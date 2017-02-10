High School Sports

February 10, 2017 8:14 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 10)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

South 42, Carroll 26

Kapaun 37, Southeast 36

North at Heights

West 55, East 42

AV-CTL

Andover 49, Arkansas City 47

Augusta 51, Winfield 41

Circle 53, Buhler 46

Collegiate 46, Clearwater 16

Derby 39, Newton 34

Goddard 49, Eisenhower 27

Maize 46, Hutchinson 25

McPherson 77, El Dorado 36

Rose Hill at Mulvane

Salina South 51, Campus 31

Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35

Wellington 47, Andale 35

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Chaparral

Conway Springs at Garden Plain

Independent 54, Douglass 30

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead 47, Hoisington 35

Haven 52, Lyons 43

Hesston at Larned

Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19

Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36

Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 39

Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32

Moundridge 37, Inman 22

Norwich 48, Attica 26

Rural Vista 44, Little River 28

Waverly 53, Chase County 47

STATEWIDE

Abilene 48, Wamego 35

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 52, Chase 25

Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24

Chetopa 54, Tyro Christian 6

Council Grove 56, Sacred Heart 21

Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29

Free State 48, Olathe South 39

Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT

Girard 72, Independence 48

Holton 43, Jefferson West 39

Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48

Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22

Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47

Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29

Lyndon 33, Hartford 29

Manhattan 52, Emporia 27

Miege 61, St. James Academy 18

Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes 13

Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31

Nemaha Central 55, Royal Valley 45

Norton 54, Plainville 44

Olpe 58, Osage City 23

Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37

Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31

Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17

Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT

Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36

Russell 66, Beloit 49

St. Francis 44, Oberlin 32

St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36

Scott City 46, Ulysses 40

Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47

SE-Cherokee 43, Riverton 34

Stockton 71, Osborne 24

Sublette 64, Syracuse 48

Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44

Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33

High School Sports

