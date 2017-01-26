Thursday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Friday’s schedule (Jan. 26)

Boys
Thursday’s scores
TOURNAMENTS
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
Losers Bracket
Waverly 44, Madison 33
Olpe vs. Marais des Cygnes
Friday’s schedule
AV-CTL
Circle at Collegiate
Goddard at Campus
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Maize
Winfield at Wellington
CENTRAL PLAINS
Conway Springs at Belle Plaine
Garden Plain at Trinity Academy
CENTRAL KANSAS
Ellinwood at Lyons
Haven at Sedgwick
Hoisington at Chapman
Pratt at Macksville
Smoky Valley at Clay Center
Girls
Thursday’s scores
TOURNAMENTS
EL DORADO
First Round
Circle 61, Wichita East 47
Maize South 58, Wichita Collegiate 36
Mill Valley 40, Augusta 39
Gardner-Edgerton at El Dorado
EMPORIA
First Round
Maize 63, Eisenhower 31
Lawrence 45, Topeka 43
Emporia 59, SM North 27
Derby 63, Wichita Heights 60
FREE STATE
First Round
KC Schlagle 74, SM South 58
Topeka Seaman 39, Hutchinson 32
Wichita South 62, Junction City 28
Wichita Northwest at Free State
GOESSEL
Semifinals
Halstead 38, Goessel 32
Central Christian vs. Berean Academy
Losers Bracket
Trinity Academy vs. Stafford
Central-Burden vs. Douglass
HAVEN
First Round
Wellington 55, Rose Hill 52, 2OT
Goddard 46, Garden Plain 39
Kingman 49, Nickerson 35
Cheney at Haven
HIAWATHA
Semifinals
St. Marys vs. Nemaha Central
Horton at Hiawatha
Losers Bracket
Falls City (Neb.) vs. Marysville
Jackson Heights vs. Lansing JV
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
Losers Bracket
Burlingame vs. Southen Coffey County
Madison vs. Marais des Cygnes
McPHERSON
First Round
Valley Center 49, Hays 42
Manhattan 83, Wichita Southeast 37
Olathe South 63, Dodge City 38
Andale at McPherson
MULVANE
Pool Play
Wichita West 54, Winfield 34
Conway Springs at Mulvane
NEWTON
First Round
Miege 63, Kapaun 37
Carroll 44, SM Northwest 29
Olathe Northwest 57, Andover Central 46
Garden City at Newton
PRATT
Round Robin
Larned 57, Wichita North 40
Ulysses at Pratt
SEDGWICK
Semifinals
Canton-Galva 48, Fairfield 36
Wichita Independent at Sedgwick
Losers Bracket
Inman vs. Belle Plaine
Chaparral vs. Clearwater
SOUTHERN PLAINS-IROQUOIS
At Dodge City
Semifinals
South Central 36, South Gray 35
Hodgeman County vs. Kiowa County
Consolation
Bucklin 51, Pawnee Heights 44
Fowler vs. Minneapolis
Spearville vs. Ingalls
WASHBURN RURAL
First Round
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, SM East 36
Great Bend 69, KC Sumner 64
Topeka West at Washburn Rural
Shawnee Heights vs. Leavenworth
WELLSVILLE
Pool Play
Baldwin 56, Wellsville 43
Spring Hill 51, KC Piper 49
Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25
REGULAR SEASON
Hill City 54, Phillipsburg 28
Friday’s schedule
Tournaments involving area teams
El Dorado: Losers bracket, Wichita East vs. Augusta, 3 p.m.; Wichita Collegiate vs. Gardner-Edgerton-El Dorado loser, 4:45; semifinals, Circle vs. Mill Valley, 6:30; Maize South vs. Gardner-Edgerton-El Dorado winner, 8:15.
Emporia: Losers bracket, Wichita Heights vs. Eisenhower, 3:15 p.m.; Topeka vs. SM North, 4:45; semifinals, Derby vs. Maize, 6:15; Lawrence at Emporia, 7:45.
Free State: Losers bracket, Hutchinson vs. SM South, 3 p.m.; Wichita Northwest-Free State loser vs. Junction City, 4:45; semifinals, Topeka Seaman vs. KC Schlagle, 6:30; Wichita Northwest-Free State winner vs. Wichita South, 8:15.
Haven: Losers bracket, Garden Plain vs. Nickerson, 3 pm.; Rose Hill vs. Cheney-Haven loser, 4:30; semifinals, Goddard vs. Kingman, 6; Wellington vs. Cheney-Haven winner, 7:30.
McPherson: Losers bracket, Hays vs. Wichita Southeast, 3 p.m.; Dodge City vs. Andale-McPherson loser, 4:30; semifinals, Valley Center vs. Manhattan, 6; Olathe South vs. Andale-McPherson winner, 7:30.
Newton: Losers bracket, Kapaun vs. SM Northwest, 3 p.m.; Andover Central vs. Garden City-Newton loser, 4:45; semifinals, Miege vs. Carroll, 6:30; Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City-Newton winner, 8:15.
Pratt: Round robin, Ulysses vs. Wichita North, 6 p.m.; Larned at Pratt, 8.
Pratt Skyline: Losers bracket, Kinsley vs. Pretty Prairie, 3:30 p.m.; Attica at Pratt Skyline, 5; semifinals, Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich, 6:30; South Barber vs. Cunningham, 8.
Comments