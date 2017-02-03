Southeast boys get their revenge on rival East

As 16th birthdays go, Southeast sophomore Johnny Murdock’s was pretty good Friday.
The Buffaloes’ point guard was all smiles after Southeast traveled to East and evened the score in the teams’ season series with a 63-53 City League victory. Murdock complemented junior teammate Israel Barnes’ 30-point effort with 14 points as Southeast pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great birthday,” Murdock said. “We knew we had to get them back because we had a bad loss to them at home.”
Southeast (8-6, 5-5) avenged a 65-61 loss to the Blue Aces in December by shooting 53 percent from the field. Equally important, the Buffs slashed their turnover total to 10 after committing 19 in the first meeting.
“We got to a play at a slower pace tonight,” said Barnes, who scored 13 points in the final quarter and fueled a decisive 13-0 run by Southeast. “Coach (Melvin Herring) put a zone in that helped us slow the pace and that limited our turnovers.
Murdock directed Southeast’s efficient offense, which made 26 of 49 shots. The Buffs led most of the way, withstanding a seesaw stretch in the third quarter that featured four ties and four lead changes.
Freshman Shawn Warrior helped Southeast stay on top, scoring all seven of his points in the third quarter. Southeast, which led 27-26 at halftime, started the fourth with a 45-42 advantage.
“We started holding them off on defense,” Murdock said. “We got together and said, ‘We’ve got to finish this game,’ and that’s what we did.”
Michael McKinney, who led East (8-6, 6-4) with 18 points, scored on a follow shot to cut Southeast’s lead to 50-44 with 6:20 remaining. But the Aces went more than 4 1/2 minutes before they scored again, and when Barnes completed a flurry of 10 consecutive points, Southeast’s lead was 63-44 with 1:40 to play.
“We were sticking to our principles on the defensive end and we did a better job of rebounding,” Herring said. “It was Southeast basketball. It was fun to watch.
“I wish I could’ve been out on the floor with them.”
Instead, it was guys like Murdock, who was serenaded by Southeast fans at halftime, then continued the good times with his play. Murdock finished 6 of 11 from the field.
“He played a really strong game,” Herring said. “He controlled the basketball game and our offense. I’m proud of him. He’s growing so much in the game.”
Barnes, who scored just above his season average of 29.2, was equally impressed.
“Johnny played great,” Barnes said. “He plays great every night. He came out and competed and was real cool and real smooth.
“He really played poised tonight and I’m just glad he did it on his birthday.”
Southeast
16
11
18
18
—
63
East
10
16
16
11
—
53
SOUTHEAST: Barnes 30, Campbell 2, Murdock 14, Warrior 7, Adkins 6, Perkins 2, Butner 2.
EAST: McKinney 18, Kelly 14, Fralin 2, Caldwell 2, Valentin 5, Randle 8, Silmon 4.
Comments