McPherson tournament: Valley Center beats Hays in opener

When Valley Center post player Taylor Latimore stepped out and hit a three-pointer in the first quarter Thursday, Hays coach Kirk Maska faced a dilemma.
The Indians could either guard the Hornets tougher on the perimeter or trust that Valley Center’s long-range threat was minimal.
Maska chose to pack things in to help Hays chip away at a 12-point deficit. It slowed the Hornets, but not enough to keep Valley Center from holding on for a 49-42 victory in the Mid-America Classic girls quarterfinals.
Latimore, a 5-foot-10 senior, scored 16 points and grabbed a couple of key rebounds to help Valley Center (7-3) advance in the winners bracket. The Hornets will play unbeaten No. 1 seed Manhattan, which rolled over Southeast 83-37.
“She was really the difference in the game as far as I’m concerned,” Valley Center coach Trent Preheim said of Latimore, who scored 11 first-half points. “She was almost unguardable for a while and then they did a good job of doubling her.”
Valley Center fired on all cylinders in the opening quarter, using a 12-0 run to take the lead for good. Taylor Rowley and Bethany Reeves also made three-pointers as the Hornets built a 22-10 lead.
“Our goal was to come out strong,” said Latimore, who added nine rebounds. “We accomplished that. We just didn’t finish as strong as we wanted.”
While Hays collapsed its defense on Latimore and fellow post Emily Klusener, the Hornets cooled. Valley Center missed its last 11 three-point attempts and finished 3 of 16.
“It felt like we got a little impatient, almost like we do against our junior varsity in practice at times,” Preheim said. “We were settling for outside shots. They made it tougher for us to get it in, and you have to give them credit for that.”
Hays (6-4), which got 11 points from Savannah Schneider, cut Valley Center’s 32-22 halftime lead to 40-33 after three quarters. The Indians pulled within 44-42 on Tasiah Nunnery’s two free throws with 1:53 remaining.
But Valley Center kept Hays from scoring again. Latimore, who was plagued by foul trouble in the second half, grabbed a defensive rebound, then retrieved teammate Zayda Perez’s missed free throw, which led to two more free throws for Perez and a 48-42 lead with 37 seconds to play.
“That was just devastating to us,” Maska said. “And we turned it over twice when we were three points behind and four points behind, and we just can’t do those things.”
The victory was Valley Center’s third in five games since the holiday break and set up a matchup against Manhattan (9-0), No. 2 in the Class 6A coaches rankings.
“I’m looking forward to playing a team we haven’t seen,” Latimore said. “And they’ve got some more height, so that will be interesting.”
Manhattan 83, Southeast 37 – On the heels of scoring 16 points in a loss to 6A No. 1 South last week, Southeast ran into an offensive juggernaut in its quarterfinal loss.
Manhattan rolled up 51 first-half points and shot 64 percent in the first 2 1/2 quarters before Indians coach Scott Mall started rotating reserves in more frequently.
“We weren’t doing too well stopping ball penetration and we were having to help out too much, which left shooters open,” Southeast coach Latoya Randle said. “When you’re shooting like they were, that’s very tough to guard. They had a stellar night.”
Gigi McAtee led five Manhattan players in double figures with 16 points. Junior Christianna Carr, a Kansas State commit, and Garrin Williams each added 14.
Senior Alecia Verge scored 14 points for Southeast (2-9), which will play Hays on Friday.
Hays
10
12
11
9
—
42
Valley Ctr.
22
10
8
9
—
49
HAYS: Dale 6, Leiker 8, Schneider 11, Hutchinson 5, Nunnery 6, Robben 2, Denning 2, Keller 2.
VALLEY CENTER: Rowley 5, Reeves 8, Perez 9, Klusener 4, Latimer 16, Runnion 7.
Southeast
12
9
10
6
—
37
Manhattan
28
23
18
14
—
83
SOUTHEAST: Pollard 6, Verge 14, Collins 4, Tolson 2, Daniels 3, Adams 8.
MANHATTAN: McAtee 16, Williams 14, Ke. Wilson 4, Ki. Wilson 7, Carr 14, Downie 1, Johnson 6, Harper 10, Worthington 11.
