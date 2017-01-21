High School Sports

January 21, 2017 5:52 PM

Saturday’s high school basketball scores (Jan. 21)

BOYS TOURNAMENTS

BALDWIN

Championship

Augusta vs. Bonner Springs

Third Place

Wellsville vs. KC Harmon

Fifth Place

Louisburg at Baldwin

Seventh Place

KC Ward vs. Anderson County

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Championship

Topeka Hayden at Basehor-Linwood

Third Place

Ottawa vs. Park Hill (Mo.)

BURLINGTON

Championship

Independence vs. Rock Creek

Third Place

Sabetha vs. Iola

Fifth Place

Paola vs. Labette County

Seventh Place

Prairie View at Burlington

BURRTON

Championship

Central Christian vs. Berean Academy

Third Place

Inman at Burrton

Fifth Place

Goessel vs. Little River

Seventh Place

Fairfield vs. Pretty Prairie

CENTRE

Championship

Elyria Christian vs. Solomon

Third Place

Rural Vista at Centre

Fifth Place

Marion vs. Peabody-Burns

Seventh Place

Wakefield vs. Herington

CHANUTE

Championship

Emporia vs. Shawnee Heights

Third Place

Leavenworth vs. Andover Central

Fifth Place

Goddard 62, Chanute 43

Seventh Place

Olathe North vs. Winfield

CHAPARRAL

Championship

Arkansas City vs. Clearwater

Third Place

Belle Plaine vs. Conway Springs

Fifth Place

Wellington 68, Kingman 41

Seventh Place

Mulvane at Chaparral

COFFEYVILLE

Championship

Miege vs. Owasso (Okla.)

Seventh Place

Wichita Defenders 50, Coffeyville 41

COLBY

Third Place

Fort Carson (Colo.) Fountain at Colby

Fifth Place

Pine Creek (Colo.) 64, Scott City 57

Seventh Place

Hays 65, Lotus (Colo.) 42

CUNNINGHAM

Championship

Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber

Third Place

Attica vs. Medicine Lodge

Fifth Place

Norwich 61, Stafford 39

Seventh Place

Kinsley 49, Cunningham 39

DODGE CITY

Championship

Holcomb vs. Derby

Third Place

Wichita North 63, SM South 55

Fifth Place

Carroll 50, Junction City 38

Seventh Place

Newton 65, Dodge City 38

EL DORADO

Championship

Wichita Collegiate vs. Trinity Academy

Third Place

Gardner-Edgerton vs. Kapaun

Fifth Place

Great Bend 56, Campus 51

Seventh Place

El Dorado 58, Circle 48

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

At Emporia

Championship

Mission Valley vs. Council Grove

Third Place

Osage City vs. Chase County

Fifth Place

Northern Heights vs. Lyndon

Seventh Place

West Franklin 50, Central Heights 37

FRONTENAC

Third Place

Pacific (Mo.) at Frontenac

Fifth Place

Fort Scott vs. Webb City (Mo.)

Seventh Place

Wichita Independent vs. Monett (Mo.)

HALSTEAD

Championship

Andale vs. Cheney

Third Place

Haven at Halstead

Fifth Place

Rose Hill 51, Garden Plain 44

Seventh Place

Moundridge 44, Douglass 31

HI-PLAINS

Championship

Cimarron vs. Meade

Third Place

Lakin vs. Southwestern Heights

Fifth Place

Stanton County 63, Sublette 49

Consolation

Syracuse 47, Rolla 19

HILLSBORO

Championship

Hesston at Hillsboro

Third Place

Bennington vs. Republic County

Fifth Place

Clay Center vs. Life Prep

Seventh Place

Riley County vs. Sunrise Christian

HOISINGTON

Championship

Ellsworth at Hoisington

Third Place

Minneapolis vs. Otis-Bison

Fifth Place

Russell vs. Ellinwood

Seventh Place

La Crosse 53, Victoria 37

IMMACULATA

Round Robin

Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian

KC (Mo.) East Christian at Immaculata

LIBERAL, MO.

Championship

Galena vs. Pittsburg Colgan

Fifth Place

NE-Arma vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)

Seventh Place

Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)

McLOUTH

Championship

Seabury vs. Maranatha

Third Place

KC Christian vs. Cair Paravel

McPHERSON

Championship

Manhattan at McPherson

Third Place

Maize vs. BV West

Fifth Place

Wichita Heights 91, SM East 82, 2OT

Seventh Place

Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49

MIAMI, OKLA.

Fifth Place

Riverton vs. Commerce (Okla.)

Seventh Place

Chetopa vs. Roland (Okla.) JV

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

Championship

Phillipsburg vs. Norton

Third Place

Plainville vs. Thomas More Prep

Fifth Place

Ellis vs. WaKeeney

Seventh Place

Hill City 61, Smith Center 45

NEMAHA CENTRAL

Championship

Marysville at Nemaha Central

Third Place

Falls City (Neb.) vs. Silver Lake

Fifth Place

St. Marys 52, Jackson Heights 45

Seventh Place

Hiawatha 53, Horton 28

NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

At Downs

Championship

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton vs. Sylvan-Lucas

Third Place

Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29

Fifth Place

Pike Valley vs. Wilson

Seventh Place

Lakeside 59, Chase 53

Consolation

Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Championship

Hoxie vs. St. Francis

Third Place

Wallace County vs. Quinter

Fifth Place

Dighton 43, Rawlins County 39

Seventh Place

Greeley County at Oberlin

OSKALOOSA

Championship

Jefferson North at Oskaloosa

Third Place

Perry-Lecompton vs. Cornerstone

Fifth Place

Valley Falls vs. Pleasant Ridge

Seventh Place

Atchison County vs. Oskaloosa

PITTSBURG

Championship

BV Northwest 80, Pittsburg 54

Third Place

Atchison vs. Neosho (Mo.)

ROYAL VALLEY

Round Robin

Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38

Wabaunsee at Royal Valley

ST. JOHN

Championship

Ness City at St. John

Third Place

Central Plains vs. Pratt

Fifth Place

Macksville vs. Nickerson

Seventh Place

Larned 67, Wichita West 54

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Championship

Blue Valley vs. Barstow (Mo.)

Third Place

Free State at St. Thomas Aquinas

Fifth Place

Washburn Rural 62, Olathe East 55

SALINA

Championship

Abilene vs. Andover

Third Place

Salina Central 58, Salina South 41

Fifth Place

Liberal 47, Buhler 45

Seventh Place

Goodland 58, Concordia 52

SM WEST

Championship

BV North vs. Grandview (Mo.)

Third Place

Blue Springs (Mo.) South vs. SM Northwest

Fifth Place

KC (Mo.) Southeast at SM West

Seventh Place

KC Wyandotte vs. Lansing

SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE

Championship

Caldwell vs. Sedan

Third Place

Oxford vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter

Fifth Place

West Elk 38, Argonia 29

Seventh Place

Central-Burden vs. South Haven

SE-CHEROKEE

Championship

Baxter Springs vs. Erie

Third Place

Pierce City (Mo.) at SE-Cherokee

Fifth Place

Parsons 58, St. Paul 57

Seventh Place

Jayhawk-Linn 48, Columbus 40

TONGANOXIE

Championship

Wamego vs. Eudora

Third Place

KC (Mo.) Metro 62, De Soto 30

Fifth Place

Jefferson West 50, Holton 43

Seventh Place

Tonganoxie 61, KC De La Salle 51

TOPEKA

Championship

St. Louis Vashon vs. Wichita Southeast

Third Place

Wichita South 45, Highland Park 35

Fifth Place

Topeka 76, Lawrence 70

Seventh Place

Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

Championship

Troy vs. Hanover

Third Place

Doniphan West vs. Onaga

Fifth Place

Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55

Seventh Place

Centralia 63, Washington County 50

Consolation

Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35

Linn 75, BV-Randolph 58

VALLEY CENTER

Championship

KC Turner vs. Topeka Seaman

Third Place

Olathe Northwest at Valley Center

Fifth Place

Garden City 50, Wichita Northwest 43

Seventh Place

Maize South 54, Ulysses 50

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Championship

Holton vs. Olathe North

Third Place

Blue Valley vs. Park Hill (Mo.)

BURLINGTON

Championship

Labette County vs. Paola

Third Place

Independence 55, Burlington 40

Fifth Place

Sabetha vs. Rock Creek

Seventh Place

Iola vs. Prairie View

CENTRE

Championship

Marion vs. Herington

Third Place

Rural Vista at Centre

Fifth Place

Elyria Christian vs. Solomon

Seventh Place

Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield

COFFEYVILLE

Round Robin

OKC Hale at Coffeyville

Life Prep vs. Sand Springs (Okla.)

COLBY

Third Place

Fort Collins (Colo.) Fountain at Colby

Seventh Place

Scott City 66, Lotus (Colo.) 18

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

At Emporia

Championship

Chase County vs. Council Grove

Third Place

West Franklin 58, Mission Valley 51, 2OT

Fifth Place

Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42

Seventh Place

Central Heights 41, Lyndon 34

FRONTENAC

Third Place

BV Southwest 56, Fort Scott 26

Seventh Place

Neosho (Mo.) at Frontenac

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

Championship

Meade vs. Elkhart

Third Place

Cimarron 54, Sublette 42

Fifth Place

Syracuse 48, Southwestern Heights 38

Consolation

Lakin 36, Rolla 18

HILLSBORO

Championship

Clay Center vs. Hesston

Third Place

Riley County vs. Republic County

Fifth Place

Hillsboro 44, Sunrise Christian 29

Seventh Place

Holcomb 45, Bennington 35

HOISINGTON

Championship

Russell vs. Otis-Bison

Third Place

Ellsworth vs. La Crosse

Fifth Place

Hoisington 56, Minneapolis 41

Seventh Place

Victoria vs. Ellinwood

IMMACULATA

Round Robin

Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian

KC (Mo.) East Christian at Immaculata

LIBERAL, MO.

Championship

Pittsburg Colgan vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)

Fifth Place

NE-Arma vs. Galena

Seventh Place

Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)

McLOUTH

Championship

Cair Paravel at McLouth

Third Place

KC Christian vs. Riverside

Fifth Place

Veritas vs. Seabury

Seventh Place

Osawatomie vs. Maranatha

MIAMI, OKLA.

Fifth Place

Chetopa vs. Welch (Okla.)

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

At Trego

Championship

Thomas More Prep vs. Stockton

Third Place

Hill City 66, Plainville 42

Fifth Place

Norton vs. Ellis

Seventh Place

Oakley 38, Smith Center 26

NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

At Downs

Championship

Thunder Ridge 50, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, OT

Third Place

Lakeside 56, Southern Cloud 39

Fifth Place

Lincoln vs. Wilson

Seventh Place

Osborne 21, Natoma 18

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Championship

Dighton vs. Hoxie

Third Place

Quinter vs. Wallace County

Fifth Place

Rawlins County vs. St. Francis

Seventh Place

Greeley County at Oberlin

PITTSBURG

Third Place

Carl Junction (Mo.) 36, Pittsburg 19

Fifth Place

BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka (Mo.) 31

Seventh Place

KC (Mo.) North 74, Atchison 16

ROYAL VALLEY

Round Robin

Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37

Wabaunsee at Royal Valley

SALINA

Championship

Liberal vs. Salina Central

Third Place

Abilene 50, Goodland 47

Fifth Place

Salina South 35, Concordia 27

Seventh Place

Andover 63, Buhler 33

SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE

At Arkansas City

Championship

Flinthills vs. Sedan

Third Place

Argonia vs. Caldwell

Fifth Place

Udall 42, West Elk 36

Seventh Place

South Haven vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter

SE-CHEROKEE

Championship

St. Paul vs. Baxter Springs

Third Place

Pierce City (Mo.) vs. Columbus

Fifth Place

Erie 45, Jayhawk-Linn 28

Seventh Place

Parsons at SE-Cherokee

TONGANOXIE

Championship

Silver Lake vs. De Soto

Third Place

Wamego 48, Jefferson West 43

Fifth Place

Bonner Springs vs. KC (Mo.) Metro

Seventh Place

Eudora at Tonganoxie

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

Championship

Centralia at Washington County

Third Place

Hanover vs. Wetmore

Fifth Place

Frankfort 57, Linn 45

Seventh Place

Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 39

Consolation

Axtell vs. Troy

BV-Randolph vs. Valley Heights

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

View more video

Sports Videos