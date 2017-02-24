Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 24)

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero Pause

4:56 Hesston police chief talks about the Excel shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery