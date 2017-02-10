South girls motivated in win over Carroll

There was no shortage of motivation for the South girls in a rematch with Bishop Carroll on Friday night.
After South coach Antwain Scales was suspended by City League athletic director J. Means for a sportsmanship violation following the first meeting, Scales and the Titans found satisfaction on Friday night in a 42-26 victory over Carroll to extend their winning streak to 47 games.
No. 1-ranked South (16-0) took a step closer to its fifth straight City League championship.
“We dedicated this game to our coach,” said South’s Tre’Zure Jobe, who scored a game-high 20 points. “If they mess with (Scales), they mess with us.”
Tre'Zure Jobe (12 pts) is in a zone. She goes coast2coast on this and pulls the J to give South's its biggest lead, 23-15, over BC. 2:28 3Q. pic.twitter.com/fUYdFgnNdF— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) February 11, 2017
Even if the game was personal to South, it didn’t translate to an overly emotional performance.
The intensity in the first half was sparse because of the lack of scoring, as South led 13-10 at halftime. South played its typical brand of smothering man-to-man, while Carroll (13-4) befuddled South for most of the first half with its array of zone defenses.
“We were playing tight and that was a buildup of the last time with me being suspended.…,” Scales said. “But that’s the great thing about this team. They were able to focus and understood the task at hand and we persevered and didn’t get rattled.”
Carroll had won six of its previous seven games despite losing key starters in Ashley Carrillo and Josie Allen to season-ending injuries. The Eagles had found success with a seemingly different player stepping up each game.
Carroll's D gets the steal, then @AshtonMcCorry1 & @Brynn_Maul play some nice 1-2 game for the basket to start the 3Q. South 13-12 #vkscores pic.twitter.com/Epj5Y0REUC— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) February 11, 2017
But South’s pressure succeeded in disrupting Carroll’s offense, holding it to 18 points through three quarters.
“I felt like we beat ourselves in a way, I really do,” Carroll coach Taylor Dugan said. “I liked the way we came out, but I was just a little disappointed that we didn’t attack them and attack the rim like I wanted them to.”
Carroll remained close through the middle of the third quarter, but South dominated the final 12 minutes, outscoring Carroll 25-11.
Jobe scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Titans. Ashton McCorry led Carroll with 11 points.
“It always starts with the defensive effort with us,” Scales said. “We did a great job tonight of playing defense against a really well-coached team. If we play great defense, then good things are going to happen.”
South
5
8
12
17
—
42
Carroll
4
6
8
8
—
26
SOUTH: T. Jobe 20, K. Callins 6, L. Johnson 5, H. Beard 5, B. Brickhouse 4, Z. Asante 2.
CARROLL: A. McCorry 11, B. Maul 7, H. Landwehr 4, K. Schuckman 2, A. McFarren 2.
Comments