Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 10)

GIRLS SCORES
CITY LEAGUE
South 42, Carroll 26
Kapaun 37, Southeast 36
North at Heights
West 55, East 42
AV-CTL
Andover 49, Arkansas City 47
Augusta 51, Winfield 41
Circle 53, Buhler 46
Collegiate 46, Clearwater 16
Derby 39, Newton 34
Goddard 49, Eisenhower 27
Maize 46, Hutchinson 25
McPherson 77, El Dorado 36
Rose Hill at Mulvane
Salina South 51, Campus 31
Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35
Wellington 47, Andale 35
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine at Chaparral
Conway Springs at Garden Plain
Independent 54, Douglass 30
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21
CENTRAL KANSAS
Halstead 47, Hoisington 35
Haven 52, Lyons 43
Hesston at Larned
Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19
Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36
Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 39
Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32
Moundridge 37, Inman 22
Norwich 48, Attica 26
Rural Vista 44, Little River 28
Waverly 53, Chase County 47
STATEWIDE
Abilene 48, Wamego 35
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 52, Chase 25
Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24
Chetopa 54, Tyro Christian 6
Council Grove 56, Sacred Heart 21
Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29
Free State 48, Olathe South 39
Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT
Girard 72, Independence 48
Holton 43, Jefferson West 39
Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48
Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22
Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47
Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29
Lyndon 33, Hartford 29
Manhattan 52, Emporia 27
Miege 61, St. James Academy 18
Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes 13
Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31
Nemaha Central 55, Royal Valley 45
Norton 54, Plainville 44
Olpe 58, Osage City 23
Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37
Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31
Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT
Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36
Russell 66, Beloit 49
St. Francis 44, Oberlin 32
St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36
Scott City 46, Ulysses 40
Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47
SE-Cherokee 43, Riverton 34
Stockton 71, Osborne 24
Sublette 64, Syracuse 48
Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44
Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33
Comments