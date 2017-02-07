North selects Meade’s Scott Moshier as its next football coach

Scott Moshier is coming home.
After becoming the winningest football coach at Meade — including Class 2-1A championships in 2010 and 2012 — in 10 years, the Wichita native decided to leave the small Southwestern Kansas town to accept the coaching position at North.
Not only will Moshier go from the smallest 11-man division to the largest, but he will also shift from a building principal, which he was in Meade for the last five years, to teaching physical education again.
“I just missed that day-to-day and hour-to-hour interaction you get with students,” Moshier said. “And my wife and I just felt like it was time. We’re both from Wichita. We graduated from East in 1983. I was one of the captains on the ’82 (state championship football) team. There’s a lot of good memories there, so we both wanted a chance to come back home.”
North athletic director Michael Church was ecstatic to receive Moshier’s application.
While Moshier won 107 games at Meade the last 10 years, North has won 37 games the last 22 years. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2003 and has finished with a winning record twice the last two decades.
“I think this is a big land for us and this is a coach who can take us to the next level,” Church said. “His resume speaks for itself, but that was only part of the reason why we brought Coach Moshier here. It’s his ability to relate to kids and what he wants to do for the kids. He’s just a great leader. He’s a two-time state champion coach, but as far as a human being, he’s a lifetime champion. I’m fired up about this guy and what the future looks like at North.”
Moshier was the coach of the West squad in the 2015 Shrine Bowl.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
