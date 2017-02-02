Nyjee Wright becoming a clutch player for Derby

When Derby coach Brett Flory looks at Nyjee Wright, he sees a senior point guard capable of doing just about anything on a basketball court.
For now, though, Division I programs have shown no interest in Wright, who is averaging 20 points and leading Derby in nearly every statistical category for a Top-10 team in Class 6A
“To me, it’s absurd that he doesn’t have multiple Division I offers on the table right now,” Flory said. “You have a point guard who shoots about 40 percent from three, good defender, bounce, can dunk it, rebounds it … I mean what do they want? Oh yeah, plus he has the clutch gene.”
Ah yes, the clutch gene.
In Derby’s 10-3 start, Wright has come through with two game-winners: an 80-foot sprint to the basket and swirling lay-up to top Maize 67-66 on Dec. 9, then drilling a step-back three-pointer with a hand in his face to beat Maize South 66-65 on Jan. 24.
GAME WINNER! @nyjee23wright @DHS_Panthers @DerbySchoolsKS @Derby_Hoops pic.twitter.com/My2jhLHE9C— DerbyInformer Sports (@Derby_Sports) December 10, 2016
“Confidence is something that has to be earned over time,” Flory said. “It comes down to work and Nyjee has put a lot of time in his game. When you put in the time and you put in the hours and the sweat and the work, then you have confidence when the game is on the line.”
Right now Derby feels like it has the most dangerous weapon around in late-game situations.
Wright said he has practiced every scenario in his head or in the gym with his father, and that in-game situations never faze him.
“That’s something I look forward to,” Wright said. “I want the ball in my hands in the last seconds.”
Wright said a key to his success during those moments is visualizing success. He blocks out the ramifications of missing, focusing solely on the thrill of winning.
He said it didn’t matter that the Maize South defender guessed correctly and was able to get a hand up to contest the shot because he had made that exact step-back move and made that exact shot hundreds of times. Those shots were streaming through his head when he elevated and delivered a dagger he said he knew was going in.
NYJEE. WRIGHT. Wow. 66-65 @Derby_Hoops with 1.4 left. @DHS_Panthers @nyjee23wright pic.twitter.com/pdgoXEB6pq— DerbyInformer Sports (@Derby_Sports) January 25, 2017
“It felt like it was going in right when I released it,” Wright said. “I know the feeling and it felt good.”
But what Wright does in the first 31 minutes of games is what impresses Flory the most.
Wright is averaging a team-high 20.3 points on 52 percent shooting, an impressive figure for a guard. He also leads the team in three-pointers made (32), assists (4.5) and steals (3.1). Despite being 5-foot-10, Wright is also second on the team in rebounds (5.1).
Flory cites Wright’s offseason work to improve his ball-handling and body control as the reasons for his breakout season.
“He’s had a ball on the string since he was a freshman,” Flory said. “For Nyjee, it’s just been an evolution for him to learn how to better use it to get himself and others shots. He could average more if he wanted to, but he’s so good at getting others involved. All of it kind of ties back into his demeanor. He has such a steady demeanor and his game kind of has that flavor to it as well. It’s exactly what you want in a point guard.”
Wright’s evolution has made Derby, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by the coaches association, a contender this season.
Right now, headed into an important rematch against Maize on Friday, all Wright is focused on is helping Derby win — even if there is a small part of him that feels like he’s being overlooked.
“If they overlook me, then that’s fine,” Wright said. “I’ll just prove myself at some point. I’m not worried about all of that right now. I don’t care how many points I score or anything like that, I just want us to win. Right now we’re playing pretty well and we’re winning, so I’m having a lot of fun.”
