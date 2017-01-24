Eisenhower ups energy, trounces Maize in second half

The Eisenhower boys basketball team was in a funk on Tuesday night against Maize.
Their routine had been altered with no girls varsity game before them. Something just felt off to the Tigers and it showed in their first-half performance against Maize, as they trailed by one point during the break.
Then Jeffrey Wake finished an improbable lay-up for a three-point play. Then Dylan Vincent scored off a turnover in transition. Then Matt Pile sent the crowd into hysterics, as the 6-foot-8 big man broke Maize’s press by himself beginning with a behind-the-back dribble and ending with an emphatic slam dunk on the other end.
BREAKING NEWS@matt_pile43 has transformed into a 6 foot 8 one-man press break. ⚠️BEWARE KANSAS⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TxFu3GEu03— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 25, 2017
Eisenhower’s energy swallowed up Maize in the second half, as the Tigers outscored Maize by 22 to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 69-48 victory on Tuesday to improve to 11-1. Maize fell to 8-5 with the loss.
“We started playing as a team and playing really unselfishly,” said Wake, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the third-quarter rally. “When we got our own energy up, then that brought the student section into it and that helped get this place just a lot more energetic.”
Don't mind @JeffreyWake, he's just out here saucing people. Eisenhower up 35-28 on Maize early in the 3rd quarter. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/tuxp0F4595— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 25, 2017
There was no fiery halftime speech from assistant coach Jim Stewart, who was filling in for Steve Blue, who was out with an illness. There was no player who stood up and challenged his teammates.
Eisenhower simply knew it had to play better and with more energy. Wake’s scoring binge in the third quarter helped, but the Tigers knew they had taken control of the game when Pile broke the press and finished with a flush.
“That was crazy,” Vincent said. “I’ve never seen him do anything like that before.”
“When I’m messing around in pick-up, I try to do stuff like that,” Pile said smiling. “But I never thought I would ever do it in a game. That was a lot of fun.”
While that play will make the highlight film for Pile, it was the work he did in the paint for Eisenhower that won it the game.
Maize rarely tried to front Pile in the post, content to play behind him and then have its guards dig down and try to scrape out the ball if he dribbled. But that strategy rarely went according to plan, as Pile’s size and strength was too much.
Pile used his size and strength to gain position only a couple feet away from the basket, so all it took was one quick drop step for him to be right at the right and Maize could not contest his shots around the rim. Pile would finish with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks.
Eisenhower has come to play in the 3rd. Tigers have outscored Maize 13-3 and now are up 37-28 midway through the 3rd quarter. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/295kI2eVOy— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 25, 2017
“They had no answer for Matt,” said Vincent, who scored 21 points. “We just kept feeding him the ball and he kept scoring.”
While the box score will tell you Maize lost this game in the third quarter, when it was out-scored 25-8, coach Chris Grill could see symptoms as early as the second quarter. The difference was Eisenhower was not scoring or playing with the same intensity as it did in the third quarter.
“I thought we were really good offensively in the first quarter,” said Grill, whose team led 17-12 after one. “I thought we were making things difficult for them on defense, too. And then we just kind of got out of those things.
“I don’t know what it was exactly, I’m not sure what happened.”
Maize rallied behind the sharp shooting from Caleb Grill (14 points) early in the fourth quarter to cut Eisenhower’s lead to 50-41, but the Tigers would reel off eight straight points to push their lead back up to double-digits, where it stayed for the rest of the game.
He's not just a 3 point shooter. @caleb_grill0 is from anywhere. Maize leads Eisenhower 25-22 late in the 2Q. #vkscores pic.twitter.com/Q3fw7rd33R— Taylor Eldridge (@VKeldridge) January 25, 2017
Maize
17
8
8
15
—
48
Eisenhower
12
12
25
20
—
69
MAIZE: C. Grill 14, T. Love 10, G. Bugbee 10, D. Johnson 5, J. Johnson 3, J. McIntyre 2, J. Short 2, D. Koehn 2.
EISENHOWER: M. Pile 25, D. Vincent 21, J. Wake 14, J. Vincent 5, B. Bush 2, T. King 2.
