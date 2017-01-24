Kapaun rallies past Heights

Battling injuries and a weathering a stretch of five games in nine days, Kapaun Mount Carmel protected its spot atop the City League boys basketball standings with a 60-53 victory over host Heights on Tuesday.
Chris Meitzner scored a game-high 19 points, including a clinching steal and layup, to give Kapaun (10-3, 8-1 City League) a regular-season sweep over the Falcons.
The Crusaders, No. 7 in the Class 5A coaches rankings, overcame a 13-point deficit to win, just like they did in a season-opening 66-61 victory over Heights. Kapaun got 16 points from Meitzner’s backcourt mate, Thomas Wells, and 13 from Mitchell Woodward.
“Coming off the El Dorado tournament, that was bad,” said Meitzner, referring to losses to Trinity Academy and Gardner-Edgerton that preceded Tuesday’s contest. “We knew we couldn’t lose three in a row.”
It took Kapaun time to get started. Heights, which got 15 points from Devin Davis and 14 from K’Vonte Baker, forced seven Kapaun turnovers in the first 8 1/2 minutes and led 22-9 early in the second quarter.
Meitzner, hobbled by an ankle injury, and Wells got the Crusaders started, each hitting two three-pointers in the second as Kapaun cut its deficit to 31-28 by halftime. The Crusaders took their first lead since the game’s opening basket on Meitzner’s three with 5:31 remaining to play in the third.
Kapaun, which hit 14 of 22 shots in the middle two quarters, pushed its lead to 11 points on two occasions in the fourth quarter. But Heights (9-4, 6-3) got within 54-52 on Baker’s basket with 1:16 remaining.
With Kapaun leading 56-53, Meitzner hit two free throws with 13 seconds to play, then stole a pass and scored in the final seconds to complete the victory.
Heights’ comeback attempt was hindered by 1-of-8 free-throw shooting in the final quarter.
Another of Kapaun’s hobbled players, Mitchell Woodward, added 13 points. Heights’ Tyrell Andrews had 12.
Kapaun
9
19
16
16
—
60
Heights
20
11
4
18
—
53
KAPAUN: Hutton 2, Meitzner 19, Wells 16, Bell 9, Woodward 13, Valentes 1.
HEIGHTS: Andrews 12, Davis 15, Baker 14, Kirkendoll 4, Randleas 2, Hale 2, Driskill 4.
