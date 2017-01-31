Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 31)

GIRLS
CITY LEAGUE
East at North
Heights 57, Carroll 37
Kapaun at West
South 39, Northwest 32
AV-CTL
Arkansas City 57, Eisenhower 50
Augusta 45, Clearwater 33
Circle 55, Andale 49, OT
Collegiate 60, Buhler 52
Goddard 54, Andover 37
Great Bend at Derby
Hays 39, Salina South 27
Hutchinson 43, Campus 28
Maize South at Valley Center
Mulvane at Winfield
Rose Hill at El Dorado
Salina Central 44, Newton 42
CENTRAL PLAINS
Chaparral at Conway Springs
Douglass 44, Belle Plaine 36
Garden Plain 50, Independent 36
Cheney 53, Trinity Academy 31
CENTRAL KANSAS
Council Grove 76, Hillsboro 20
Halstead 44, Lyons 34
Hesston 48, Haven 34
Hoisington 46, Smoky Valley 41
Kingman 47, Pratt 21
Larned 43, Nickerson 36
OTHER AREA GAMES
Caldwell 57, Argonia 40
Caney Valley 50, Bluestem 26
Central Christian 56, Chase 26
Moundridge 39, Marion 26
Remington 58, Berean 44
Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 41
STATEWIDE
Abilene 50, Wamego 42
Axtell 46, Onaga 29
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 55, Thunder Ridge 40
Central Plains 77, Otis-Bison 35
Centralia 58, Rock Creek 24
Dighton 40, Oberlin 15
Fort Scott 40, Parsons 22
Garden City 35, Dodge City 33
Hill City 59, Ness City 46
Manhattan 69, Topeka West 31
Miege 48, BV North 42
Nemaha Central 58, Atchison Cuonty 18
Norton 45, Smith Center 30
Pittsburg 45, Coffeyville 14
Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 32
Quinter 52, Ellis 48
Rossville 56, St. Marys 42
Rural Vista 47, Canton-Galva 40
SE-Saline 36, Sacred Heart 34
Southern Valley (Neb.) 53, Phillipsburg 38
Topeka 46, Highland Park 22
Valley Heights 46, Doniphan West 41
Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 26
Wellsville 65, Prairie View 16
Yates Center 60, Crest 49
Comments