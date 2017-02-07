Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 7)

GIRLS SCORES
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 69, East 33
Heights 62, Northwest 60
Kapaun at North
West at Southeast
AV-CTL
Andover 65, Eisenhower 47
Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT
Clearwater at El Dorado
Collegiate at Circle
Derby 61, Salina Central 45
Goddard at Arkansas City
Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30
Maize 48, Campus 20
Maize South 50, Andover Central 46
McPherson at Great Bend
Wellington 67, Buhler 43
Winfield at Rose Hill
CENTRAL PLAINS
Belle Plaine at Medicine Lodge
Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31
Independent at Conway Springs
Trinity Academy 32, Douglass 30
CENTRAL KANSAS
Haven 42, Pratt 29
Hesston 52, Nickerson 32
Hoisington at Larned
Kingman 54, Halstead 27
Lyons at Hillsboro
OTHER AREA GAMES
STATEWIDE
Baldwin 56, Eudora 32
Beloit 47, SE-Saline 34
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34
Central Plains 62, Plainville 34
Centralia 59, Linn 30
Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30
Council Grove 61, Abilene 50
Frankfort 50, Onaga 27
Free State 43, SM North 28
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39
Girard 56, SE-Cherokee 14
Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27
Independence 43, Coffeyville 21
Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25
Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT
Olathe South 70, SM East 32
Paola 51, Spring Hill 45
Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33
Southern Coffey County 44, Marais des Cygnes 33
Stockton 71, WaKeeney 31
Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51
Wamego 55, Chapman 40
