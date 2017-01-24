High School Sports

January 24, 2017 8:01 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 24)

Boys scores

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll at North

Kapaun at Heights

Northwest at West

Southeast at South

AV-CTL

Andover Central at Rose Hill

Augusta at Andale

Derby at Maize South

Maize at Eisenhower

Newton at McPherson

CENTRAL PLAINS

Independent 62, Medicine Lodge 52

CENTRAL KANSAS

Hutchinson Trinity at Smoky Valley

TOURNAMENTS

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

First Round

Waverly vs. Lebo

Southern Coffey County 57, Olpe 43

Madison vs. Burlingame

Marais des Cygnes vs. Hartford

Girls scores

REGULAR SEASON

Atchison 56, Eudora 52

Beloit 57, Sacred Heart 31

Caney Valley 46, Eureka 22

Chanute 26, Parsons 21

Columbus 44, SE-Cherokee 24

Concordia 55, Abilene 42

Council Grove 48, Wamego 31

Doniphan West 41, Troy 25

Ellinwood 43, La Crosse 35

Galena 41, Frontenac 36

Hoxie 54, Hill City 42

Hutchinson Trinity 40, Smoky Valley 29

Independence 36, Fort Scott 26

Jefferson West 45, Holton 43

Lakeside 50, Lincoln 33

NE-Arma 45, Chetopa 30

Oswego 40, Marmaton Valley 33

Otis-Bison 34, Dighton 33

Plainville 45, Logan 35

Riverton 29, Quapaw (Okla.) 12

Scott City 63, Lakin 50

Udall 43, Flinthills 38

TOURNAMENTS

BEREAN ACADEMY

First Round

Central Christian 51, Burrton 20

Goessel 65, Stafford 16

Trinity Academy vs. Halstead

Douglass at Berean Academy

HIAWATHA

First Round

Lansing JV vs. Nemaha Central

Jackson Heights vs. St. Marys

Marysville vs. Horton

Falls City (Neb.) at Hiawatha

JEFFERSON NORTH

First Round

Oskaloosa vs. Rossville

Pleasant Ridge 54, Cornerstone 44

Atchison County at Jefferson North

Perry-Lecompton vs. Valley Falls

LYON COUNTY LEAGUE

At Emporia

First Round

Madison vs. Lebo

Burlingame vs. Hartford

Southern Coffey Co. vs. Waverly

Marais des Cygnes vs. Olpe

MULVANE

Pool Play

Wichita West 62, Campus 38

Arkansas City at Mulvane

PRATT SKYLINE

First Round

Cunningham 56, Pretty Prairie 35

South Barber 61, Kinsley 55

Attica vs. Medicine Lodge

Norwich at Pratt Skyline

SEDGWICK

First Round

Chaparral vs. Independent

Belle Plaine vs. Fairfield

Canton-Galva vs. Inman

Clearwater at Sedgwick

WELLSVILLE

Baldwin 67, Lansing 37

Anderson County vs. KC Piper

Spring Hill vs. Louisburg

