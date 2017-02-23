Thursday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 23)

GIRLS SCORES
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 45, West 43
East at Heights
Northwest 55, Southeast 40
South 40, Kapaun 32
AV-CTL
Circle at Winfield
Clearwater at Mulvane
Derby 60, Andover Central 41
Eisenhower 46, Arkansas City 34
Hutchinson 53, Campus 42
Rose Hill 44, Andale 42
Valley Center 51, Maize South 36
CENTRAL PLAINS
Cheney 55, Nickerson 45
Garden Plain 51, Chaparral 25
CENTRAL KANSAS
Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33
STATEWIDE
Girard 50, Galena 30
Jefferson West 57, Perry-Lecompton 34
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 26
Sabetha 40, Royal Valley 37
St. Paul 44, Crest 34
Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 34
FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES
AV-CTL
Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30
Augusta at McPherson
Buhler at El Dorado
Collegiate at Wellington
Goddard at Andover
Maize at Salina South
Newton at Salina Central
CENTRAL PLAINS
Independent at Trinity Academy
CENTRAL KANSAS
Smoky Valley at Kingman
Comments