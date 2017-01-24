Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 24)

Boys scores
CITY LEAGUE
Carroll at North
Kapaun at Heights
Northwest at West
Southeast at South
AV-CTL
Andover Central at Rose Hill
Augusta at Andale
Derby at Maize South
Maize at Eisenhower
Newton at McPherson
CENTRAL PLAINS
Independent 62, Medicine Lodge 52
CENTRAL KANSAS
Hutchinson Trinity at Smoky Valley
TOURNAMENTS
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
First Round
Waverly vs. Lebo
Southern Coffey County 57, Olpe 43
Madison vs. Burlingame
Marais des Cygnes vs. Hartford
Girls scores
REGULAR SEASON
Atchison 56, Eudora 52
Beloit 57, Sacred Heart 31
Caney Valley 46, Eureka 22
Chanute 26, Parsons 21
Columbus 44, SE-Cherokee 24
Concordia 55, Abilene 42
Council Grove 48, Wamego 31
Doniphan West 41, Troy 25
Ellinwood 43, La Crosse 35
Galena 41, Frontenac 36
Hoxie 54, Hill City 42
Hutchinson Trinity 40, Smoky Valley 29
Independence 36, Fort Scott 26
Jefferson West 45, Holton 43
Lakeside 50, Lincoln 33
NE-Arma 45, Chetopa 30
Oswego 40, Marmaton Valley 33
Otis-Bison 34, Dighton 33
Plainville 45, Logan 35
Riverton 29, Quapaw (Okla.) 12
Scott City 63, Lakin 50
Udall 43, Flinthills 38
TOURNAMENTS
BEREAN ACADEMY
First Round
Central Christian 51, Burrton 20
Goessel 65, Stafford 16
Trinity Academy vs. Halstead
Douglass at Berean Academy
HIAWATHA
First Round
Lansing JV vs. Nemaha Central
Jackson Heights vs. St. Marys
Marysville vs. Horton
Falls City (Neb.) at Hiawatha
JEFFERSON NORTH
First Round
Oskaloosa vs. Rossville
Pleasant Ridge 54, Cornerstone 44
Atchison County at Jefferson North
Perry-Lecompton vs. Valley Falls
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
At Emporia
First Round
Madison vs. Lebo
Burlingame vs. Hartford
Southern Coffey Co. vs. Waverly
Marais des Cygnes vs. Olpe
MULVANE
Pool Play
Wichita West 62, Campus 38
Arkansas City at Mulvane
PRATT SKYLINE
First Round
Cunningham 56, Pretty Prairie 35
South Barber 61, Kinsley 55
Attica vs. Medicine Lodge
Norwich at Pratt Skyline
SEDGWICK
First Round
Chaparral vs. Independent
Belle Plaine vs. Fairfield
Canton-Galva vs. Inman
Clearwater at Sedgwick
WELLSVILLE
Baldwin 67, Lansing 37
Anderson County vs. KC Piper
Spring Hill vs. Louisburg
Comments