Haven tournament: Goddard rallies past Garden Plain

The fouls were mounting, and Garden Plain had just extended its lead to 27-22 in the final minute of the third quarter Thursday.
Goddard coach Kevin Hackerott voiced his displeasure and was assessed a technical foul, which ballooned the deficit to 29-22.
But the Lions came to life after that, outscoring the Owls 24-10 the rest of the way for a 46-39 victory in the first round of Haven’s Wildcat Classic.
Hackerott said his team was coming off a long break and needed to shake off some rust.
“I probably knew that was coming,” he said of the technical. “We needed to wake up.
“But that wasn’t the only reason. I wanted to make sure our kids were getting calls when it was time to get calls, then the kids went out and played like we’re capable of playing.”
He said his team is resilient.
“Our kids scrap, and they believe in themselves,” he said.
Goddard (8-2), the fourth seed, will face top-seeded Kingman (10-0) in Friday’s semifinals.
The Lions turned the tide from the perimeter, hitting six three-pointers in the second half.
Firing the attack was senior Madi Smith, who scored a team-high 15 points, all on perimeter shots. But C.J. Wilhelm, who usually can be found inside scrapping for rebounds and loose balls, took a turn in the spotlight, hitting two key threes in the final quarter.
“C.J. had two big ones by stepping out,” Hackerott said. “That’s what seniors do, and we’ve been talking how you’ve got to make plays. She’s not afraid to get in there and battle.”
Garden Plain (6-3), which had used a 15-point third quarter in taking its 29-22 lead, couldn’t hold on.
The game began with both teams plagued by turnovers, and a basket by Italian exchange student Silvia Cortese pushed Goddard ahead, 15-14, at the break.
“I could feel coming out from halftime that we had no energy,” Hackerott said. “We acted like we were down by 20 already, and you’ve got to keep fighting and find the right trigger.”
So then, he’s called for the technical.
“You just need something to get them going and bark at them a little bit,” he said. “I was just trying to get someone to go make plays, even if it doesn’t work. In the last quarter, a couple of (the shots) fell, and it just went from there.”
Wellington 55, Rose Hill 52 (2 OT) – Senior Lauryn Snipes, way back of the three-point line, banked in a three-pointer as the second overtime ended, helping seventh-seeded Wellington (7-3) hand Rose Hill (9-1) its first loss.
“It looked 30 feet, 28 feet,” Crusaders coach Eric Adams said. “In my mind, I was going ‘No, no, no,’ because we didn’t need (a) three. But she let it fly and hit it.”
Heroics are nothing new for Snipes, Adams said.
“She did the same thing in the third-place game at state last year,” he said. “She hit a 40-footer to win the third-place game at state for us.”
Rose Hill coach Greg Welch took it in stride.
“If they’re going to bank in a shot to win, you’ve got to live with the results sometimes,” he said. “If you get out on her too far, she’s going to go past you.
“She shot it, and we’re going to have to live with it.”
Kingman 49, Nickerson 35 – The top-seeded Eagles (10-0) advanced behind 25 points from junior twin sisters Bailey and Sydney Bangert.
Bailey scored a team-high 16 points for Kingman, which steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter, when it outscored the Panthers (3-7) 18-11.
Wellington
11
14
7
8
7
7
—
55
Rose Hill
10
12
12
6
5
4
—
52
WELLINGTON – Snipes 29, Adams 9, Rusk 6, T. French 5, S. French 4, Wilson 2.
ROSE HILL – Woods 16, Van Driel 14, Herman 12, Simoneau 8, E Adler 2.
Goddard
8
7
7
24
—
46
Garden Plain
9
5
15
10
—
39
GODDARD – Smith 15, Hackerott 13, Cortese 8, Wilhelm 6, Vang 2, Koger 2.
GARDEN PLAIN – Joplin 14, Flax 12, Danahy 7, Bourne 4, Horacek 2.
Nickerson
10
4
10
11
—
35
Kingman
14
5
12
18
—
49
NICKERSON – Mader 12, Engelland 9, Davis 6, Ortiz 5, Ontjes 2, Jackson 1.
KINGMAN – B. Bangert 16, Bradshaw 10, S. Bangert 9, Jackson 7, Garrison 5, Pickard 2.
