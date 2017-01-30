High School Sports

January 30, 2017 3:15 PM

Tuesday’s area high school basketball schedule (Jan. 30)

CITY LEAGUE

Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30

Carroll at Heights

East at North

Kapaun at West

South at Northwest

AV-CTL

Andale at Circle

Andover at Goddard

Arkansas City at Eisenhower

Campus at Hutchinson

Clearwater at Augusta

Collegiate at Buhler

Great Bend at Derby

Hays at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

Mulvane at Winfield

Rose Hill at El Dorado

Salina Central at Newton

CENTRAL PLAINS

Chaparral at Conway Springs

Douglass at Belle Plaine

Independent at Garden Plain

Trinity Academy at Cheney

CENTRAL KANSAS

Halstead at Lyons

Hesston at Haven

Hillsboro at Council Grove

Hoisington at Smoky Valley

Larned at Nickerson

Pratt at Kingman

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

View more video

Sports Videos