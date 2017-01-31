High School Sports

January 31, 2017 8:04 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 31)

GIRLS

CITY LEAGUE

East at North

Heights 57, Carroll 37

Kapaun at West

South 39, Northwest 32

AV-CTL

Arkansas City 57, Eisenhower 50

Augusta 45, Clearwater 33

Circle 55, Andale 49, OT

Collegiate 60, Buhler 52

Goddard 54, Andover 37

Great Bend at Derby

Hays 39, Salina South 27

Hutchinson 43, Campus 28

Maize South at Valley Center

Mulvane at Winfield

Rose Hill at El Dorado

Salina Central 44, Newton 42

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral at Conway Springs

Douglass 44, Belle Plaine 36

Garden Plain 50, Independent 36

Cheney 53, Trinity Academy 31

CENTRAL KANSAS

Council Grove 76, Hillsboro 20

Halstead 44, Lyons 34

Hesston 48, Haven 34

Hoisington 46, Smoky Valley 41

Kingman 47, Pratt 21

Larned 43, Nickerson 36

OTHER AREA GAMES

Caldwell 57, Argonia 40

Caney Valley 50, Bluestem 26

Central Christian 56, Chase 26

Moundridge 39, Marion 26

Remington 58, Berean 44

Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 41

STATEWIDE

Abilene 50, Wamego 42

Axtell 46, Onaga 29

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 55, Thunder Ridge 40

Central Plains 77, Otis-Bison 35

Centralia 58, Rock Creek 24

Dighton 40, Oberlin 15

Fort Scott 40, Parsons 22

Garden City 35, Dodge City 33

Hill City 59, Ness City 46

Manhattan 69, Topeka West 31

Miege 48, BV North 42

Nemaha Central 58, Atchison Cuonty 18

Norton 45, Smith Center 30

Pittsburg 45, Coffeyville 14

Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 32

Quinter 52, Ellis 48

Rossville 56, St. Marys 42

Rural Vista 47, Canton-Galva 40

SE-Saline 36, Sacred Heart 34

Southern Valley (Neb.) 53, Phillipsburg 38

Topeka 46, Highland Park 22

Valley Heights 46, Doniphan West 41

Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 26

Wellsville 65, Prairie View 16

Yates Center 60, Crest 49

