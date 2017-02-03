High School Sports

February 3, 2017 8:14 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 3)

GIRLS SCORES

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 40, Northwest 23

East 41, Southeast 38

North at South

West 60, Heights 54

AV-CTL

Andale 54, Buhler 47

Andover Central 39, Goddard 37, OT

Augusta 45, Collegiate 32

Clearwater at Winfield

El Dorado at Wellington

Maize 54, Derby 42

Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40

Newton 59, Campus 32

Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31

Salina South 42, Andover 38

Valley Center 45, Eisenhower 35

Wellington 68, El Dorado 26

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral 48, Douglass 36

Cheney 52, Independent 39

Conway Springs at Trinity Academy

Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29

CENTRAL KANSAS

Haven at Ellinwood

Hoisington at Nickerson

Kingman 61, Lyons 39

Halstead 51, Larned 46

Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39

Smoky Valley at Hesston

OTHER AREA GAMES

Burrton 38, Pratt Skyline 33

Cunningham 30, Norwich 20

Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28

Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36

STATEWIDE

Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46

Central Plains 77, St. John 24

Chapman 44, SE-Saline 33

Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46

Crest 58, Chetopa 48

Doniphan West 43, Blue Valley 27

Emporia 67, Topeka West 38

Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30

Frontenac 55, Riverton 43

Garden City 64, Guymon (Okla.) 61, OT

Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32

Girard 49, Columbus 24

Hill City 53, Smith Center 37

Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42

Jayhawk-Linn 41, NE-Arma 38

Labette County 60, Parsons 37

La Crosse 41, Ness City 39

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15

Madison 42, Northern Heights 37

Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23

Minneapolis 57, Sacred Heart 51

Natoma 39, Osborne 35

Oswego 39, Yates Center 27

Pittsburg 51, Independence 32

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37

Rural Vista 46, Herington 25

Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33

Scott City 48, Colby 36

Thomas More Prep 62, Norton 38

Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45

Wamego 59, Osage City 55

Waverly 35, Southern Coffey County 13

Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28

