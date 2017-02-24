Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 24)

GIRLS SCORES
AV-CTL
Buhler 68, El Dorado 66
Collegiate 51, Wellington 22
Goddard 51, Andover 43
Maize 52, Salina South 32
McPherson 68, Augusta 28
Salina Central 43, Newton 36, OT
CENTRAL PLAINS
Trinity Academy 36, Independent 23
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 14
Centre 45, BV Randolph 42
Madison 49, Pleasanton 46
STATEWIDE
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Basehor-Linwood 52, Bishop Ward 50
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
Columbus 46, Chanute 43
Council Grove 62, West Franklin 18
Emporia 58, Highland Park 42
Fort Scott 42, Parsons 36
Gardner-Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24
Hiawatha 43, Holton 41
Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44
Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50
Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28
Labette County 59, Independence 44
Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Free State 43
Logan 46, Cheylin 25
Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30
Marais des Cygnes 39, Altoona-Midway 31
Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22
Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43
Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31
Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33
Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44
Waverly 55, Maranatha 29
