.: Winners aplay at higher seed.
Class 4A-I
AT ABILENE
Friday: Ottawa (4-16) vs. Wamego (6-14), 6 p.m.; El Dorado (2-17) vs. Abilene (14-6), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT ANDOVER CENTRAL
Friday: Augusta (11-9) vs. Circle (18-2), 6 p.m.; Maize South (12-8) vs. Andover Central (12-8), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT BONNER SPRINGS
Friday: Bonner Springs (3-17) vs. Baldwin (18-2), 6 p.m.; Eudora (5-15) vs. Bishop Miege (17-3), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT BUHLER
Friday: Ulysses (11-9) vs. Hays (11-9), 6 p.m.; Buhler (3-17) vs. McPherson (17-3), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT INDEPENDENCE
Friday: Coffeyville (1-19) vs. Labette County (15-5), 6 p.m.; Chanute (4-16) vs. Independence (14-6). Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT KC PIPER
Friday: Atchison (9-11) vs. Basehor-Linwood (10-10), 6 p.m.; Tonganoxie (7-13) vs. KC Piper (19-1), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT ROSE HILL
Friday: Winfield (9-11) vs. Wellington (15-5), 6 p.m.; Mulvane (6-14) vs. Rose Hill (18-2), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SPRING HILL
Friday: Fort Scott (8-12) vs. Paola (16-4), 6 p.m.; Louisburg (10-10) vs. Spring Hill (10-10), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
Class 4A-II
AT ANDALE
Friday: Clearwater (1-19) vs. Trinity Academy (12-8), 6 p.m.; Collegiate (6-14) vs. Andale (10-10), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT CONCORDIA
Friday: Chapman (5-15) vs. Clay Center (18-2), 6 p.m.; Smoky Valley (7-13) vs. Concordia (15-5), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT GIRARD
Friday: Baxter Springs (15-5) vs. Columbus (16-4), 6 p.m.; Frontenac (6-14) vs. Girard (19-1), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT JEFFERSON WEST
Friday: Rock Creek (5-15) vs. Holton (16-4), 6 p.m.; KC Ward (8-12) vs. Jefferson West (16-4), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT PARSONS
Friday: Anderson County (7-13) vs. Iola (12-8), 6 p.m.; Parsons (5-15) vs. Burlington (15-5), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT PRATT
Friday: Nickerson (6-14) vs. Larned (11-9), 6 p.m.; Pratt (4-16) vs. Haven (12-8), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SANTA FE TRAIL
Friday: Osawatomie (2-18) vs. Topeka Hayden (7-13), 6 p.m.; Prairie View (1-19) vs. Santa Fe Trail (7-13), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
AT SCOTT CITY
Friday: Holcomb (7-13) vs. Goodland (9-11), 6 p.m.; Colby (4-16) vs. Scott City (11-9), 7:30. Saturday, 6 p.m.: Semifinal winners.
