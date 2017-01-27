High School Sports

January 27, 2017 7:46 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Saturday schedule (Jan. 27)

BOYS

Friday’s scores

AV-CTL

Circle at Collegiate

Goddard at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Maize

Winfield at Wellington

CENTRAL PLAINS

Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 46

Garden Plain at Trinity Academy

CENTRAL KANSAS

Ellinwood at Lyons

Haven at Sedgwick

Hoisington at Chapman

Pratt at Macksville

Smoky Valley at Clay Center

TOURNAMENTS

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

Semifinals

Southern Coffey County vs. Hartford

Lebo vs. Burlingame

SOUTHERN PLAINS-IROQUOIS

At Dodge City

Semifinals

Ashland vs. South Gray

Spearville 56, Kiowa County 46

Consolation

Hodgeman County vs. Satanta

Pawnee Heights vs. Minneola

South Central vs. Ingalls

GIRLS

Friday’s scores

REGULAR SEASON

Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15

Columbus 43, Parsons 27

Crest 49, Uniontown 46

Ellinwood 53, Lyons 46

Ellsworth 36, SE-Saline 32

Hill City 62, WaKeeney 39

Oakley 44, Phillipsburg 23

Pittsburg 39, De Soto 34

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 38

Rock Creek 32, Wamego 31

Rural Vista 56, Wakefield 28

Stockton 48, Smith Center 31

Thomas More Prep 60, Abilene 41

TOURNAMENTS

EL DORADO

Semifinals

Circle vs. Mill Valley

Maize South vs. Gardner-Edgerton

Losers Bracket

Augusta vs. Wichita East

Wichita Collegiate vs. El Dorado

EMPORIA

Semifinals

Derby 70, Maize 36

Lawrence at Emporia

Losers Bracket

Wichita Heights 73, Eisenhower 29

Topeka 51, SM North 41

FREE STATE

Semifinals

KC Schlagle vs. Topeka Seaman

Free State vs. Wichita South

Losers Bracket

SM South 62, Hutchinson 42

Wichita Northwest 40, Junction City 31

GREAT BEND

First: Central Plains vs. Life Prep

Third: St. John vs. Moundridge

Fifth: Ness City 50, Ell-Saline 45

Seventh: Macksville 49, Little River 32

HAVEN

Semifinals

Goddard vs. Kingman

Cheney vs. Wellington

Losers Bracket

Garden Plain 47, Nickerson 36

Rose Hill 30, Haven 29

JEFFERSON NORTH

Semifinals

Valley Falls vs. Rossville

Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson North

Losers Bracket

Perry-Lecompton vs. Oskaloosa

Cornerstone vs. Atchison County

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

Semifinals

Waverly 56, Hartford 27

Lebo vs. Olpe

McPHERSON

Semifinals

Manhattan 56, Valley Center 29

Olathe South at McPherson

Losers Bracket

Hays 57, Wichita Southeast 36

Dodge City 41, Andale 32

NEWTON

Semifinals

Carroll vs. Miege

Olathe Northwest at Newton

Losers Bracket

Kapaun vs. SM Northwest

Andover Central 42, Garden City 37

PRATT

Round Robin

Ulysses vs. Wichita North

Larned at Pratt

PRATT SKYLINE

Semifinals

Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich

South Barber vs. Cunningham

Losers Bracket

Kinsley vs. Pretty Prairie

Attica at Pratt Skyline

WASHBURN RURAL

Semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Washburn Rural 42

Leavenworth vs. Great Bend

Losers Bracket

SM East vs. Topeka West

KC Sumner vs. Shawnee Heights

Saturday’s schedule

Tournaments involving area teams

Berean Academy: Seventh place, Burrton vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Douglass vs. Trinity Academy, 3:30; third place, Central Christian vs. Goessel, 5:15; championship, Halstead at Berean Academy, 7.

El Dorado: Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 6:45.

Emporia: Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 11; third place, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 2.

Free State: Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 10; third place, 11:45; championship, 1:30 p.m.

Haven: Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 12:30 p.m.; third place, 2; championship, 3:30.

McPherson: Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.

Mulvane: Fifth place, Campus at Mulvane, 1 p.m.; third place, Arkansas City vs. Winfield, 2:45; championship, Conway Springs vs. Wichita West, 4:30.

Newton: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 5:30.

Pratt: Round Robin, Larned vs. Ulysses, 2 p.m.; Wichita North at Pratt, 3:30.

Pratt Skyline: Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 5; championship, 6:30.

Sedgwick: Seventh place, Belle Plaine vs. Clearwater, 1 p.m.; fifth place, Chaparral vs. Inman, 2:30; third place, Fairfield at Sedgwick, 4; championship, Canton-Galva vs. Wichita Independent, 5:30.

