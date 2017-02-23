High School Sports

February 23, 2017 7:54 PM

Thursday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 23)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 45, West 43

East at Heights

Northwest 55, Southeast 40

South 40, Kapaun 32

AV-CTL

Circle at Winfield

Clearwater at Mulvane

Derby 60, Andover Central 41

Eisenhower 46, Arkansas City 34

Hutchinson 53, Campus 42

Rose Hill 44, Andale 42

Valley Center 51, Maize South 36

CENTRAL PLAINS

Cheney 55, Nickerson 45

Garden Plain 51, Chaparral 25

CENTRAL KANSAS

Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33

STATEWIDE

Girard 50, Galena 30

Jefferson West 57, Perry-Lecompton 34

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 26

Sabetha 40, Royal Valley 37

St. Paul 44, Crest 34

Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 34

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

AV-CTL

Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30

Augusta at McPherson

Buhler at El Dorado

Collegiate at Wellington

Goddard at Andover

Maize at Salina South

Newton at Salina Central

CENTRAL PLAINS

Independent at Trinity Academy

CENTRAL KANSAS

Smoky Valley at Kingman

