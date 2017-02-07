High School Sports

February 7, 2017 7:34 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 7)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 69, East 33

Heights 62, Northwest 60

Kapaun at North

West at Southeast

AV-CTL

Andover 65, Eisenhower 47

Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT

Clearwater at El Dorado

Collegiate at Circle

Derby 61, Salina Central 45

Goddard at Arkansas City

Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30

Maize 48, Campus 20

Maize South 50, Andover Central 46

McPherson at Great Bend

Wellington 67, Buhler 43

Winfield at Rose Hill

CENTRAL PLAINS

Belle Plaine at Medicine Lodge

Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31

Independent at Conway Springs

Trinity Academy 32, Douglass 30

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven 42, Pratt 29

Hesston 52, Nickerson 32

Hoisington at Larned

Kingman 54, Halstead 27

Lyons at Hillsboro

OTHER AREA GAMES

X

STATEWIDE

Baldwin 56, Eudora 32

Beloit 47, SE-Saline 34

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34

Central Plains 62, Plainville 34

Centralia 59, Linn 30

Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30

Council Grove 61, Abilene 50

Frankfort 50, Onaga 27

Free State 43, SM North 28

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39

Girard 56, SE-Cherokee 14

Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27

Independence 43, Coffeyville 21

Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25

Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT

Olathe South 70, SM East 32

Paola 51, Spring Hill 45

Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33

Southern Coffey County 44, Marais des Cygnes 33

Stockton 71, WaKeeney 31

Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51

Wamego 55, Chapman 40

