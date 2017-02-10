City League-leading Kapaun battles past Southeast

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State Pause

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

1:30 VIDEO: What is the snow moon?

7:29 Tips for photographing the moon

0:46 Supermoon rises over Wichita

1:30 A bedside bluegrass jam for Jeff Pickering

2:07 No One Eats Alone

3:40 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss WSU's win over Missouri State