Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Saturday schedule (Jan. 27)

BOYS
Friday’s scores
AV-CTL
Circle at Collegiate
Goddard at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Maize
Winfield at Wellington
CENTRAL PLAINS
Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 46
Garden Plain at Trinity Academy
CENTRAL KANSAS
Ellinwood at Lyons
Haven at Sedgwick
Hoisington at Chapman
Pratt at Macksville
Smoky Valley at Clay Center
TOURNAMENTS
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
Semifinals
Southern Coffey County vs. Hartford
Lebo vs. Burlingame
SOUTHERN PLAINS-IROQUOIS
At Dodge City
Semifinals
Ashland vs. South Gray
Spearville 56, Kiowa County 46
Consolation
Hodgeman County vs. Satanta
Pawnee Heights vs. Minneola
South Central vs. Ingalls
GIRLS
Friday’s scores
REGULAR SEASON
Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15
Columbus 43, Parsons 27
Crest 49, Uniontown 46
Ellinwood 53, Lyons 46
Ellsworth 36, SE-Saline 32
Hill City 62, WaKeeney 39
Oakley 44, Phillipsburg 23
Pittsburg 39, De Soto 34
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 38
Rock Creek 32, Wamego 31
Rural Vista 56, Wakefield 28
Stockton 48, Smith Center 31
Thomas More Prep 60, Abilene 41
TOURNAMENTS
EL DORADO
Semifinals
Circle vs. Mill Valley
Maize South vs. Gardner-Edgerton
Losers Bracket
Augusta vs. Wichita East
Wichita Collegiate vs. El Dorado
EMPORIA
Semifinals
Derby 70, Maize 36
Lawrence at Emporia
Losers Bracket
Wichita Heights 73, Eisenhower 29
Topeka 51, SM North 41
FREE STATE
Semifinals
KC Schlagle vs. Topeka Seaman
Free State vs. Wichita South
Losers Bracket
SM South 62, Hutchinson 42
Wichita Northwest 40, Junction City 31
GREAT BEND
First: Central Plains vs. Life Prep
Third: St. John vs. Moundridge
Fifth: Ness City 50, Ell-Saline 45
Seventh: Macksville 49, Little River 32
HAVEN
Semifinals
Goddard vs. Kingman
Cheney vs. Wellington
Losers Bracket
Garden Plain 47, Nickerson 36
Rose Hill 30, Haven 29
JEFFERSON NORTH
Semifinals
Valley Falls vs. Rossville
Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson North
Losers Bracket
Perry-Lecompton vs. Oskaloosa
Cornerstone vs. Atchison County
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
Semifinals
Waverly 56, Hartford 27
Lebo vs. Olpe
McPHERSON
Semifinals
Manhattan 56, Valley Center 29
Olathe South at McPherson
Losers Bracket
Hays 57, Wichita Southeast 36
Dodge City 41, Andale 32
NEWTON
Semifinals
Carroll vs. Miege
Olathe Northwest at Newton
Losers Bracket
Kapaun vs. SM Northwest
Andover Central 42, Garden City 37
PRATT
Round Robin
Ulysses vs. Wichita North
Larned at Pratt
PRATT SKYLINE
Semifinals
Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich
South Barber vs. Cunningham
Losers Bracket
Kinsley vs. Pretty Prairie
Attica at Pratt Skyline
WASHBURN RURAL
Semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Washburn Rural 42
Leavenworth vs. Great Bend
Losers Bracket
SM East vs. Topeka West
KC Sumner vs. Shawnee Heights
Saturday’s schedule
Tournaments involving area teams
Berean Academy: Seventh place, Burrton vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Douglass vs. Trinity Academy, 3:30; third place, Central Christian vs. Goessel, 5:15; championship, Halstead at Berean Academy, 7.
El Dorado: Seventh place, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 6:45.
Emporia: Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 11; third place, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 2.
Free State: Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 10; third place, 11:45; championship, 1:30 p.m.
Haven: Seventh place, 11 a.m.; fifth place, 12:30 p.m.; third place, 2; championship, 3:30.
McPherson: Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.
Mulvane: Fifth place, Campus at Mulvane, 1 p.m.; third place, Arkansas City vs. Winfield, 2:45; championship, Conway Springs vs. Wichita West, 4:30.
Newton: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 5:30.
Pratt: Round Robin, Larned vs. Ulysses, 2 p.m.; Wichita North at Pratt, 3:30.
Pratt Skyline: Seventh place, 2 p.m.; fifth place, 3:30; third place, 5; championship, 6:30.
Sedgwick: Seventh place, Belle Plaine vs. Clearwater, 1 p.m.; fifth place, Chaparral vs. Inman, 2:30; third place, Fairfield at Sedgwick, 4; championship, Canton-Galva vs. Wichita Independent, 5:30.
Comments