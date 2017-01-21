El Dorado tournament: Kapaun loses second straight game

Kapaun Mount Carmel had extended its lead to seven points in the fourth quarter, but Gardner-Edgerton took advantage of a three-pointer and hit 3 of 4 free throws, pulling to within a point, taking the momentum and winning 57-54 Saturday in the third-place game of the Bluestem Classic.
Included in the swing was a technical foul and a separate personal foul against the Crusaders. After the free throws, the Trailblazers got the ball and scored for a 48-47 lead with 4:24 to play.
Kapaun, the defending tournament champion that lost its second straight game, tried to claw back in, but Gardner-Edgerton managed to answer each threat.
Gardner-Edgerton swung the balance at the free-throw line, shooting 17 times in the final quarter alone.
“It’s hard to overcome,” Kapaun coach John Cherne III said. “It’s our fourth game in six days, and we’re beat up.”
Kapaun did get a good performance from junior Mitchell Woodward, who played significant minutes coming back from injury. He hit two three-pointers and finished with 14 points, second only to senior guard Thomas Wells’ 18.
“Mitchell’s been out, he’s been injured,” Cherne said. “It’s been rough.”
The Crusaders (8-3) played without senior guard Chris Meitzner, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s semifinal against Trinity Academy. Even though he did return after getting hurt, Cherne said he probably shouldn’t have.
“I think that was adrenalin more than anything else,” Cherne said. “His ankle is really swollen, he has a low-grade second-degree ankle sprain.”
Meitzner’s loss was pretty big, Cherne said.
“He’s averaging 17 points a game, and that’s major,” he said. “That’s major.”
Kapaun resumes City League play Tuesday night at Heights, and Cherne said Meitzner’s status would be day-to-day.
Wells had to assume more of the scoring load in Meitzner’s absence, Cherne said, and he had tired legs from the three-day tournament.
“Thomas is a soccer player and comes into this season with a lot of miles on his legs,” Cherne said. “He’s been playing really hard for us, with the injury we had to Chris (Friday) night. With the physicalisty of game, and Mitch coming off his injury, we were fortunate enough to get the minutes we got out of Mitch.”
Great Bend 56, Campus 51: The Panthers, who brought a 1-7 record into the tournament, left with two victories and fifth place. Brayden Smith led Great Bend (3-8) with 20 points, and Kody Crosby had 18.
Senior guard Demetrius Schley had 18 points and Rico Harvey 16 for Campus (3-8).
El Dorado 58, Circle 48: Sophomore guard Jarin Koehler scored 23 points for El Dorado (4-7), which salvaged seventh place. Circle senior guard Cal Hartley scored 17 points. Trevor Burnett contributed 11 for El Dorado.
Kapaun
11
13
19
11
—
54
Gardner
10
7
14
26
—
57
KAPAUN: Wells 18, Woodward 14, Hutton 7, Eberhart 4, Barrier 4, Bell 3, Engels 2, Valentas 2.
GARDNER: Hatton 16, Reed 13, Toomey 10, Rohr 9, Boyt 3, Rollhagen 3, Marshall 2, Nichols 1.
Campus
10
12
9
20
—
51
Great Bend
8
13
15
20
—
56
CAMPUS – Schley 18, Harvey 16, Kahmann 8, Leslie 5, Howard 2, Rogers 2.
GREAT BEND – Smith 20, Crosby 18, Perry 7, Ireland 4, Brock 4, Murray 2, Esfeld 1 .
Circle
12
11
12
13
—
48
El Dorado
12
16
13
17
—
58
CIRCLE – Hartley 17, Straw 8, Coulter 6, Jernigan 6, Warren 4, Meier 4, Failes 3.
EL DORADO – J. Koehler 23, Burnett 11, Johnson 8, Michaelis 7, Clausing 5, Arnold 3, Wittenberg 1.
Comments