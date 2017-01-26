Newton tournament: Carroll girls uses whole cast in win over SM Northwest

The Bishop Carroll girls basketball team only brought 10 players to the Newton Invitational.
It needed all 10 on Thursday when an injury and foul trouble removed two starters, as the bench rose to the occasion to help lift Carroll to a 44-29 victory over Shawnee Mission Northwest.
Carroll improved to 9-2 and advanced to the semifinals, where it will face Bishop Miege at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“I thought it looked very promising,” Carroll coach Taylor Dugan said. “It looked good. I thought all of the girls played hard and everyone contributed in that win.”
Carroll now has its largest lead, 38-23, over SMNW after this @Brynn_Maul drive. She now has 15 points. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/6QOV9AViEe— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 26, 2017
Carroll controlled the first half, but narrowly as it never pieced together a run to build a comfortable lead.
That run came after halftime, starting at the end of the third quarter and spilling into the start of the fourth. Carroll turned a five-point advantage into a 40-23 lead with a 12-0 run that spanned four minutes.
“We’ve always been a better second-half team, I feel like,” senior Brynn Maul said. “All we needed was that one little spark and then everything came together. We started making shots and making good passes, just like we do in practice. It was a good feeling.”
While Maul (game-high 15 points) and Ashton McCory (11) carried much of the scoring load, it was the defensive efforts of Kassie Schuckman (seven points), Whitney Bockover, Hannah Landwehr, and Britney Ho that helped offset an injury to Josie Allen and the foul trouble that plagued Ashley Carrillo.
The pick and roll from @whit_grace15 to @brit_ho23 gives Carroll a 20-11 lead over SMNW with 3:35 left in the 2Q. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/9egpEVAVff— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 26, 2017
Even if Allen and Carrillo, who average a combined 22, scored just six on Thursday, Carroll’s active defense didn’t allow SM Northwest to score more than 10 points in any quarter.
SM Northwest (6-6) became the fourth opponent Carroll held under 30 points this season.
“We’ve been looking for a game like that, a really solid defensive game,” Dugan said. “I feel like anybody who came off the bench really stepped up for us and did their job and did exactly what we needed them to do.”
Miege 63, Kapaun 37 — For the first 12 minutes, Kapaun remained competitive with the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A-Div. I.
Then Miege ended the second quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 43-22 halftime lead and cruise to a first-round victory.
“I screwed up,” Kapaun coach Billy Graf said. “I know exactly the point in the game where it turned and I could have stopped it by taking a timeout. I’m so excited I get to take three timeouts home with me. I was trying to let them learn and fight through it on their own, but it didn’t work out and it got away from us real quick.”
Anna Roulston led the Crusaders (6-5), who will play SM Northwest in the loser’s bracket on Friday at 3 p.m., with 11 points, while Rachel Hastings scored nine.
Nice leading pass from Jada Mayberry and good job establishing position by @annaroulston to lead her to the basket for Kapaun. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/Zf71bTiOJK— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 26, 2017
“We did a good job of competing for most of the game,” Graf said. “That’s a great team, but I don’t think for one second the final score is indicative of the difference between the two teams.”
SM Northwest
7
10
6
6
—
29
Carroll
12
8
11
13
—
44
SM NORTHWEST: R. Seibold 8, M. Nugent 7, S. Petersen 6, J. Nachbar 4, D. Hill 2, E. Rose 2.
CARROLL: B. Maul 15, A. McCorry 11, K. Schuckman 7, A. Carrillo 4, H. Landwehr 3, J. Allen 2, B. Ho 2.
Kapaun
17
5
8
7
—
37
Miege
20
23
11
9
—
63
KAPAUN: A. Roulston 11, R. Hastings 9, C. Allen 7, A. Ayala 4, M. Short 3, B. Monty 3.
MIEGE: H. Bentley 19, C. Harms 18, J. Gonzalez 13, A. Verhulst 4, L. Mannebach 3, F. Russell 3, J. Harms 3.
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
Comments