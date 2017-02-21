High School Sports

February 21, 2017 8:07 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 21)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Heights 62, Southeast 60

Kapaun 46, East 40

Northwest 67, North 28

South 56, West 43

AV-CTL

Andale at Mulvane

Andover Central 48, Eisenhower 40

Campus 44, Campus 37

Derby 54, Hutchinson 23

El Dorado at Augusta

Maize 39, Newton 36

Maize South 57, Andover 51

McPherson 56, Circle 48

Rose Hill 63, Collegiate 42

Salina Central 60, Salina South 39

Valley Center 44, Goddard 35

Wellington 48, Clearwater 19

Winfield 44, Buhler 33

CENTRAL PLAINS

Conway Springs 54, Douglass 27

Garden Plain at Belle Plaine

Independent at Chaparral

Trinity Academy 45, Medicine Lodge 42

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven 41, Halstead 26

Hoisington 47, Pratt 22

Kingman 48, Nickerson 26

Larned at Lyons

Smoky Valley 55, HIllsboro 48

Sterling 52, Hesston 33

OTHER AREA GAMES

Cunningham 45, Attica 31

Goessel 50, Udall 37

Moundridge 61, Solomon 28

STATEWIDE

Abilene 42, Chapman 23

Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46

Beloit 48, Smith Center 25

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Bennington 36

Burlington 40, Council Grove 37

Central Plains 69, Ellinwood 26

Chanute 37, Parsons 33

Ellsworth 40, Sacred Heart 28

Emporia 50, Topeka 29

Free State 52, SM West 33

Frontenac 53, SE-Cherokee 32

Galena 37, Pittsburg Colgan 29

Gardner-Edgerton 46, Paola 45

Girard 61, Riverton 27

Hanover 69, Linn 40

Hays 42, Dodge City 38

Holton 51, Sabetha 39

Humboldt 77, Cherryvale 50

Independence 43, Fort Scott 40

Jefferson North 44, Jackson Heights 38

Jefferson West 48, Hiawatha 40

Labette County 70, Coffeyville 22

Lakeside 44, Logan 35

Liberal 52, Garden City 43

Louisburg 34, De Soto 31

Lyndon 35, Central Heights 25

Manhattan 73, Junction City 25

Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23

NE-Arma 55, Altoona-Midway 19

Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 35

Norton 49, Hill City 22

Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31

Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48

Olathe South 59, SM North 32

Olpe 46, Chase County 24

Pike Valley 39, Rock Hills 12

Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50 (Mon.)

Pleasanton 41, Oswego 39, OT

Republic County 44, SE-Saline 38

Royal Valley 50, Atchison County 46

Stockton 66, Phillipsburg 37

Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 56

Topeka Seaman 34, Shawnee Heights 24

Wellsville 45, Iola 31

Wetmore 30, Troy 25

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Special-needs player in Plainville scores inspirational basket

View more video

Sports Videos