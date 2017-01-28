West girls win first tournament in decades

The West girls survived a dramatic final two seconds, which included an intentional foul, two missed free throws, and one final defensive stand, to defeat Conway Springs 39-38 in the championship game of the Mulvane tournament on Saturday evening.
It appears to be the program’s first midseason tournament championship since winning the Mulvane tournament in 1981.
“It’s real big for the girls and I’m so proud of them,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to everyone, especially the girls who were here at West last year. You can see how happy they were after the game.”
Each team scored two points in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied at 35.
West took a 39-38 lead in overtime on a Brianna Johnson (game-high 11 points) basket and then watched nervously as a foul with two seconds left was ruled intentional.
Conway Springs missed both free throws, then failed to attempt a game-winning shot in the final two seconds.
“We were able to play good defense at the end,” Brian Johnson said. “I’m really proud of my daughter (Brianna). She hasn’t been able to play the last few years because of injuries and now to be able to come back and to play at such a high level, I’m really proud of her.”
