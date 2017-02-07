Freshman Nilles helps Derby overwhelm Salina Central

0:27 Officer hurt in south Wichita Pause

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims

3:57 Police give update on injured officer

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

1:09 Officer Down

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer