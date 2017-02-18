4A regional wrestling: Maize South’s Jayson West takes title at 113 pounds

It was a day of achievement and atonement Saturday at the Class 4A wrestling regional.
Second-ranked Jayson West of Maize South continued his remarkable year at 113 pounds, improving to 32-2 and handing Clearwater’s Darryl Rylant only his second loss of the season on a 3-2 overtime decision.
“That’s maybe a preview of next weekend’s finals,” Maize South coach Matt Kerr said. “It was one that we’ve kind of been looking forward to for a while now.”
Kerr said it was one of West’s best matches this season.
“It’s not his biggest ones, but it’s for sure one of the closest ones,” Kerr said.
West said he had it tough for the entire time.
“It went all four periods,” he said. “I got all I asked for.”
Circle senior Austin King avenged his only loss with a 3-2 overtime victory over Mulvane’s Dylan Jorns in the 285-pound class. King, who has missed some time because of injury, said he had been waiting for this match for a long time.
“It was real tough,” King said of Saturday’s match. “That’s why as soon as I took that loss in the Garden Plain tournament, I went straight to the wrestling room and told my coaches, ‘What do I need to do to beat this kid?’ because I knew he was a tough opponent, so I did everything I could in the practice room, and hit the weight room.”
King said he was familiar with Jorns, who suffered a knee injury in the match and was on crutches during the medal ceremony.
“I told him, ‘Just get better for next week (state in Salina),’ ” King said. “He’s just as well-conditioned as I am; I’ll give him that.”
It was a great day for two El Dorado wrestlers who won regional titles back to back.
Senior Dacota Motter took the 170-pound class, and sophomore Braden Morgan followed with the 182 title.
“I’ve worked my butt off all year to come and do this, and it feels great to do this with my partner Motter working with me all year long,” Morgan said. “And being able to have it here in our home place is awesome.”
Motter knows that state competition will be tough.
“Hopefully, I can just keep it rolling,” he said. “Keep wrestling like I am and finish it off with a title.”
Andale’s Anthony Capul (195) and Mulvane’s Anthony Scantlin (152) will take unblemished marks into state.
“It’s awesome,” Capul said. “Being undefeated, this my second time going to state. I wasn’t shooting to be undefeated; it just kind of happened.”
Trinity Academy senior Sam Schroeder earned the distinction of being the Knights’ first state qualifier, finishing third in the 285-pound class.
“This is the fourth year we’ve had the program, and I’m disappointed we didn’t get it until now,” said Schroeder, who said he weighed in at 225 on the first day of the regional. “But it feels nice. It’s real tough to wrestle those guys who are pushing 290.”
Team: 1. Andover Central, 176; 2. Andale, 143.0; 3. Pratt, 134.5; 4. Winfield, 118; 5. El Dorado, 104.5; 6. Maize Sout, 89; 7. Mulvane, 80.5; 8. Augusta, 75; 9. Clearwater, 73; 10. Wellington, 71; 11. Ulysses, 65; 12. Rose Hill, 64; 13. Circle, 54; 14. Holcomb, 36; 15. Trinity Academy, 18.
106 – 1. Baker, Andover Central pinned Sackett, Rose Hill, 0:56; 3. Reddick, Clearwater, dec. Ray, Winfield, 1-0, 113 – 1. West, Maize South dec. Rylant, Clearwater, 3-2 (OT); 3. Weber, Andale, dec. Hannon, Andover Central, 4-3. 120 – 1. Pelland, Pratt, pinned Jake Patch, Andover Central, 3:53; 3. Sadowski, El Dorado, pinned Chavez, Andale,2:10. 126 – 1. Balderrama, Pratt, maj. dec. J. George, Augusta, 14-2, 3. Josh Patch, Andover Central dec. Price, Winfield, 9-2. 132 – 1. Gentzler, Andover Central, def. Pavlacka, Andale, Inj. Default; 3. A. George, Augusta, dec. Bertha, Maize South, 5-3. 138 – 1. Eck, Andale, dec. Page, Andover Central, 14-7; 3. Riner, Pratt, pinned Smith, Winfield, 1:21. 145 – Leck, Rose Hill, dec. Mumford, Andover Central, 7-1; 3. Morin, Winfield, dec. Young, Wellington, 1-0. 152 – 1. Scantlin, Mulvane, dec. Lucas, Pratt, 3-0; 3. Johnson, Holcomb, dec. Barker, Ulysses, 8-2. 160 – 1. Kissane, Maize South pinned Landwehr, Winfield, 1:24; 3. Clark, Circle pinned Simon, Andover Central, 1:30; 170 – 1. Motter, El Dorado, dec. Rodriguez, Holcomb, 7-0; 3. Braungardt, Winfield, def. Baird, Pratt, inj. forfeit. 182 – 1. Morgan, El Dorado dec. Schoemann, Wellington, 8-3; 3. Lamatsch, Pratt dec Viravong, Winfield, 3-1; 195 – 1. Capul, Andale, def. Groom, Wellington, tech. fall, 16-2; 3. Gibson, Winfield dec. Perez, Ulysses, 7-4. 220 – 1. Spexarth, Andale, dec. Edwards, Augusta, 5-2; 3. Hunt, El Dorado pinned Ochoa, Ulysses, 3:19. 285 – 1. King, Circle dec. Jorns, Mulvane, 3-2 (OT); 3. Schroeder, Trinity Academy, pinned Helton, Clearwater, 4;10.
Comments