Buhler falls short against Liberal

A slow start landed Buhler’s boys basketball team on the wrong side of a cat-and-mouse game in the Salina Invitational on Saturday.
The Crusaders never got on the right side, losing 47-45 to Liberal in the fifth-place contest at the Bicentennial Center.
Buhler, No. 9 in the Class 4A-I coaches rankings, fell for the second time in the three-day tournament after Dalton Smyres’ off-balance 15-footer came up short just before the buzzer. The Crusaders trailed the entire way despite repeated attempts to rally.
“To their credit, they had a kid off their bench that went 3 for 3 from three,” said Buhler coach Ryan Swanson. whose team dropped to 8-4. “That’s nine points on three shots and I felt like that was a difference.”
Senior Markalyn Eatmon, who scored 11 points, was the object of Swanson’s praise. Eatmon helped Liberal (10-2) establish a 34-25 lead in the third quarter after Buhler opened the half with six consecutive points.
It marked the second time that Liberal thwarted a Buhler rally. The Redskins led 13-4 early in the second before Buhler charged back within one.
But senior Tyrik King scored all six of his points in a 11-2 run that helped Liberal, No. 6 in 5A, stretch its advantage to 25-16 at the break.
Buhler, which got 17 points from 6-foot-7 junior Grant Owens, struggled to find consistent offense from other sources. Still, the Crusaders got within two points twice in the final minutes.
“They might be the most athletic team we’ve played,” Swanson said. “They just made it very tough for us.”
Liberal
11
14
12
10
—
47
Buhler
4
12
16
13
—
45
LIBERAL: Carrillo 4, King 6, Eatmon 11, Thomas 8, Hinkle 10, Evans 2, Green 6.
BUHLER: White 3, Lackey 9, Smart 2, Smyres 2, D. Brown 10, E. Brown 2, Owens 17.
Girls
Andover 63, Buhler 33 – Sophomore Shanti Henry made six three-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Andover to a victory in the girls seventh-place game.
Henry scored 21 second-half points to help Andover pull away. She made four threes in the final quarter.
Kaitlyn Seabrook added 10 points for Andover, which led 20-15 at halftime. Casey Cunday led Buhler with 11.
Buhler
3
12
9
9
—
33
Andover
11
9
20
23
—
63
BUHLER: Cunday 11, Marchione 8, McLean 1, Schultz 6, Epp 7.
ANDOVER: Jones 8, Henry 28, Gaddis 8, Young 1, Mills 3, Reynolds 5, Seabrook 10.
Comments