Newton tournament: Turnovers doom Newton in first loss

Newton coach Randy Jordan told his team the key to beating Bishop Miege is being able to limit live-ball turnovers.
The Railers found out on Saturday night in the Newton tournament championship game that is easier said than done.
Newton committed 20 turnovers, as the top-ranked team in Class 5A suffered its first loss of the season and Miege won its fifth straight championship in Newton via a 47-39 victory.
Miege was able to force Newton into as many turnovers (13) as points in the first half, as Miege built a 15-point halftime advantage that proved to be too much to overcome.
The turnovers were eventually cleaned up by Newton, which finally allowed it to rally. The Railers scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to whittle Miege’s lead down to 37-31 with 5:25 remaining.
Back-to-back baskets from DesiRay Kernal, cutting the deficit to 41-37 with 3:12 remaining, proved to be the closest Newton would come. On the following possession, Miege’s Fallon Russell drilled a corner three-pointer to push the lead to 44-37 and Newton never recovered.
It was the first time Newton had played for its own tournament’s championship since 2011, as it fell to 12-1 on the season.
Newton was led by 18 points from Kernal, who scored all but two of those points in the second half to lead Newton’s comeback attempt.
Hunter Bentley scored 15 points to lead the Miege to the championship.
Carroll 45, Olathe Northwest 31 — The sharpshooting of freshman Hannah Landwehr was the spark in the third-place game, as Carroll won the final 12 minutes of the game 25-9 after Landwehr hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter.
Landwehr led Carroll (10-3) with a game-high 15 points, while Brynn Maul chipped in with 10.
“(Landwehr) practices day and night and she practices all summer,” Maul said. “I see her all the time in the gym, so her work is paying off. Thank God for her.”
Carroll’s zone defense, spearheaded by the lanky 6-foot Ashton McCorry at the top, was able to hold Olathe Northwest’s leading scorer, Sarah Beth Gueldner, without a field goal and two points.
“We’re usually a man team, but we decided to switch things up and it really worked out,” Carroll coach Taylor Dugan said. “We knew we were going to have to shadow her and then close out hard on her when she shot.”
SM Northwest 57, Andover Central 39 — The Jaguars (8-5) couldn’t overcome a 12-point output in the first half when they fell behind by double-digits in the fifth-place game. Ryann Stearns led Central with 16 points, while Ashtyn Brown scored 10 points off the bench.
Kapaun 39, Garden City 31 — Kapaun (7-6) snapped a three-game losing streak by building a first-half lead and holding on to win the seventh-place game. Rachel Hastings led the Crusaders with 11 points, while Cori Hough scored a season-high eight points.
Comments