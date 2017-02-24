Friday’s state wrestling tournament results (Feb. 24)

CLASS 6A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
First Round
106: Brian Gates, Hutchinson, pinned Gabriel Arreguin, SMNW, 1:11; Lou Fincher, Free State, pinned Rudhra Thakur, BVNW, 3:56; Kai Rhea, Campus, pinned Joe McElwee, BV West, 1:22; Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, pinned Caleb Douglas, Washburn Rural, 2:00; Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, pinned Ezekiel Rizo, Wichita Northwest, 1:00; Tate Sauder, Manhattan, pinned David Kim, Blue Valley, 1:30; Ethan Hill, Derby, dec. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, 7-6; Silas Pineda, Garden City, pinned Kye Humphrey, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:18.
113: Charles Brockmann, SMNW, dec. Garrett Bradley, Free State, 3-1; Josh Tarbox, Hutchinson, dec. Ethan Meuret, Blue Valley, 7-4; Derek Journey, Campus, pinned Carlos Gaeta, Gardner-Edgerton, 4:35; Jacob Holt, Garden City, pinned Aidan Randall, SM North, 4:42; Kobe Grijalva, Derby, pinned Cecilio Gonzalez, KC Wyandotte, 0:38; David Martinez, Olathe North, maj. Dec. Hao Dang, Wichita East, 12-1; Couy Weil, Dodge City, pinned Brady Pellman, Olathe Northwest, 2:48; Dane Erickson, SM East, pinned Eric Rodriguez, Wichita Southeast, 3:54.
120: Boo Dryden, Campus, pinned Nick Alexitch, SM North, 1:00; Andres Sanchez, Garden City, pinned Gunner Murphy, Olathe North, 7-5; Joe Braun, Manhattan, maj. Dec. Victor Cuevas, SM West, 10-2; Drake Taysom, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Kenedy Escobedo, Dodge City, 4:30; Jace Koelzer, Olathe South, tech fall Cooper Ross, Derby, 23-8; Jose Andrade, Wichita Southeast, tech fall Luke Gawlick, BVNW, 22-7; Jerad Habben, SMNW, pinned Bennett King, Free State, 0:48; Dallas Wilson, Wichita South, pinned Marcel Bordenave, Olathe Northwest, 1:03.
126: Jevon Parrish, Olathe North, tech fall Devon Griego, Dodge City, 19-4; Rocky Sisco, Derby, maj. Dec. Austin Miller, Olathe South, 9-0; Max Bazan, Junction City, pinned Brooks Rockey, BVNW, 3:09; John Fonseca, Wichita West, pinned John Wills, BV West, 1:30; Devin Onwugbufor, Wichita Northwest, pinned PJ Williams, Olathe Northwest, 3:57; Abraham Sanchez, Manhattan, dec. Alex Weber, Gardner-Edgerton, 11-4; Gunnar Murray, Washburn Rural, pinned Scott Austin-Riffel, SM West, 2:39; Kaj Perez, Garden City, maj. Dec. Isaias Olson, SM South, 12-0.
132: Brandon Becker, Derby, pinned Gage Cook, BV West, 0:40: Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, maj. dec. Eddie Vera, SM South, 12-4; Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, pinned Eric Gawlick, BVNW, 1:09; Jermaine Epps, Wichita Northwest, dec. Ja’Relle Dye, Lawrence, 5-4; Riley Alderman, Olathe North, pinned Austin Jenkins, Washburn Rural, 0:40; Kevin Robinson, Wichita West, pinned Tristan Miller, Olathe Northwest, 1:24; Isaiah Jacobs, Free State, tech fall Taven Ewbank, Gardner-Edgerton, 18-3; Luke Bowen, Campus, pinned Will Knutson, SM East, 3:30.
138: Tyler Flood, Olathe North, pinned Tyler Marshall, Wichita Northwest, 5:51; Brayden Black, Campus, maj. dec. Danny Malekani, Olathe East, 11-2; Gavin Brown, Olathe South, def. Wyatt McElroy, Garden City, forfeit; Tate Steele, Free State, def. Jared Hailey, BV North, forfeit; Cade Lindsey, Derby, pinned Owen Swanberg, SM South, 1:06; Devin Norris, Manhattan, pinned Zach Schram, BV West, 1:42; Asiel Flores, Wichita South, pinned Anthony Rodriguez, Gardner-Edgerton, 1:27; Ja’Melle Dye, lawrence, dec. Raul Ayala, Washburn Rural, 8-3.
145: Mason Wallace, Manhattan, pinned Richard Waeltermann, SM West, 1:21; Dalton Powell, Wichita South, dec. Stanley Holder, Lawrence, 4-3; Triton Wills, Derby, pinned Gabe Smith, SM South, 2:59; Kavian Kalatari, Olathe Northwest, maj dec Austin Zaring, Wichita Northwest, 13-4; Javier Contreras, KC Wyandotte, dec. Samuel Loerke, Wichita East, 6-5; Easton Schroeder, Campus, dec. Ruben Cataneda, Olathe North, 8-3; Cursit Near, Garden City, dec. DeVonte Smith, SMNW, 10-5; Tylor Garcia, Dodge City, pinned Connor Wiggins, Blue Valley, 1:47.
152: Daunte Higgins, Wichita East, dec. Jensen McDermott, Gardner-Edgerton, 4-2; Brycen Schroeder, Campus, pinned Aidan Quinn, SMNW, 3:11; Alex Totta, Blue Valley, tech fall Dalton Sparling, Washburn Rural, 20-5; Crew Squires, Derby, pinned Max Knard, Olathe South, 1:23; Jalin Harper, Manhattan, pinned Brandon Cooper, BVNW, 1:28; Adam Baker, Wichita Northwest, pinned Keegan Elliott, BV West, 3:23; John Clark, Junction City, pinned Devin Stoker, Olathe North, 1:55; Juan Arambula, SM West, dec. Ben Hill, Free State, 6-5.
160: Jared Stevens, Wichita West, pinned Nathan Kenney, BVNW, 0:52; Zephry Killham, Manhattan, dec. Andrew Nettelblad, BV North, 10-4; Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, pinned Wes Damron, Blue Valley, 2:38; Anthony Macaluso, Olathe Northwest, pinned Joey Eddis, Free State, 1:00; Terrell Garraway, Olathe North, pinned Gus Unruh, Wichita Southeast, 1:21; Quinton LaPointe, Garden City, pinned Drew Anderson, BV West, 3:02; Conner Greig, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Esai Gallegos, Topeka, 1:32; Kamari Smith, Junction City, pinned Brandon Stowe, Olathe South, 2:16.
170: Nick Jouret, Olathe South, tech fall Nic Self, Derby, 21-6; Rico Cherico, Garden City, dec. Trevor Adam, Olathe Northwest, 5-3; William Schmidt, SM East, dec. Bryce Cooper, Topeka, 7-0; Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, pinned Kevin Thompson, SMNW, 0:09; Gage Foster, Free State, pinned Michael Opole, Blue Valley, 3:313; Santino Gee, Lawrence, dec. Kirell Gordon, Wichita Southeast, forfeit; Chance Henderson, Manhattan, pinned Garrett Parks, BVNW, 2:58; Aaron Davis, BV West, dec. Riley Smith, Hutchinson, 4-2.
182: Aryus Jones, Junction City, tech fall Clarence Miller, SM East, 16-0; Caleb Cossairt, SM South, pinned Blaine Nelson, Derby, 2:31; Nathan Iles, Washburn Rural, pinned Yaseen Chapell, KC Wyandotte, 2:19; Tucker Wilson, Lawrence, maj dec Elijah Denmark, Free State, 19-10; Garret Tierney, BVNW, pinned Kenmaj Graham, Wichita Northwest, 4:45; Jesse Nunez, Garden City, tech fall Cody Marlette, Olathe Northwest, 17-1; Montez Jones, Wichita East, dec. Mitchell Bartsch, Blue Valley, 5-3; Dylan Servis, Dodge City, pinned Anthony Swann, Olathe South, 0:20.
195: Chase Hartquist, Olathe Northwest, pinned Devin Beers, Free State, 0:33; Tyrekus Birch, Wichita South, pinned Tanner Willmon, SM North, 5:20; Jared Cruz, BVNW, dec. Brayden Collins, Washburn Rural, 11-6; Zach Bowen, Campus, pinned Nick Bozinos, Olathe North, 1:46; Zeke Herrera, Garden City, pinned Enrique Cabrera, Olathe South, 0:51; Dylan Chesterman, Hutchinson, pinned Robert Martinez, Olathe East, 3:19; Ansony Quezada, Dodge City, pinned Logan Caldwell, BV West, 1:41; Jackson Flowers, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Garrett Bridwell, Wichita Northwest, 3:33.
220: Kasdon Arehart, Wichita South, pinned Jeffrey Downey, SM North, 1:08; Dylan Jensen, Hutchinson, pinned Landry Brewton, BV North, 3:42; Matthew Kimber, Campus, pinned Tristen Martin, Gardner-Edgerton, 3:47; Matt Burks, Olathe North, dec. Hunter Christensen, Manhattan, TB 3-1; Josh Bruz, BVNW, pinned Lorenzo Ruiz Hernandez, Garden City, 2:44; Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, maj dec Baker Lister, Blue Valley, 17-7; Alex Pena, KC Wyandotte, maj dec Jeffrey Walters, Junction City, 15-6; Marcos Fisher, Dodge City, dec. Brandon Medina, Olathe Northwest, 15-10.
285: Jordan Beehler, Campus, dec. Alex Gabel, Olathe Northwest, 1-0; Luis Rodrequez, Wichita Southeast, pinned Zach Vesper, Olathe South, 3:47; Derrick Taylor, BVNW, pinned Evan Darville, Dodge City, 5:25; Benny Hernandez, Garden City, pinned Nathan Harrell, Olathe North, 1:32; Eldon Picou, Manhattan, pinned Harrison Nabity, Blue Valley, 0:47; Jacob Glendinning, Washburn Rural, pinned Byron Sherwin, SM West, 1:28; Joey Gilbertson, Wichita Northwest, pinned Ryan Shirley, Gardner-Edgerton, 1:35; Nate Fowler, Derby, pinned Matt McGruder, BV North, 1:07.
CLASS 5A
At Hartman Arena, Park City
First Round
106: Hunter Bindi, St. Thomas Aquinas, pinned Caleb Copeland, Salina South, 1:22; Drew Liles, Great Bend, pinned TJ Miller, St. James, 2:44; Freddy Maisberger, Shawnee Heights, pinned Quentin Kirk, Valley Center, 1:35; Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, pinned Maxwell Curry, Highland Park, 1:32; Michael Spangler, Kapaun, pinned Tucker Bieber, Lansing, 1:19; Jason Henschel, Goddard, dec. Austin Keal, Mill Valley, 4-0; Grant Treaster, Newton, pinned Tristan Torres, Leavenworth, 1:34; Brandon Madden, BVSW, tech fall Junior Camacho, Maize, 15-0.
113: Drew Burgoon, Salina Central, tech fall Lane Warner, De Soto, 15-0; Franklin Le, Kapaun, dec. Barrett Stickelman, Shawnee Heights, 7-6; Cater Nold, Valley Center, pinned Peyton Richardson, KC Sumner, 3:12; Dawson Podlena, Topeka Seaman, maj dec Carsyn Schooler, Great Bend, 10-2; Bret Minor, Aquinas, pinned Jordan Jellison, Topeka West, 0:53; Jonah Andrews, KC Schlagle, pinned Matthew Gottschalk, Carroll, 5:00; Justin Williams, BVSW, pinned Lucas Glover, Goddard, 1:07; Christian Robinson, Ark City, tech fall Sean Becker, Leavenworth, 18-2.
120: Dylan Gowin, Mill Valley, def. Unidentified, Salina Central, forfeit; Carter Guyer, Andover, dec. Reece Watson, Pittsburg, 8-2; Joseph Dennison, BVSW, pinned Jaleb Gann, Carroll, 1:41; Will Spexarth, Goddard, pinned Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, 1:37; Logan Treaster, Newton, pinned Tyler Williams, Lansing, 4:57; Logan Elbrader, Aquinas, dec. Eric Vazquez, Great Bend, 7-2; Mike Turkali, Valley Center, pinned Kolton Meditz, Topeka Seaman, 0:42; Mason Turner, KC Schlagle, pinned Carson Ochoa, Salina South, 0:57.
126: Marcus Robinson, Ark City, pinned Bobby Primers, KC Schlagle, 3:37; Nilton Sandoval, Emporia, dec. Seth Nitzel, BVSW, 4-1; Devin Gomez, Valley Center, pinned Dray Podlena, 0:45; Drew Ernsdorff, St. James, maj dec George Weber, Great Bend, 10-0; Joseph Irwin, Lansing, pinned Anthony Metler, Kapaun, 2:43; Aidan Campbell, Maize, tech fall Isaiah Anguiano, Shawnee Heights, 18-3; Bryson Markovich, Mill Valley, maj dec Andrew Trowbridge, Newton, 12-3; Logan Pirl, Goddard, def. Wil Jameson, Pittsburg, forfeit.
132: Conner Ward, Mill Valley, pinned Austin Umana, Emporia, 1:48; Braden O’Donnell, Kapaun, pinned Corbin Clark, KC Turner, 1:27; Lazura Osayande, Highland Park, dec. Conrad Montoya, Great Bend, 4-2; Lane Glover, Goddard, pinned Logan Brede, Shawnee Heights, 2:55; Brenner Vogan, Salina South , pinned Malieke Wright, Leavenworth, 2:47; Brody Roberson, Newton, dec. Claye Howard, Lansing, 11-5; Montez Robinson, Ark City, pinned Landon Willard, Topeka Seaman, 3:52; Riley McCall, BVSW, dec. Cooper Chard, Salina Central, 9-2.
138: Jake Beeson, Ark City, pinned Dustin Pierce, De Soto, 0:36; Hunter Williams, Emporia, pinned Kenny Hartzell, Highland Park, 2:45; Trevor Dopps, Goddard, dec. Wade Wathke, Shawnee Heights, 4-0; Zac Grantham, Maize, dec. Joey Hancock, Leavenworth, 5-4; Jarrett Bendure, Mill Valley, pinned TJ Peterson, Topeka West, 4:24; Dallas Boone, Valley Center, dec. Matthew Stack, BVSW, 5-0; Conor Murphy, Carroll, dec. A.J. Lair, Pittsburg, 4-3; Keaton Sander, Great Bend, maj dec. Tanner Sutton, KC Turner, 8-0.
145: Anthony Gould, Leavenworth, dec. Carson Wheeler, Eisenhower, 12-8; Corbin Hockenbury, Ark City, maj dec Keyth Waltrip, Pittsburg, 11-0; Isaac Williams, Emporia, dec. Angelo Plakio, Highland Park, 7-3; Paul Stewart, Andover, pinned Max Lutz, St. James, 0:33; Garrett Lange, Goddard, pinned Gavin Heydenreich, Topeka Seaman, 0:32; Emanuel Peralta, Liberal, pinned Tommy Carroll, Aquinas, 1:46; Duwayne Villalpando, Maize, pinned Broc Putnam, BVSW, 0:12; Gage Fritz, Great Bend, dec. Joey Gray, Mill Valley, 9-7.
152: Kameron Frame, Goddard, tech fall Dylan McLain, Leavneworth, 16-0; Allen Heberly, Salina South, dec. Michael Stack, BVSW, 6-0; Donivyn Will, Salina Central, dec. Austin Crocker, Mill Valley, 8-2; Sam Muir, Kapaun, pinned Cade Lautt, St. James, 5:11; Wes Jameson, Pittsburg, tech fall Karson Dugan, Carroll, 16-0; Colton Watters, Ark City, pinned Matt Scholssman, Topeka Seaman, 7-4; Chase Gummeringer, Andover, pinned Chase Reynolds, Shawnee Heights, 9-2; Don Boone, Valley Center, dec. Tavion Lamb, Highland Park, 4-1.
160: Sammy Cokeley, St. James, pinned Courtez Orange, Wichita Heights, 0:23; Anthony Delgado, Emporia, pinned Drew Hill, BVSW, 5:23; Jeff Bendure, Mill Valley, pinned Josh Martinez, Liberal, 5:16; Jack Maki, Andover, pinned Xavaire Hampton, Highland Park, 0:47; Kendall Frame, Goddard, pinned Roberto Valencia, KC Schlagle, 0:37; Joseph Tallie, Pittsburg, dec. Ryan Murphy, Carroll, 6-1; Tyler Boone, Valley Center, maj dec Jacob Bohnemann, Leavenworth, 13-0; Jake Patterson, Shawnee Heights, maj dec Talon Fitzmeier, Maize, 9-1.
170: Troy Fisher, Goddard, pinned Jacob Hunsperger, Aquinas, 0:12; Jake Christie, BVSW, dec. Grant Staehr, Andover, 6-1; Kevin Mills, Kapaun, maj dec James Schafer, Lansing, 9-1; Nate Panagakis, De Soto, dec. Deriece Burse, Salina Central, 4-0; Daniel Butler, Leavenworth, pinned Trey Greening, Eisenhower, 1:46; Cameron Bates, KC Tuenr, dec Payton Stoffel, Valley Center, 6-4; Hayden Keopke, Mill Valley, pinned Drew Baker, Emporia, 1:57; Brady Bockover, Carroll, pinned Tre Munoz, Shawnee Heights, 5:20.
182: Clay Lautt, St. James, pinned Kaden Lewis, Valley Center, 0:45; Dejuan Scott, Wichita Heights, maj dec Keyshawn Jones, Leavenworth, 13-5; Weah Landfort, KC Sumner, dec. Connor Schillings, Andover, 14-13; Taylon Peters, Salina Central, pinned Zack Gonzales, Shawnee heights, 4:47; Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, tech fall Micheal Rella, Highland Pari, 18-2; Misael Monarrez, Liberal, dec. Christian Hyde, Pittsburg, 4-3; Austin Andres, Goddard, pinned Sage Sieperda, Mill Valley, 0:39; Johnnie Kramer, BVSW, dec. Demaj Smith, Salina South, 8-4.
195: Cale Davidson, Goddard, pinned Derek Wiedner, Mill Valley, 0:39; Matthew Hook, KC Turner, dec. Colby Beer, Newton, SV 3-1; Travis Phelps, Kapaun, pinned Dane Terry, Shawnee Heights, 2:50; Dylan Prince, Pittsburg, pinned LJ Flax, Eisenhower, 2:29; Anthony Gaona, Aquinas, pinned Ethan Farney, Maize, 4:58; Edgar Bautista, Liberal, dec. Justin Hill, BVSW, 5-4; Nick Evans, Leavenworth, dec. Deston Miller, Ark City, 5-1; Sam Weldon, Valley Center, pinned Salvador Aleman, KC Harmon, 1:05.
220: Deveron Duncan, Pittsburg, pinned Aaron Arredondo, Carroll, 1:53; Tyler Wilson, Andover, pinned Peyton Reeves, Aquinas, 0:41; Tristan Killman, Shawnee Heights, pinned Cole Butts, Salina Central, 1:31; Cyle Gautschi, Newton, dec. Dominic Stean, St. James, 1-0; Chase Holle, Valley Center, dec. Paul Beasley, KC Schlagle, 7-6; Caleb McQuality, De Soto, dec. Thomas Parks, Goddard, 8-1; Johnny Nickum, Ark City, maj dec Jordan Goff, KC Turner, 10-2; Corde Duhart, BVSW, dec. Jacob Quiggle, Maize, 4-1.
285: Tyler Shannon, Ark City, pinned Etena Tuivaiti, Leavenworth,j 2:38; Isaiah Vigil, KC Washington, dec. Dakota Riggs, Maize, 6-4; Jeremy Dold, Emporia, dec. Braiden McKee, Lansing, SV 4-2; Tylen Wallace, KC Schlage,, pinned Sean Hallacy, Carroll, 0:47; Kayne Hutchison, Pittsburg, pinned Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, 0:46; Noah Presson, Great Bend, pinned Alec Derritt, Mill Valley, 4:55; Lawson Marshall, De Soto, dec. Nick Lowe, Kapaun, 8-7; Elwin Trejo, Liberal, pinned Ethan Shuman, Shawnee Heights, 0:44.
CLASS 4A
At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina
First Round
106: Rathe Aschenbrenner, Colby, dec. Aaron Buterakos, Santa Fe Trail, 5-0; Kyle Sackett, Rose Hill, pinned Jacob Hollman, Osawatomie, 3:08; Rhett Edmonson, McPherson, tech fall Brayton Olesen, Basehor-Linwood, 17-1; Hunter Reddick, Clearwater, pinned Gabe Eades, Independence, 4:00; Griffin Baker, Andover Central, pinned Thad Hendrix, Louisburg, 2:00; William Stroda, Abilene, pinned Cameron Smith, Holton, 1:02; Preston Martin, Paola, pinned Chris Ray, Winfield, 1:02; Blake Leiszler, Concordia, pinned Caleb Allen, Tongnoxie, 1:17.
113: Christian Hannon, Andover Central, dec. Christian Davis, Santa Fe Trail, 10-6; Parker Winter, Chanute, tech fall Dacotah Lee, Wamego, 15-0; Jayson West, Maize South, tech fall Taygen Fletchers, Holton, 16-1; Adam Whitson, Buhler, dec. Micheal Searcy, Paola, 4-3; Ethan Totty, Burlington, maj dec Kurt Schroeder, Colby, 9-0; Jaryd Weber, Andale, maj dec Xavier Seaton, Bonner Springs, 13=-4; Justus McDaniel, Scott City,j pinned Colton Chapman, Labette County, 0:36; Darryl Rylant, Clearwater, pinned Garret Smith, 2:50.
120: Tate Carney, Colby, pinned Hagan Andrews, Eudora, 2:40; Jake Patch, Andover Central, maj dec Brady McDonald, Chanute, 11-3; Aidan McClellan, Tonganoxie, dec. Tye Paluso, Chapman, 5-3; Payton Sadowski, El Dorado, maj dec Evan Totty, Burlington, 10-2; Dylan Pelland, Pratt, pinned Nathan Keegan, Louisburg, 2:39; Tanner McGivrey, Abilene, maj dec Michael Daniels, Bonner Springs, 14-3; Riley McDaniel, Frontenac, dec. Dawson Chavez, Andale, 8-2; Kolby Routh, Holton, pinned Kasey Stramel, Goodland, 5:04.
126: Logan McDonald, Chanute, pinned Tanner Reed, Colby, 5:09; Noan Nemer, Spring Hill, dec. Josh Patch, Andover Central, inj default 4:10; Tate Withington, Goodland, pinned Nate Thomas, Columbus, 1:28; John George, Augusta, pinned Carter Greenfield, Santa Fe Trail, 3:38; Tanner Hitchcock, Bonner Springs, tech fall Chance Price, Winfield, 17-1; Kaden Wren, Scott City, pinned Mannie Gonzalez, Fort Scott, 3:40; Brayan Balderrama, Pratt, pinned Joel Scott, Jefferson West, 0:58; Trevor Casteel, Abilene, tech fall Kyle Allen, Louisburg, 17-1.
132: Gunnar Gentzler, Andover Central, pinned Brynton Crew, McPherson, 2:35; Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs, dec. mason jameson, Frontenac, 8-4; Justin Hershberger, Buhler, dec. Ryan Bertha, Maize South, 8-1; Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie, pinned Huntyr Schwegman, Chanute, 0:51; Cael Johnson, Burlington, pinned TJ Hopper, Baldwin, 5:05; Collin Pavlacka, Andale, maj dec Reed Knitter, Clay Center, 11-2; Corbin Nirschi, Basehor-Linwood, maj dec Maeson Kehl, Prairie View, 12-1; Cody Wuthrow, Abilene, dec. Avin George, Augusta, 7-0.
138: Gad Huseman, Tonanoxie, dec. Adler Pierson, Wamego, 5-4; Ryan Adams, Louisburg, pinned kaden Riner, Pratt, 1:48; Austin Eldredge, McPherson, pinned Jared Parenti, Ottawa, 3:41.Bryant Page, Andover Central, dec. Tre Kline, Prairie View, 6-0; Brett Bober, Burlington, pinned Devon Smith, Winfield, 0:25; Levi Green, Baldwin, dec. Noah Lackey, Smoky Valley, 7-0; Zach Eck, Andale, pinned Cole Perry, Anderson County, 1:16; Thomas Fehlhafer, Bonner Springs, dec. Dawson Ensign, Goodland, 8-1.
145: Bryce Erickson, Santa Fe Trail, pinned Kanden Young, Wellington, 1:38; Gage Leedy, Chanute, dec. Scott Radke, McPherson, 4-2; Drew Nutt, Ottawa, dec. David Leck, Rose Hill, 9-5; Tyler Whitson, Buhler, dec. Gavin Cullor, Prairie View, 30-2; Colby Johnson, Burlington, pinned Simon Bassett, Goodland, 1:06; Patterson Starcher, Tonanoxie, pinned Steele Morin, Winfield, 1:27; Travis Finley, Colby, pinned Dylan Meyer, Louisburg, 1:51; Elijah Kennedy, Eudora, pinned David Mumford, Andover Central, 16-1.
152: Jarret Jurgens, Scott City, pinned Nick haberkorn, Topeka Hayden, 1:49; Zarek Fewell, Fort Scott, dec. Tanner Johnson, Holcomb, TB 3-2; Jonny Trowbridge, Basehor-Linwood, tech fall Kory Finley, Colby, 18-0; Nick Lucas, Pratt, pinned Dakota Brake, Prairie View, 0:34; Dalton Barker, Ulysses, dec. Jordan Ishimura, Frontenac, 12-5; Caden Searcy, Tonganoxie, dec. Conrad Vajnar, Hays, SV 5-3; Anthony Scantlin, Mulvane, pinned Connor Rychlec, Burlington, 2:36; Peyton Lane, Clay Center, pinned Gage Herron, Bonner Springs, 0:45.
160: Sam Kissane, Maize South, dec. Erik Lemon, Chapman, 3-2; Trey isenhower, Prairie View, pinned Scott Harman, Baldwin, 1:40; Hunter Mullin, Clay Center, tech fall Michael Simon, Andover Central, 19-3; Zach Porter, Columbus, pinned Gage Greenfield, Santa Fe Trail, 4:34; Jackson Stafford, Independence, pinned Justin Hand, Tonganoxie, 5:21; Clayton Peterson, Buhler, maj dec Rocky Landwehr, Winfield, 13-1; Brandon Mlekus, Frontenac, tech fall Collin Moranz, Atchison, 20-2; Wyatt Hayes, pinned Chris Clark, Circle, 2:52.
170: Dacota Motter, El Dorado, bye; Trai Warburton, Bonner Springs, dec. Andrew Mays, Frontenac, 9-8; Dauson Whiteley, Abilene, dec. Logan Baird, Pratt, 7-5; Ridge Smith, Columbus, dec. Devin Duncan, Tonganoxie, 1-0; Joey Ewalt, Prairie View, pinned Brett Bailes, Miege, 0:55; Chance Rodriguez, Holcomb, pinned Chandler Eaton, Nickerson, 1:25; Tyler Price, Holton, dec. Austin Moore, Louisburg, 7-2; Owen Braungardt, Winfield, pinned Tracer Workman, Concordia, 3:25.
182: Bailey Yarborough, McPherson, maj dec Peyton Hale, Columbis, 13-4; Justin Lamatsch, Pratt, pinned Zach Norton, Spring Hill, 3:19; Trey Hoerner, Abilene, pinned Kyle Lamb, Anderson County, 0:33; Aaron Schoermann, Wellington, dec. Chase Montgomery, Jeff West, 8-6; Ali Viravong, Winfield, dec. Cody Knight, Tonganoxie, 7-4; Beck Elliott, Smoky Valley, dec. Jesse Henry, Prairie View, 3-1; Braden Morgan, El Droado, dec. Jayden Creach, Ottawa, 1-0; Ryan Tiers, Clay Center, dec. Tyson Breshears, Burlington, 7-4.
195: Allan Wampler, Smoky Valley, dec. Nathan Kaufman, Frontenac, 7-2; Sean Singleton, Bonner Springs, maj dec Garrett Gibson, Winfield, 13-4; Gavin Ware, Caley Center, tech fall Dominic Sutton, Anderson County, 15-0; Alex Bejarano, Basehor-Linwood, maj dec Ian Groom, Wellington, 13-4; Blaine Ray, Ottawa, pinned Ayston Perez, Ulysses, 3:11; Cameron Gray, Goodland, dec. Austin Raetzel, Louisburg, 13-7; Anthony Capul, Andale, maj dec Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, 11-0; Logan Riekeman, Abilene, pinned Gage Hudson, Columbus, 1:48.
220: Austin Ochoa, Ulysses, pinned Jaron Christiensen, Abilene, 5:56; Tel Wittmer, Holton, dec. Dallas Higginbotham, Anderson County, 3-2; Davon Spexarth, Andale, maj dec Trey VanPelt, Hays, 11-3; Evan Dean, Santa Fe Trail, pinned Qualin Powell, Chanute, 0:47; Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs, tech fall Brandon Barrager, Coffeyville, 23-8; Cameron Hunt, El Dorado, dec. Zeb Bloom, Clay Center, 2-1; Jake Miller, Paola, pinned Brett Ferguson, Ottawa, 0:43; Cole Edwards, Augusta, dec. Hagan Hoss, Goodland, 2-1.
285: Austin King, Circle, pinned Harley Stewart, Baldwin, 1:14; Sam Burt, Abilene, pinned Colton Toney, Iola, 5:06; Jake Hastings, Santa Fe Trail, dec. Brady Helton, Clearwater, 5-1; Ethan Jay, Colby, dec. Mason Koechner, Louisburg, 5-2; Luis Ledesma, Goodland, pinned Dylan Frederick,Prairie View, 0:42; Kyler Tannahill, Holton, inj def Dylan Jorns, Mulvane, 1:46; Tylar Patrick, Wamego, dec. Seth Stroble, Independence, 2-1; Sam Christy, Spring Hill, dec. Sam Schroeder, Trinity Academy, 3-1.
CLASS 3A
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
First Round
106: Braiden Lynn, Cimarron, pinned Tyson Hall, Ellsworth, 1:32; Ryan Ware, Wellsville, maj dec Braden Woodson, Perry-Lecompton, 17-4; Peyton Young, Lyons, pinned Colton Shoemaker, Smith Center, 2:47; Kendall Beitz, Eureka, maj dec Jakob Snellings, Marysville, 9-1; Ashten Dodson, Douglass, pinned Houston Idol, Doniphan West, 1:45; Samuel Huehl, Lincoln, dec. Alec Segarra, Hill City, 6-4; Christopher Gleason, Mission Valley, pinned Kyler Pryor, Fredonia, 1:12; Camdyn Unterseher, Norton, pinned Hunter Vogan, Minneapolis, 2:30.
113: Joey Bockin, Marysville, dec. Caleb Farmer, Remington, 6-4; Zack Sherman, Hoxie, maj dec Brian Escobar, Chaparral, 11-2; Kolby Beitz, Eureka, pinned Dalton Kahle, Perry-Lecompton, 0:09; Bryan Valeta, Lakin, pinned jason hecht, Hesston, 1:23; Blayne Harris, Beloit, pinned Colton Ketterl, Oberlin, 0:52; Alex Archer, Rossville, dec. Avery Stafford, Central Heights, 11-7; John Kuhn, WaKeeney, pinned Kody Sudol, St. John’s Military, 1:35; Gunner Elder, Humboldt, dec. Charles King, St. Marys, 10-5.
120: Ryan Johnson, Norton, pinned Dalton Ware, Royal Valley, 1:35; Chris Goans, Lyons, pinned Dylan Vance, Wichita Independent, 2:20; Holden Butler, Council Grove, pinned Creighton Newell, TMP, 5:34; Caden Emmot, Beloit, pinned Dayton Wade, Caney Valley, 2:51; Tyler Kester, SE-Cherokee, pinned Dylan Carrier, Hoisington, 1:54; Anthony King, St. Marys, dec. Estin Slack, Oakley, 4-2; Chantz Vath, Lincoln, maj dec Connar Burgess, Fredonia, 10-0; Jonny Crome, Marysville, dec. Kel Grafel, Oberlin, 6-5.
126: Trevor Compton, Jayhawk-Linn, pinned Drew Juenemann, Oberlin, 0:50; Luke Richard, Riley County, pinned Zeb Turner, SE-Saline, 0:55; Bryce Younger, Ellis, pinned August Farmer, Douglass, 3:25; Jordan Priddy, Silver Lake, tech fall Oscar Jaime, Lyons, 17-2; Seth Harrell, Sabetha, tech fall, Diego Dominguez, Beloit, 18-1; Zane Stanton, Caney Valley, pinned Tiernan Poling, St. Francis, 1:17; Colton Steele, Council Grove, dec. Benaiah Rundus, Republic County, 4-1; Kade Unterseher, Norton, pinned Ethan Ewing, Wellsville, 3:48.
132: Riley Tubbs, Wabaunsee, pinned Hunter Miller, douglass, 2:54; Tristin Hauck, Minneapolis, dec. Josh Lenker, Phillipsburg, 5-3; Devin Voth, Fredonia, pinned Luke Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 0:51; Tanner Cassity, Hoisington, ipinned Isaiah Mason,j 2:28; Dayton Porsch, Hoxie, dec. David Koralek, Ellsworth, 2-0; Jarrett Johnson, Marion, maj dec Scott Kuhn, Silver Lake, 13-0; Trevor Lowell, Republic County, pinnede Ethan Hamel, Hill City, 2:25; Dominick Bailey, Eureka, dec. Brett House, Royal Valley, 12-10.
138: Hunter Ostertag, Atchison County, dec. Johnney Perez, Lakin, 5-1; Nathan Delaney, Central-Burden, pinned Jake Helten, Garden Plain, 1:58; Pedro Ordonez, Hugoton, tech fall Gabe Capp, Marysville, 16-1; Bryce Shults, Marion, tech fall Denzale Clark, Lyons, 15-0; Austin Constable, Minneapolis, pinned Rees Lehman, Erie, 2:59; Tucker Rhoades, TMP, dec. Dalton Dultmeier, Silver Lake, 1-0; Daron Bailey, Eureka, pinned Carter Winfield, Hesston, 5:21; David Hileman, Smith Center, dec. Bryce Gfeller, Rossville, 3-1.
145: Tristan Porsch, Hoxie, pinned Tanner Asper, Chaparral, 0:47; Holden Hurla, Rossville, pinned Levi Sharp, Chase County, 3:21; Jonathan Ball, Hoisington, pinned Cole Sramek, Rawlins County, 3:37; Scott Resler, Riverside, pinned Colt Eck, Uniontown, 4:33; Bo Edens, Cherryvale, pinned Derek Roever, Marysville, 4:20; Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center, dec. Spencer Heise, Osborne, 6-2; Kolby Droegemeier, Wabaunsee, pinned Travis King, Hillsboro, 1:43; Zane Colson, Rock Hills, dec. Jordan Finnesy, Plainville, 6-5.
152: Wyatt Murphy, Oakley, dec. Storm Slupianek, Marysville, 5-3; Noah Albin, Marion, pinned Hunter Doshier, Cheney, 2:26; Trenton Wright, Norton, pinned Ethan Moorman-Meador, Herington, 5:42; Rudy Rodriguez, SE-Saline, dec. Jacob Sharp, Chase County, 2-1; Reece Williams, pinned Chance Sweat, Beloit, 1:28; Austin Dale, Russell, pinned Torin Van Nest, Perry-Lecompton, 1:26; Christopher Ball, Hoisington, pinned Chase Vandegrift, West Elk, 2:57; Noah Hansen, Plainville, pinned Kinstin Juhl, Riverside, 3:45.
160: Dalton Hensley, Ellis, pinned Jacob Helms, Chaparral, 2:38; Gable Howerton, Silver Lake, pinned Alex Van Rooy, Cherryvale, 2:38; Sean Urban, Hoisington, inj def Trenton Chisham, Norton, inj 0:00; Wes March, Riley County, maj dec Steven Conrady, Fredonia, 20-6; Isiah Luellen, Rossville, pinned Grant Cunningham, Jayhawk-Linn, 2:47; Suchy,j Russell, pinned Matt Whitsitt, Hesston, 0:37; Dagen Goodner, Humboldt, dec. Richard Hagerman, Herington, 11-10; Maverick Green, Rawlins County, dec. Zac Schneider, Ellsworth, 3-2.
170: Jacob Mintzmyer, Marysville, pinned Marty Landwehr, Garden Plain, 0:59; Chase Ryan, Smith Center, pinned Zachary Dressler, Douglass, 4:36; Wyatt Pedigo, Hoisington, pinned Trenden Schneider, Herington, 4:36; Mark Coomes, Phillipsburg, dec. Coy Moran, Bluestem, 10-4; Colben Dodson, Cherryvale, dec. Gabe Hamel, Hill City, 12-8; Mikey Waggoner, Riley County, pinned Blaine Burks, Beloit, 1:28; Tabor Erickson, Oberlin, pinned Pake Stephens, Central-Burden, 1:24; Tony Morris, Halstead, dec. Kody Davoren, Rossville, 8-4.
182: Tyson Villapondo, Minneapolis, dec. Jared Miller, Oskaloosa, 8-7; Hayden Wiltfong, Norton, pinned Horacio Martinez, Remington, 1:51; Jacob Stryker, Marysville, pinned Darrell Gustin, Ellsworth, 2:32; Kaden Meitler, Smith Center, pinned Brec Furst, Central Heights, 4:27; Charlie Nordquist, Marion, dec. Dayton Kempt, Oberlin, 7-1; Cauy Rokey, Sabetha, pinned Harlen Reed, Republic County, 3:03; Josh Seabolt, Cimarron, pinned Cade Addis, Cherryvale, 1:15; Matthew Cruickshank, tech fall Jake Wingfield, Hesston, 20-3.
195: Kirk Coomes, Phillipsburg, pinned Gavino Lopez, Remington, 1:15; Derek Naegele, Osborne, pinned Jacob Box, Royal Valley, 5:38; Tyler Palic, Marion, pinned Will Ginther, Rawlins County, 0:59; Nick Davenport, Ell-Saline, Brendan Rokey, Sabetha, 1:15; Abel Alvarez, Sacred Heart, dec. Nick Ackerman, Marysville, 4-3; Tanner Lowry, WaKeeney, pinned Josh Snook, Central-Burden, 0:33; Jacob Jenkins, Chaparral, pinned Gideon Remer, Silver Lake, 1:19; Seth Fouts, Douglass, pinned Reegon Witt, Oberlin, 1:24.
220: Donovan Duncan, Riverside, maj dec Michael Rodriguez, St. John’s Military, 12-4; Dalton Kuhn, Smith Center, pinned Joseph Stout, Chase County, 0:33; Devin Haas, Cheney, pinned Ryan Hanshaw, Atchison County, 3:10; Chris Cox, Oakley, pinned Jacob Rowland, Remington, 1:30; Donovan Green, Douglass, pinned Hadley Panzer, Lakin, 0:28; Blake Garrison, Royal Valley, pinned Isaac Helms, Chaparral, 5:54; Jacob Green, Norton, pinned Noah Johnson, Humboldt, 0:44; Justin Bradley, Hoisington, dec. Keenan Hinton, Hiawatha, 6-3.
285: Kolvin Berry, West Elk, pinned Logan Serviss, Fairfield, 0:28; Taye Washingotn, Hoxie, maj dec Clay Reed, Riley County, 10-0; Landen Urban, Hoisington, pinned Breck Schlup, Chase County, 0:44; Avery Hawkins, Smith Center, pinned Elliot Strahm, Sabetha, 2:43; Seth Mooradian, Marysville, dec. Logan Gugelmeyer, Lakin, 3-2; Daylan Feel, Bluestem, pinned Beret Stindt, Republic County, 0:31; Collyn Auker, Norton, pinned Keller Snesrud, Burlingame, 1:01; Jaden Eslinger, Chaparral, dec. Bryar Hebb, Fredonia, 3-2, 2OT.
