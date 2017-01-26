High School Sports

January 26, 2017 8:29 PM

Thursday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Friday’s schedule (Jan. 26)

Boys

Thursday’s scores

TOURNAMENTS

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

Losers Bracket

Waverly 44, Madison 33

Olpe vs. Marais des Cygnes

Friday’s schedule

AV-CTL

Circle at Collegiate

Goddard at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Maize

Winfield at Wellington

CENTRAL PLAINS

Conway Springs at Belle Plaine

Garden Plain at Trinity Academy

CENTRAL KANSAS

Ellinwood at Lyons

Haven at Sedgwick

Hoisington at Chapman

Pratt at Macksville

Smoky Valley at Clay Center

Girls

Thursday’s scores

TOURNAMENTS

EL DORADO

First Round

Circle 61, Wichita East 47

Maize South 58, Wichita Collegiate 36

Mill Valley 40, Augusta 39

Gardner-Edgerton at El Dorado

EMPORIA

First Round

Maize 63, Eisenhower 31

Lawrence 45, Topeka 43

Emporia 59, SM North 27

Derby 63, Wichita Heights 60

FREE STATE

First Round

KC Schlagle 74, SM South 58

Topeka Seaman 39, Hutchinson 32

Wichita South 62, Junction City 28

Wichita Northwest at Free State

GOESSEL

Semifinals

Halstead 38, Goessel 32

Central Christian vs. Berean Academy

Losers Bracket

Trinity Academy vs. Stafford

Central-Burden vs. Douglass

HAVEN

First Round

Wellington 55, Rose Hill 52, 2OT

Goddard 46, Garden Plain 39

Kingman 49, Nickerson 35

Cheney at Haven

HIAWATHA

Semifinals

St. Marys vs. Nemaha Central

Horton at Hiawatha

Losers Bracket

Falls City (Neb.) vs. Marysville

Jackson Heights vs. Lansing JV

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

Losers Bracket

Burlingame vs. Southen Coffey County

Madison vs. Marais des Cygnes

McPHERSON

First Round

Valley Center 49, Hays 42

Manhattan 83, Wichita Southeast 37

Olathe South 63, Dodge City 38

Andale at McPherson

MULVANE

Pool Play

Wichita West 54, Winfield 34

Conway Springs at Mulvane

NEWTON

First Round

Miege 63, Kapaun 37

Carroll 44, SM Northwest 29

Olathe Northwest 57, Andover Central 46

Garden City at Newton

PRATT

Round Robin

Larned 57, Wichita North 40

Ulysses at Pratt

SEDGWICK

Semifinals

Canton-Galva 48, Fairfield 36

Wichita Independent at Sedgwick

Losers Bracket

Inman vs. Belle Plaine

Chaparral vs. Clearwater

SOUTHERN PLAINS-IROQUOIS

At Dodge City

Semifinals

South Central 36, South Gray 35

Hodgeman County vs. Kiowa County

Consolation

Bucklin 51, Pawnee Heights 44

Fowler vs. Minneapolis

Spearville vs. Ingalls

WASHBURN RURAL

First Round

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, SM East 36

Great Bend 69, KC Sumner 64

Topeka West at Washburn Rural

Shawnee Heights vs. Leavenworth

WELLSVILLE

Pool Play

Baldwin 56, Wellsville 43

Spring Hill 51, KC Piper 49

Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25

REGULAR SEASON

Hill City 54, Phillipsburg 28

Friday’s schedule

Tournaments involving area teams

El Dorado: Losers bracket, Wichita East vs. Augusta, 3 p.m.; Wichita Collegiate vs. Gardner-Edgerton-El Dorado loser, 4:45; semifinals, Circle vs. Mill Valley, 6:30; Maize South vs. Gardner-Edgerton-El Dorado winner, 8:15.

Emporia: Losers bracket, Wichita Heights vs. Eisenhower, 3:15 p.m.; Topeka vs. SM North, 4:45; semifinals, Derby vs. Maize, 6:15; Lawrence at Emporia, 7:45.

Free State: Losers bracket, Hutchinson vs. SM South, 3 p.m.; Wichita Northwest-Free State loser vs. Junction City, 4:45; semifinals, Topeka Seaman vs. KC Schlagle, 6:30; Wichita Northwest-Free State winner vs. Wichita South, 8:15.

Haven: Losers bracket, Garden Plain vs. Nickerson, 3 pm.; Rose Hill vs. Cheney-Haven loser, 4:30; semifinals, Goddard vs. Kingman, 6; Wellington vs. Cheney-Haven winner, 7:30.

McPherson: Losers bracket, Hays vs. Wichita Southeast, 3 p.m.; Dodge City vs. Andale-McPherson loser, 4:30; semifinals, Valley Center vs. Manhattan, 6; Olathe South vs. Andale-McPherson winner, 7:30.

Newton: Losers bracket, Kapaun vs. SM Northwest, 3 p.m.; Andover Central vs. Garden City-Newton loser, 4:45; semifinals, Miege vs. Carroll, 6:30; Olathe Northwest vs. Garden City-Newton winner, 8:15.

Pratt: Round robin, Ulysses vs. Wichita North, 6 p.m.; Larned at Pratt, 8.

Pratt Skyline: Losers bracket, Kinsley vs. Pretty Prairie, 3:30 p.m.; Attica at Pratt Skyline, 5; semifinals, Medicine Lodge vs. Norwich, 6:30; South Barber vs. Cunningham, 8.

