Saturday’s high school basketball scores (Jan. 21)

BOYS TOURNAMENTS
BALDWIN
Championship
Augusta vs. Bonner Springs
Third Place
Wellsville vs. KC Harmon
Fifth Place
Louisburg at Baldwin
Seventh Place
KC Ward vs. Anderson County
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Championship
Topeka Hayden at Basehor-Linwood
Third Place
Ottawa vs. Park Hill (Mo.)
BURLINGTON
Championship
Independence vs. Rock Creek
Third Place
Sabetha vs. Iola
Fifth Place
Paola vs. Labette County
Seventh Place
Prairie View at Burlington
BURRTON
Championship
Central Christian vs. Berean Academy
Third Place
Inman at Burrton
Fifth Place
Goessel vs. Little River
Seventh Place
Fairfield vs. Pretty Prairie
CENTRE
Championship
Elyria Christian vs. Solomon
Third Place
Rural Vista at Centre
Fifth Place
Marion vs. Peabody-Burns
Seventh Place
Wakefield vs. Herington
CHANUTE
Championship
Emporia vs. Shawnee Heights
Third Place
Leavenworth vs. Andover Central
Fifth Place
Goddard 62, Chanute 43
Seventh Place
Olathe North vs. Winfield
CHAPARRAL
Championship
Arkansas City vs. Clearwater
Third Place
Belle Plaine vs. Conway Springs
Fifth Place
Wellington 68, Kingman 41
Seventh Place
Mulvane at Chaparral
COFFEYVILLE
Championship
Miege vs. Owasso (Okla.)
Seventh Place
Wichita Defenders 50, Coffeyville 41
COLBY
Third Place
Fort Carson (Colo.) Fountain at Colby
Fifth Place
Pine Creek (Colo.) 64, Scott City 57
Seventh Place
Hays 65, Lotus (Colo.) 42
CUNNINGHAM
Championship
Pratt Skyline vs. South Barber
Third Place
Attica vs. Medicine Lodge
Fifth Place
Norwich 61, Stafford 39
Seventh Place
Kinsley 49, Cunningham 39
DODGE CITY
Championship
Holcomb vs. Derby
Third Place
Wichita North 63, SM South 55
Fifth Place
Carroll 50, Junction City 38
Seventh Place
Newton 65, Dodge City 38
EL DORADO
Championship
Wichita Collegiate vs. Trinity Academy
Third Place
Gardner-Edgerton vs. Kapaun
Fifth Place
Great Bend 56, Campus 51
Seventh Place
El Dorado 58, Circle 48
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
At Emporia
Championship
Mission Valley vs. Council Grove
Third Place
Osage City vs. Chase County
Fifth Place
Northern Heights vs. Lyndon
Seventh Place
West Franklin 50, Central Heights 37
FRONTENAC
Third Place
Pacific (Mo.) at Frontenac
Fifth Place
Fort Scott vs. Webb City (Mo.)
Seventh Place
Wichita Independent vs. Monett (Mo.)
HALSTEAD
Championship
Andale vs. Cheney
Third Place
Haven at Halstead
Fifth Place
Rose Hill 51, Garden Plain 44
Seventh Place
Moundridge 44, Douglass 31
HI-PLAINS
Championship
Cimarron vs. Meade
Third Place
Lakin vs. Southwestern Heights
Fifth Place
Stanton County 63, Sublette 49
Consolation
Syracuse 47, Rolla 19
HILLSBORO
Championship
Hesston at Hillsboro
Third Place
Bennington vs. Republic County
Fifth Place
Clay Center vs. Life Prep
Seventh Place
Riley County vs. Sunrise Christian
HOISINGTON
Championship
Ellsworth at Hoisington
Third Place
Minneapolis vs. Otis-Bison
Fifth Place
Russell vs. Ellinwood
Seventh Place
La Crosse 53, Victoria 37
IMMACULATA
Round Robin
Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian
KC (Mo.) East Christian at Immaculata
LIBERAL, MO.
Championship
Galena vs. Pittsburg Colgan
Fifth Place
NE-Arma vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)
Seventh Place
Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)
McLOUTH
Championship
Seabury vs. Maranatha
Third Place
KC Christian vs. Cair Paravel
McPHERSON
Championship
Manhattan at McPherson
Third Place
Maize vs. BV West
Fifth Place
Wichita Heights 91, SM East 82, 2OT
Seventh Place
Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49
MIAMI, OKLA.
Fifth Place
Riverton vs. Commerce (Okla.)
Seventh Place
Chetopa vs. Roland (Okla.) JV
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
Championship
Phillipsburg vs. Norton
Third Place
Plainville vs. Thomas More Prep
Fifth Place
Ellis vs. WaKeeney
Seventh Place
Hill City 61, Smith Center 45
NEMAHA CENTRAL
Championship
Marysville at Nemaha Central
Third Place
Falls City (Neb.) vs. Silver Lake
Fifth Place
St. Marys 52, Jackson Heights 45
Seventh Place
Hiawatha 53, Horton 28
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Downs
Championship
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton vs. Sylvan-Lucas
Third Place
Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29
Fifth Place
Pike Valley vs. Wilson
Seventh Place
Lakeside 59, Chase 53
Consolation
Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Championship
Hoxie vs. St. Francis
Third Place
Wallace County vs. Quinter
Fifth Place
Dighton 43, Rawlins County 39
Seventh Place
Greeley County at Oberlin
OSKALOOSA
Championship
Jefferson North at Oskaloosa
Third Place
Perry-Lecompton vs. Cornerstone
Fifth Place
Valley Falls vs. Pleasant Ridge
Seventh Place
Atchison County vs. Oskaloosa
PITTSBURG
Championship
BV Northwest 80, Pittsburg 54
Third Place
Atchison vs. Neosho (Mo.)
ROYAL VALLEY
Round Robin
Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38
Wabaunsee at Royal Valley
ST. JOHN
Championship
Ness City at St. John
Third Place
Central Plains vs. Pratt
Fifth Place
Macksville vs. Nickerson
Seventh Place
Larned 67, Wichita West 54
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Championship
Blue Valley vs. Barstow (Mo.)
Third Place
Free State at St. Thomas Aquinas
Fifth Place
Washburn Rural 62, Olathe East 55
SALINA
Championship
Abilene vs. Andover
Third Place
Salina Central 58, Salina South 41
Fifth Place
Liberal 47, Buhler 45
Seventh Place
Goodland 58, Concordia 52
SM WEST
Championship
BV North vs. Grandview (Mo.)
Third Place
Blue Springs (Mo.) South vs. SM Northwest
Fifth Place
KC (Mo.) Southeast at SM West
Seventh Place
KC Wyandotte vs. Lansing
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
Championship
Caldwell vs. Sedan
Third Place
Oxford vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter
Fifth Place
West Elk 38, Argonia 29
Seventh Place
Central-Burden vs. South Haven
SE-CHEROKEE
Championship
Baxter Springs vs. Erie
Third Place
Pierce City (Mo.) at SE-Cherokee
Fifth Place
Parsons 58, St. Paul 57
Seventh Place
Jayhawk-Linn 48, Columbus 40
TONGANOXIE
Championship
Wamego vs. Eudora
Third Place
KC (Mo.) Metro 62, De Soto 30
Fifth Place
Jefferson West 50, Holton 43
Seventh Place
Tonganoxie 61, KC De La Salle 51
TOPEKA
Championship
St. Louis Vashon vs. Wichita Southeast
Third Place
Wichita South 45, Highland Park 35
Fifth Place
Topeka 76, Lawrence 70
Seventh Place
Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
Championship
Troy vs. Hanover
Third Place
Doniphan West vs. Onaga
Fifth Place
Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55
Seventh Place
Centralia 63, Washington County 50
Consolation
Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35
Linn 75, BV-Randolph 58
VALLEY CENTER
Championship
KC Turner vs. Topeka Seaman
Third Place
Olathe Northwest at Valley Center
Fifth Place
Garden City 50, Wichita Northwest 43
Seventh Place
Maize South 54, Ulysses 50
GIRLS TOURNAMENTS
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Championship
Holton vs. Olathe North
Third Place
Blue Valley vs. Park Hill (Mo.)
BURLINGTON
Championship
Labette County vs. Paola
Third Place
Independence 55, Burlington 40
Fifth Place
Sabetha vs. Rock Creek
Seventh Place
Iola vs. Prairie View
CENTRE
Championship
Marion vs. Herington
Third Place
Rural Vista at Centre
Fifth Place
Elyria Christian vs. Solomon
Seventh Place
Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield
COFFEYVILLE
Round Robin
OKC Hale at Coffeyville
Life Prep vs. Sand Springs (Okla.)
COLBY
Third Place
Fort Collins (Colo.) Fountain at Colby
Seventh Place
Scott City 66, Lotus (Colo.) 18
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
At Emporia
Championship
Chase County vs. Council Grove
Third Place
West Franklin 58, Mission Valley 51, 2OT
Fifth Place
Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42
Seventh Place
Central Heights 41, Lyndon 34
FRONTENAC
Third Place
BV Southwest 56, Fort Scott 26
Seventh Place
Neosho (Mo.) at Frontenac
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
Championship
Meade vs. Elkhart
Third Place
Cimarron 54, Sublette 42
Fifth Place
Syracuse 48, Southwestern Heights 38
Consolation
Lakin 36, Rolla 18
HILLSBORO
Championship
Clay Center vs. Hesston
Third Place
Riley County vs. Republic County
Fifth Place
Hillsboro 44, Sunrise Christian 29
Seventh Place
Holcomb 45, Bennington 35
HOISINGTON
Championship
Russell vs. Otis-Bison
Third Place
Ellsworth vs. La Crosse
Fifth Place
Hoisington 56, Minneapolis 41
Seventh Place
Victoria vs. Ellinwood
IMMACULATA
Round Robin
Maur Hill vs. Heritage Christian
KC (Mo.) East Christian at Immaculata
LIBERAL, MO.
Championship
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)
Fifth Place
NE-Arma vs. Galena
Seventh Place
Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)
McLOUTH
Championship
Cair Paravel at McLouth
Third Place
KC Christian vs. Riverside
Fifth Place
Veritas vs. Seabury
Seventh Place
Osawatomie vs. Maranatha
MIAMI, OKLA.
Fifth Place
Chetopa vs. Welch (Okla.)
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
At Trego
Championship
Thomas More Prep vs. Stockton
Third Place
Hill City 66, Plainville 42
Fifth Place
Norton vs. Ellis
Seventh Place
Oakley 38, Smith Center 26
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Downs
Championship
Thunder Ridge 50, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, OT
Third Place
Lakeside 56, Southern Cloud 39
Fifth Place
Lincoln vs. Wilson
Seventh Place
Osborne 21, Natoma 18
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Championship
Dighton vs. Hoxie
Third Place
Quinter vs. Wallace County
Fifth Place
Rawlins County vs. St. Francis
Seventh Place
Greeley County at Oberlin
PITTSBURG
Third Place
Carl Junction (Mo.) 36, Pittsburg 19
Fifth Place
BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka (Mo.) 31
Seventh Place
KC (Mo.) North 74, Atchison 16
ROYAL VALLEY
Round Robin
Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37
Wabaunsee at Royal Valley
SALINA
Championship
Liberal vs. Salina Central
Third Place
Abilene 50, Goodland 47
Fifth Place
Salina South 35, Concordia 27
Seventh Place
Andover 63, Buhler 33
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Arkansas City
Championship
Flinthills vs. Sedan
Third Place
Argonia vs. Caldwell
Fifth Place
Udall 42, West Elk 36
Seventh Place
South Haven vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter
SE-CHEROKEE
Championship
St. Paul vs. Baxter Springs
Third Place
Pierce City (Mo.) vs. Columbus
Fifth Place
Erie 45, Jayhawk-Linn 28
Seventh Place
Parsons at SE-Cherokee
TONGANOXIE
Championship
Silver Lake vs. De Soto
Third Place
Wamego 48, Jefferson West 43
Fifth Place
Bonner Springs vs. KC (Mo.) Metro
Seventh Place
Eudora at Tonganoxie
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Championship
Centralia at Washington County
Third Place
Hanover vs. Wetmore
Fifth Place
Frankfort 57, Linn 45
Seventh Place
Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 39
Consolation
Axtell vs. Troy
BV-Randolph vs. Valley Heights
Comments