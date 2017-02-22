Maddi Douglass leads way as Eisenhower bowlers head to regional

Eisenhower senior Maddi Douglass never participated in a competitive game of bowling until the summer after her eighth grade year. Douglass has since fallen in love with the game and is the top bowler for the Tigers heading into Thursday’s regional at West Acres Bowl.
“I played soccer before bowling,” Douglass said. “My brother started bowling and so I started bowling after him and I just fell in love with it … it became my sport.”
Douglass is averaging 202 during her senior season. Douglass broke 200 at least once in all 10 of the Tigers meets this winter.
“Maddi has been with us for her entire four years of high school,” Eisenhower coach Brian Adelgren said. “She has developed tremendously as a player. She has a strong work ethic and great hand-eye coordination, so she’s very capable of doing anything that her coaches may ask her to do.”
The Tigers won the 5A title in 2016 and Douglass led the way with a 662 series, and the team finished second in 2015. A talented 11-team girls regional comes as a road block before the state meet at Northrock Lanes on March 2.
“It is a very challenging field in our regional,” Adelgren said. “It’s literally anybody’s game on that type of day.”
The top three schools will advance to the state tournament, along with the top six individual finishers not on team qualifiers.
Douglass says she spends countless hours working on her game during the offseason as well as during the high school season.
“I spend a lot of time during the summer bowling,” Douglass said. “I bowl in a lot of tournaments on the weekends and then bowl league during a week. It definitely helps me prepare for the upcoming season.”
Adelgren loves the leadership Douglass brings every day, and her willingness to learn.
“She knows that she is the team leader and she carries that weight on her shoulders,” Adelgren said. “She’s really come on this year, so I know that they’re looking at hopefully a shot at repeating. You can just sense the motivation that the girls have.”
Douglass will have a chance to bowl on her favorite lanes Thursday for regionals. She says she has a good sense of success every time she steps in at West Acres.
“I think that we have what it takes to win regionals and state,” Douglass said. “I think we all feel pretty good about it. We’ve been bowling and practicing a lot, so I think we’ll be ready for it.”
Bowling regionals
Thursday
- 6A at Northrock Lanes, 9:30 a.m.
- 5-1A at West Acres Bowl, 10 a.m.
- 5-1A at All Star Lanes, Salina, 10 a.m.
