High School Sports

February 17, 2017 7:59 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 17)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 59, Kapaun 30

Northwest 48, East 28

South 56, Heights 46

Southeast 54, North 44

AV-CTL

Andale 44, Collegiate 30

Andover at Valley Center

Andover Central 44, Arkansas City 38

Campus at Derby

Circle 51, Augusta 34

Clearwater at Rose Hill

Goddard 50, Maize South 29 (Th.)

Hutchinson 51, Eisenhower 45

Maize 62, Salina Central 47

McPherson 74, Buhler 31

Mulvane at Wellington

Newton 53, Salina South 35

Winfield 52, El Dorado 27

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Independent

Chaparral at Trinity Academy

Cheney 63, Douglass 49

Conway Springs 55, Medicine Lodge 37

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven at Hoisington

Hesston at Hillsboro

Nickerson at Halstead

Pratt at Lyons

Smoky Valley at Larned

Sterling at Kingman

OTHER AREA GAMES

Flinthills 44, Sedan 40

Marion 67, Elyria Christian 30

Olpe 47, Remington 43

STATEWIDE

Abilene 46, Clay Center 43

Baxter Springs 51, SE-Cherokee 22

Caney Valley 61, Erie 41

Concordia 58, Wamego 46

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28

Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21

Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25

Hill City 64, Plainville 48

Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45

Hugoton 78, Scott City 33

Independence 49, Chanute 35

Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50

Lansing 71, KC Turner 17

Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39

Miege 70, BV Southwest 51

Ness City 43, Victoria 15

Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40

Norton 41, Ellis 38

Oswego 41, Chetopa 31

Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48

Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21

Republic County 56, Sacred Heart 24

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29

Sublette 48, Stanton County 39 (Thurs.)

Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18

Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38

Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37

Uniontown 52, NE-Arma 45

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44

Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36

Wellsville 52, Iola 43 (Thurs.)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Special-needs player in Plainville scores inspirational basket

View more video

Sports Videos