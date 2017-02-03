Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 3)

GIRLS SCORES
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 40, Northwest 23
East 41, Southeast 38
North at South
West 60, Heights 54
AV-CTL
Andale 54, Buhler 47
Andover Central 39, Goddard 37, OT
Augusta 45, Collegiate 32
Clearwater at Winfield
El Dorado at Wellington
Maize 54, Derby 42
Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40
Newton 59, Campus 32
Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31
Salina South 42, Andover 38
Valley Center 45, Eisenhower 35
Wellington 68, El Dorado 26
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral 48, Douglass 36
Cheney 52, Independent 39
Conway Springs at Trinity Academy
Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29
CENTRAL KANSAS
Haven at Ellinwood
Hoisington at Nickerson
Kingman 61, Lyons 39
Halstead 51, Larned 46
Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39
Smoky Valley at Hesston
OTHER AREA GAMES
Burrton 38, Pratt Skyline 33
Cunningham 30, Norwich 20
Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28
Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36
STATEWIDE
Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46
Central Plains 77, St. John 24
Chapman 44, SE-Saline 33
Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46
Crest 58, Chetopa 48
Doniphan West 43, Blue Valley 27
Emporia 67, Topeka West 38
Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30
Frontenac 55, Riverton 43
Garden City 64, Guymon (Okla.) 61, OT
Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32
Girard 49, Columbus 24
Hill City 53, Smith Center 37
Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42
Jayhawk-Linn 41, NE-Arma 38
Labette County 60, Parsons 37
La Crosse 41, Ness City 39
Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15
Madison 42, Northern Heights 37
Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23
Minneapolis 57, Sacred Heart 51
Natoma 39, Osborne 35
Oswego 39, Yates Center 27
Pittsburg 51, Independence 32
Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31
Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37
Rural Vista 46, Herington 25
Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33
Scott City 48, Colby 36
Thomas More Prep 62, Norton 38
Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45
Wamego 59, Osage City 55
Waverly 35, Southern Coffey County 13
Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28
