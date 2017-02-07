Carroll names Dusty Trail its football coach

The search to replace Alan Schuckman is over and it’s a name fans of Bishop Carroll football will recognize.
Athletic director Larry Dostert announced on Tuesday morning that long-time assistant Dusty Trail, who came to Carroll with Schuckman in 1995, has been promoted to coach. Trail, 50, has been Carroll’s offensive play-caller during that time.
“We really didn’t see a need to look outside of the building,” Dostert said. “I don’t think we could have found a better candidate outside of the building and everybody here agreed with that.”
Dostert offered the position to Trail on Monday evening. After discussing the decision one final time with his wife, Wendy, Dusty called Dostert back informing him he would accept the job.
After being an assistant for two decades, Trail could already sense the weight of the decision on Tuesday morning.
“I kind of already got the sense of what Alan was feeling for the last 22 years,” Trail said. “It does feel like there is a heavier weight that was put on my shoulders. But one of the reasons I agreed to do this is because I know this community and this community is in it together and we’re going to succeed together.”
Following Schuckman’s announcement in January, Trail and Jim Nance, also an assistant for the past 22 years, made the decision to remain on staff together. Trail said Nance, who has been the defensive coordinator, will also share some of the head-coaching duties.
They also want to develop the younger coaches, so Trail, on offense, and Nance, on defense, will each have an understudy this upcoming season.
“One of us had to be named the head, but this was a together decision and he’s going to be right there with me making a lot of the decisions in this program that need to be made,” Trail said. “One of the reasons we’re doing this cooperatively is because we know we aren’t going to be able to do all of the things that it takes to still be the coordinator, so that’s why we’re going to be bringing along some of these younger coaches and hopefully bring on the next generation of coaches to take over the program and continue the success.”
And as far as Schuckman goes?
Trail said he has and will continue to be heavily involved this spring.
“I just talked to him this morning and I’m sure we’re going to be picking his brain quite a bit over the next few months,” Trail said. “We’re just excited about the future right now and continuing the program at a high level and hopefully improving on it. I think this kind of refreshes everybody. We’re excited to take on these new roles and get to work.”
