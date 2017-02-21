Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 21)

GIRLS SCORES
CITY LEAGUE
Heights 62, Southeast 60
Kapaun 46, East 40
Northwest 67, North 28
South 56, West 43
AV-CTL
Andale at Mulvane
Andover Central 48, Eisenhower 40
Campus 44, Campus 37
Derby 54, Hutchinson 23
El Dorado at Augusta
Maize 39, Newton 36
Maize South 57, Andover 51
McPherson 56, Circle 48
Rose Hill 63, Collegiate 42
Salina Central 60, Salina South 39
Valley Center 44, Goddard 35
Wellington 48, Clearwater 19
Winfield 44, Buhler 33
CENTRAL PLAINS
Conway Springs 54, Douglass 27
Garden Plain at Belle Plaine
Independent at Chaparral
Trinity Academy 45, Medicine Lodge 42
CENTRAL KANSAS
Haven 41, Halstead 26
Hoisington 47, Pratt 22
Kingman 48, Nickerson 26
Larned at Lyons
Smoky Valley 55, HIllsboro 48
Sterling 52, Hesston 33
OTHER AREA GAMES
Cunningham 45, Attica 31
Goessel 50, Udall 37
Moundridge 61, Solomon 28
STATEWIDE
Abilene 42, Chapman 23
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
Beloit 48, Smith Center 25
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Bennington 36
Burlington 40, Council Grove 37
Central Plains 69, Ellinwood 26
Chanute 37, Parsons 33
Ellsworth 40, Sacred Heart 28
Emporia 50, Topeka 29
Free State 52, SM West 33
Frontenac 53, SE-Cherokee 32
Galena 37, Pittsburg Colgan 29
Gardner-Edgerton 46, Paola 45
Girard 61, Riverton 27
Hanover 69, Linn 40
Hays 42, Dodge City 38
Holton 51, Sabetha 39
Humboldt 77, Cherryvale 50
Independence 43, Fort Scott 40
Jefferson North 44, Jackson Heights 38
Jefferson West 48, Hiawatha 40
Labette County 70, Coffeyville 22
Lakeside 44, Logan 35
Liberal 52, Garden City 43
Louisburg 34, De Soto 31
Lyndon 35, Central Heights 25
Manhattan 73, Junction City 25
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
NE-Arma 55, Altoona-Midway 19
Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 35
Norton 49, Hill City 22
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Olpe 46, Chase County 24
Pike Valley 39, Rock Hills 12
Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50 (Mon.)
Pleasanton 41, Oswego 39, OT
Republic County 44, SE-Saline 38
Royal Valley 50, Atchison County 46
Stockton 66, Phillipsburg 37
Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 56
Topeka Seaman 34, Shawnee Heights 24
Wellsville 45, Iola 31
Wetmore 30, Troy 25
