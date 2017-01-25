Winning trumps stats for Maize’s Taylor Holmes

Taylor Holmes has never played on a losing basketball team.
Ever since she started playing at age 5 to now as a senior at Maize, Holmes has won — and won a lot. And that’s likely to continue after she graduates, as she is committed to Pittsburg State, currently ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II.
Holmes is quick to point out she has been on teams with great players and great coaches. And they will be the first to tell you it’s not a coincidence that success has followed Holmes on the basketball court.
“Taylor does so many things that help you win games that don’t show up in the box score,” Maize coach Jarrod Handy said. “She’s willing to do whatever you ask her to do and she’s not worried about how many points she has. She just cares about winning.”
Before she could develop those winning ways, Holmes first had to be convinced to stick with the sport.
It was hard to escape basketball when it was what brought her parents, Drew and Amy, together back when they both played at Coffeyville Community College. Drew’s brother, Derek, was also a basketball player, and both of his sons — Cooper (Washburn) and Grant (Fort Hays State) — now play in college.
“When it’s the only thing everybody talks about at Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s almost like she never had a choice to do anything else,” Drew Holmes joked. “Basketball is just in our blood.”
But that didn’t make it a natural love for Taylor.
She still remembers dreading going to practices on her youth basketball team coached by Drew and Antwain Scales, now the coach of South. But the winning was addictive and what kept her coming back.
“I used to hate going to practice,” Taylor Holmes said. “Antwain’s practices were awful, but looking back on it he taught me so much and he ended up making me a better basketball player.”
Holmes said she learned her defense-first mentality in those early days. She figured scoring could come and go, but great defense was something she could replicate every game.
Holmes rarely led the team in scoring, but she was a vital piece on the Wichita Dream Team that won the Biddy Basketball championship as 8-year-olds in 2008 and as 10-year-olds in 2010.
“Taylor has always been an extremely hard worker and she’s continued to work on her game and develop,” Scales said. “She was always a joy to have because she always made the right basketball play and worked hard.”
She has played a vastly different role each year for Maize, as shifted from lock-down defender as a freshman and sophomore — when Maize played for the Class 6A championship both seasons and lost to Scales’ South teams — to leading scorer (13.6 points per game) as a senior. It’s not something every player would be willing to do, Handy points out.
“You look at a lot of kids and a lot of them are concerned about their stats and how many points they’re scoring, but Taylor has never been that way,” Handy said. “Taylor has always put the team first and done whatever I have asked her to do.”
Winning has always meant more and at Maize, Holmes’ teams have won 82 percent (68 of 83) of their games in four years.
“I’d rather make everyone happy than just myself,” Holmes said. “If we win, that’s really the only thing that matters to me.”
Holmes has developed her offensive game more this season now that she’s relied to score more for Maize, which is 9-2 entering the Emporia tournament Thursday. She terrorizes opponents’ best players with her speed, instincts, and quick hands along the perimeter, but now she’s becoming more aggressive on offense.
Scoring still doesn’t matter to Holmes, though. She’s more concerned about the last thing on her list to accomplish before heading off to Pittsburg.
“I want to win state so bad,” Holmes said. “I know we’re taking it day-by-day and game-by-game, but that’s really my main goal and that’s what I want to do.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
