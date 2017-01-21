Andale routs Cheney to bring home Halstead championship

HALSTEAD – A 30-point win, and no closer to finding its defining trait.
Andale won its first two games of the Adolph Rupp Tournament without showing the characteristics that have helped it build a 10-1 record.
In a 57-27 victory over Cheney in Saturday’s championship, Andale showed off so many winning traits that zeroing in on one is nearly impossible.
Andale made 21 of 33 shots, 64 percent, and held Cheney to 7 of 24, including one basket in the first half. Andale had a 20-13 rebounding edge and its seven steals comprised nearly half of Cheney’s 15 turnovers.
“We needed it after that barnburner we had (Friday),” Andale coach Jeff Buchanan joked of a 26-15 win semifinal win over Halstead. “This one was a little better pace, a little better attack and execution both offensively and defensively.”
Andale controlled the tempo from the beginning with ball movement that led to efficient offense. Andale scored the first six points and never changed its approach, making enough passes to create open interior shots before the perimeter became less crowded.
Cheney didn’t match the urgency, often passing the ball around the three point line for a minute or more, even when Andale had a significant lead. That strategy led to far fewer open shots and more turnovers, and Cheney emerged from the first half with one make from the field and a 27-11 deficit.
“It wasn’t as clean the last two games,” Buchanan said. “This reassures us that we’re still doing the right thing, we’re still confident. …To see the success we’re having, it reassures them that what we’re doing is right. And we’re having a lot of fun doing it, which is the best part.”
Andale built the lead to 21 about five minutes into the third quarter by staying on the same path. The shooters stayed hot and got more shots from three-point range, where Andale made 6 of 14.
But even with a big lead, Andale remained aggressive defensively. It held Cheney to five fourth-quarter points while Andale made five of eight shots in the fourth.
No dropoff occurred after brothers Grant and Mason Fairchild found themselves in third-quarter foul trouble. Brody Jobbins, who didn’t score in the first half, had seven points in the third quarter, and freshman Easton Hunter, the tournament’s most outstanding player had five of his 13.
A well-rounded game provided satisfaction after two less aesthetically pleasing wins in earlier rounds.
“Allowing only one field goal, in the first half, (the approach) is still getting down the floor and establishing ourselves inside early,” Buchanan said. “Then letting the rest of our game feed off that.
“That’s where we became more comfortable.”
Halstead 53, Cheney 51 -- Halstead’s final possessions of regulation and overtime weren’t destined to be pretty. Halstead’s possessions rarely are.
In Saturday’s third-place game of the Adolph Rupp tournament, Halstead nearly ran out of time, dribbling around defenders, throwing risky passes and avoiding numerous near-turnovers.
When Dalton Kraus got the ball on the right wing and threw up an off-balance, double-pump three-pointer that would decide Halstead’s fate after it trailed by 15 points, the final moments of regulation almost dictated that it would go in.
Kraus’ shot tied the game and Halstead rode the momentum into overtime, capturing third place with a 53-51 win.
Halstead won the game on the last shot and another play that wasn’t exactly how coach Lonnie Lollar drew it up. A three-pointer missed badly from the corner, but the rebound fell into the hands of Andrew O’Brien. His shot from three feet hung on the rim, dropping in as the buzzer sounded.
Halstead’s performance was full of flaws, but none of them could cancel out the excellent shooting display Halstead needed to overcome its imperfections.
But even Halstead’s shooting didn’t make much of a difference in the first three quarters. Halstead made 75 percent of its shots in the first 24 minutes, but only took 12 shots. The Dragon’s opportunities were limited because of turnovers and Haven’s superior rebounding.
All 75-percent shooting got Halstead was a 41-26 deficit after three quarters. The Dragons didn’t shoot as well in the fourth quarter, but finally the rest of their game clicked.
Halstead’s press flustered Haven in the final minutes as Halstead continued to cut what looked to be an insurmountable lead. After each steal, it seemed, came a three-pointer that gave Halstead a glimmer of hope.
The glimmer grew blinding as a Halstead three-pointer cut Haven’s lead to three with 25 seconds to go and Haven called timeout. That gave Halstead a chance to gather and set its defense, and the Dragons came up with yet another steal.
Their final possession started with about 22 seconds to go and the home crowd pleading for more urgency as Halstead passed around the perimeter. After a couple fumbles that Halstead collected, Kraus ended up with the ball almost by default.
Kraus barely eluded a defender and pushed the ball more than he shot it. It swished and fell to the floor just as the buzzer sounded and prompted what proved to be Halstead’s second-biggest celebration of the night.
Rose Hill 51, Garden Plain 44 – Rose Hill outscored Garden Plain 29-10 in the second half and dominated the end of the fifth-place game.
The game was tied 40-40 with six minutes to go before Rose Hill scored 11 consecutive points. Hunter Forsberg scored six points during that run and led Rose Hill with 17 points.
Moundridge 44, Douglass 31 – Moundridge built an eight-point first-quarter lead in the seventh-place game but couldn’t put Douglass away until the fourth, when Moundridge had a 14-6 advantage.
Anthony Otte (15 points), Noah Eichelberger (10) and Lantonio Unrau (10) each scored in double figures for Moundridge.
Cheney 6 5 11 5 -- 27
Andale 10 17 17 13 -- 57
CHENEY: Scheer 6, Grace 3, Petz 4, White 2, Grover 3, Dewey 4, Adolph 3, Gleeson 2.
ANDALE: Jobbins 7, Hunter 13, Bruce 8, G. Fairchild 2, M. Fairchild 8, Urbanek 6, Albers 3, Baalmann 2, Carney 8.
Haven 8 13 20 6 4 -- 51
Halstead 10 2 14 21 6 -- 53
HAVEN: Ezell 6, Pierce 8, Wells 11, Yoder 7, Dale 3, Smith 3, Unruh 8, Rohling 5.
HALSTEAD: O’Brien 10, D. Kraus 15, O’Neal 17, Siebel 4, Gerber 3, Bohling 4.
Garden Plain 21 13 4 6 -- 44
Rose Hill 10 12 15 14 -- 51
GARDEN PLAIN: Pauly 3, Weninger 2, Mannebach 11, Snyder 1, Dooley 8, Thimmesch 17, Sell 2.
ROSE HILL: McBride 9, Sapp 2, Campbell 8, G. Moore 12, A. Moore 3, Forsberg 17.
Douglass 6 8 10 7 -- 31
Moundridge 14 7 7 16 -- 44
DOUGLASS: Dunham 4, Anderson 4, Jo. Turner 6, Ju. Turner 15, Gray 2.
MOUNDRIDGE: Lange 3, Sugars 4, Otte 15, Kaufman 2, Eichelberger 10, Unrau 10.
