Campus girls, Derby boys win bowling regional

The Campus Colts girls bowling team has been unstoppable over the past few years. They’ve won back-to-back state titles as a team and will go for the three-peat next week after winning the Class 6A regional at Northrock Lanes on Thursday.
“It’s great to be able to go back,” Campus coach Kenny Fulkerson said. “I mean these girls are good… our front five is phenominal. I know these girls will give it all they’ve got and we’ll give it our best shot to win a third one.”
The Colts had an overall series of 3,124, 60 pins better than Garden City. Northwest also qualified as a team by finishing third. The Grizzlies’ final tally was 2,946, nearly 200 more pins than East in fourth.
Fulkerson likes where his program is headed, as the Colts return all five bowlers from last year’s state championship team. The Colts will be one of the favorites to win the crown.
Next season, Fulkerson said newcomers will join the team and keep it strong.
“It’s exciting knowing that we have all five girls back for state,” Fulkerson said. “I’ll graduate three this year and then I’ve got a couple eighth-graders coming up for us. We should be OK again next year, I’m hoping.”
Garden City had the top two individual scorers in the girls meet, but five individuals for the Colts finished in the top 20. Campus junior Jordyn Wattman and East senior Katlyn Loper tied for fourth place with 583 series. The top area individual was Northwest junior Alyssa Smalley, who was third with a 593 series.
Derby coach Allie Ijams wanted her boys team to have more energy and to be more vocal when competing in Thursday’s regional. It worked, with the Panthers rolling a 3,405 series for the team title.
“We worked on being more vocal and having more energy with one another,” Ijams said. “I think we did a good job with that today and I’m proud of these guys.”
Campus’ boys were second and Garden City was third. Garden City is the reigning 6A boys champion and had to watch Northwest late in the Baker competition. As the bowlers were finishing up their series, some of the Garden City bowlers were keeping their eyes on the screen above the Grizzlies’ lane.
Northwest needed a 163 Baker game to advance, but finished with a 152 and finished fourth, out of the state team qualifiers.
Derby finished third in state boys competition last year.
“The guys are going to have to read lanes together and communicate,” Ijams said. “They’re going to need their teamwork which worked really well today. The environment’s not going to change… they’re going to be at Northrock again and basically they’re going to have to do better of what they did today.”
Campus senior Kenneth Kohlhorst finished first overall with a series of 693, six more pins than Matt Hedden of Derby.
Boys
At Northrock Lanes
Team scores: 1. Derby 3,405 (Hedden 687, Pechanec 646, Klein 624, Swartz 601, Bolden 567, Lewis 449); 2. Campus 3,332 (Kohlhorst 693, Vann 601, Hausler 593, Quigg 560, Deboard 493, Parks 489); 3. Garden City 3,138; 4. Northwest 3,127 (Ewertz 632, Hall 632, Kraus 593, Alvarez 561, Turley 497, Miller 481); 5. Dodge City 3,029; 6. East 2,952 (Cline 591, Engram 555, Splichal 527, Holmes 450, Turenne 417); 7. West 2,848 (N. Unruh 576, C. Unruh 570, Rooney 504, McGuire 437, Barrager 421, Rios 328); 8. South 2,373 (Ervin 474, Ramey 460, Jutz 449, Clark 421, Epps 372, McPherson 285); 9. Southeast 1,944 (Ngo 400, Kieu-Le 389, Chou Wu 346, Tran 321, Fielding 319, Martinez 309).
Medalists: 1. Kenneth Kohlhorst, Campus, 693; 2. Matt Hedden, Derby, 687; 3. Zach Ridgway, Dodge City, 670; 4. Justin Pechanec, Derby, 646; 5. NA, East, 641; T6. Luke Ewertz, Northwest, 632; T6. Zach Hall, Northwest, 632; 8. Michael Klein, Derby, 624; T9. Trynton Vann, Campus, 601; T9. Cody Swartz, Derby, 601; 11. Karl Larsen, Garden City, 596; T12. Michael Hausler, Campus, 593; T12. Brandon Kraus, Northwest, 593; 14. Jacob Cline, East, 591; 15. Brandon Bicket, Garden City, 578; 16. Nick Unruh, West, 576; 17. Aaron Schafer, Garden City, 572; 18. Cameron Unruh, West, 570; 19. Garrett Bolden, Derby, 567; 20. Gabe Alvarez, Northwest, 561.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Campus 3,124 (Wattman 583, Mills 551, Herd 548, Cessna 541, Magee 533, Feast 497); 2. Garden City 3,060; 3. Northwest 2,946 (Smalley 593, Jacobs 544, Kennedy 534, Breault 533, Lee 528, Voncannon 442); 4. East 2,765 (Loper 583, Herzberg 506, Henry 477, Ali 461, Holmes 342, Gridley 315); 5. Dodge City 2,551; 6. Southeast 2,421 (Clemens 528, Hull 444, Nash 437, Bell 365, Asusumpta 305, Champion 290); 7. Derby 2,350 (Hansen 537, Lindsey 521, Campbell 364, Debruyn 359, Sanders 277); 8. South 2,295 (A. Shear 473, J. Shear 466, Garcia 369, Torske 354, Nichols 340, Laviolete 334); 9. Blue Valley NW 2,049; 10. West 1,740 (Morris 376, Martin 331, Rueda 328, Dunlavy 272, Alexander 229).
Medalists: 1. Alexis Leon, Garden City, 634; 2. Ryleigh Whitehurst, Garden City, 602; 3. Alyssa Smalley, Northwest, 593; T4. Katlyn Loper, East, 583; T4. Jordyn Wattman, Campus, 583; 6. Karly Larson, Garden City, 562; T7. Makayla Burton, Dodge City, 551; T7. Cami Mills, Campus, 551; 9. Rebecca Herd, Campus, 548; 10. Abbey Jacobs, Northwest, 544; 11. Taylor Cessna, Campus, 541; 12. Madisyn Hansen, Derby, 537; 13. Abby Kennedy, Northwest, 534; T14. Alexis Breault, Northwest, 533; T14. Brittani Magee, Campus, 533; T16. Tiffany Clemens, Southeast, 528; T16. Shayla Lee, Northwest, 528; 18. Shelbie Lindsey, Derby, 521; 19. Angelina Leeper, Garden City, 511; 20. Addie Herzberg, East, 506.
