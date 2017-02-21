Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 21)

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction Pause

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

0:36 Downtown revival makes Wichita more competitive

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

4:51 Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects

1:38 Nahola Fitness Center opens new pickleball courts

0:40 Royals catcher Salvador Perez gets hit by Lorenzo Cain's backswing

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'