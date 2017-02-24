High School Sports

February 24, 2017 8:52 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 24)

GIRLS SCORES

AV-CTL

Buhler 68, El Dorado 66

Collegiate 51, Wellington 22

Goddard 51, Andover 43

Maize 52, Salina South 32

McPherson 68, Augusta 28

Salina Central 43, Newton 36, OT

CENTRAL PLAINS

Trinity Academy 36, Independent 23

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 14

Centre 45, BV Randolph 42

Madison 49, Pleasanton 46

STATEWIDE

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Basehor-Linwood 52, Bishop Ward 50

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22

Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43

Columbus 46, Chanute 43

Council Grove 62, West Franklin 18

Emporia 58, Highland Park 42

Fort Scott 42, Parsons 36

Gardner-Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24

Hiawatha 43, Holton 41

Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44

Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50

Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28

Labette County 59, Independence 44

Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29

Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20

Lawrence 54, Free State 43

Logan 46, Cheylin 25

Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30

Marais des Cygnes 39, Altoona-Midway 31

Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22

Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43

Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31

Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33

Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44

Waverly 55, Maranatha 29

Maize 39, Newton 36

