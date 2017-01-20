Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Saturday’s schedule

Boys
Friday’s scores
BALDWIN
Semifinals
Augusta vs. KC Harmon
Wellsville vs. Bonner Springs
Losers Bracket
Louisburg vs. KC Ward
Anderson County at Baldwin
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Fifth Place
KC Schlagle vs. SM North
BURLINGTON
Semifinals
Iola vs. Independence
Sabetha vs. Rock Creek
Losers Bracket
Labette County at Burlington
Prairie View vs. Paola
CANTON-GALVA
Championship
Sedgwick vs. Wichita Warriors
Third Place
Wichita Classical vs. Ell-Saline
Fifth Place
St. John’s Military at Canton-Galva
CENTRE
Pool Play
Rural Vista vs. Solomon
Herington vs. Marion
Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield
Elyria Christian at Centre
CHANUTE
Semifinals
Andover Central vs. Emporia
Shawnee Heights vs. Leavenworth
Losers Bracket
Goddard 66, Olathe North 54
Winfield at Chanute
CHAPARRAL
Semifinals
Arkansas City vs. Conway Springs
Clearwater vs. Belle Plaine
Losers Bracket
Wellington at Chaparral
Kingman vs. Mulvane
COFFEYVILLE
Semifinals
Bartlesville (Okla.) vs. Miege
Sand Springs (Okla.) vs. Owasso (Okla.)
Losers Bracket
Wichita Defenders vs. OKC Hale
Tulsa Washington JV at Coffeyville
COLBY
Semifinals
Fort Collins (Colo.) Fountain vs. Falcon (Colo.)
Pine Creek (Colo.) at Colby
Losers Bracket
Scott City vs. Hays
Lotus (Colo.) vs. Far Northeast (Colo.)
CUNNINGHAM
Semifinals
Medicine Lodge vs. Pratt Skyline
South Barber vs. Attica
Losers Bracket
Norwich 59, Cunningham 27
Kinsley vs. Stafford
DODGE CITY
Semifinals
SM South vs. Holcomb
Derby vs. Wichita North
Losers Bracket
Junction City vs. Newton
Carroll vs. Dodge City
EL DORADO
Semifinals
Kapaun vs. Trinity Acadmy
Gardner-Edgerton vs. Wichita Collegiate
Losers Bracket
Great Bend 59, Circle 51
Campus at El Dorado
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
At Emporia
Semifinals
Council Grove 67, Chase County 35
Osage City vs. Mission Valley
Losers Bracket
Lyndon vs. Central Heights
Northern Heights vs. West Franklin
FRONTENAC
Semifinals
Nevada (Mo.) at Frontenac
Piedmont (Mo.) vs. Pacific (Mo.)
Losers Bracket
Webb City (Mo.) vs. Monett (Mo.)
Wichita Independent vs. Fort Scott
HALSTEAD
Semifinals
Cheney 47, Haven 27
Andale at Halstead
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
Semifinals
Cimarron vs. Lakin
Southwestern Heights vs. Meade
Consolation
Leoti 57, Elkhart 48i
HILLSBORO
Semifinals
Bennington vs. Hesston
Republic County at Hillsboro
Losers Bracket
Life Prep vs. Riley County
Sunrise Christian vs. Clay Center
HOISINGTON
Semifinals
Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 36
Otis-Bison at Hoisington
IMMACULATA
Round Robin
Heritage Christian at Immaculata
LIBERAL, MO.
Fifth Place
NE-Arma vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)
Seventh Place
Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)
McLOUTH
Pool Play
KC Christian vs. Maranatha
Fifth Place
Riverside at McLouth
McPHERSON
Semifinals
Manhattan vs. BV West
Maize at McPherson
Losers Bracket
Wichita Heights 81, Hutchinson 52
SM East 64, Mill Valley 44
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
At Trego
Semifinals
Norton 51, Plainville 44
Thomas More Prep vs. Phillipsburg
MIAMI, OKLA.
Losers Bracket
Riverton vs. Chetopa
NEODESHA
Championshp
Girard vs. Yates Center
Third Place
Cherryvale vs. Bluestem
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Downs
Semifinals
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 56, Osborne 46
Rock Hills vs. Sylvan-Lucas
Losers Bracket
Wilson 61, Lakeside 44
Pike Valley vs. Chase
Consolation
Thunder Ridge 55, Southern Cloud 35
Natoma vs. Tescott
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Semifinals
Quinter vs. St. Francis
Wallace County vs. Hoxie
Losers Bracket
Rawlins County vs. Oberlin
Dighton vs. Greeley County
OSKALOOSA
Semifinals
Perry-Lecompton vs. Jefferson North
Rossville vs. Cornerstone
Losers Bracket
Pleasant Ridge vs. Atchison County
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
PITTSBURG
Semifinals
Neosho (Mo.) vs. BV Northwest
PLEASANTON
Championship
Uniontown vs. Humboldt
Third Place
Oswego vs. Heritage
Fifth Place
Marmaton Valley at Pleasanton
ROYAL VALLEY
Round Robin
Wabaunsee vs. Chapman
Santa Fe Trail at Royal Valley
ST. JOHN
Semifinals
Pratt at St. John
Central Plains vs. Ness City
Losers Bracket
Nickerson 61, Larned 59
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Semifinals
Free State vs. Blue Valley
Barstow (Mo.) at St. Thomas Aquinas
Losers Bracket
Columbia (Mo.) Battle vs. Olathe East
Washburn Rural vs. Pembroke Hill (Mo.)
SALINA
Semifinals
Abilene 68, Salina South 54
Andover vs. Salina Central
Losers Bracket
Liberal 51, Goodland 24
Buhler vs. Concordia
SM WEST
Semifinals
Blue Springs (Mo.) South vs. Grandview (Mo.)
BV North vs. SM Northwest
Losers Bracket
SM West vs. KC Wyandotte
KC (Mo.) Southeast vs. Lansing
SE-CHEROKEE
Semifinals
Baxter Springs vs. Pierce City (Mo.)
Erie at SE-Cherokee
Losers Bracket
St. Paul 41, Columbus 18
Parsons 53, Jayhawk-Linn 43
SPRING HILL
Championship
Eisenhower vs. KC Piper
Third Place
Olathe South at Spring Hill
Fifth Place
BV Southwest 32, KC Sumner 31
Seventh Place
Osawatomie 58, Veritas 52
STERLING
Championship
Hugoton vs. SE-Saline
Third Place
Sterling 78, Hutchinson Trinity 63
Fifth Place
Beloit 58, Smoky Valley 53
Seventh Place
Remington vs. Lyons
TONGANOXIE
Pool Play
De Soto vs. Wamego
Eudora vs. KC (Mo.) Metro
TOPEKA
Semifinals
Highland Park vs. Wichita Southeast
Wichita South vs. St. Louis Vashon
Losers Bracket
Lawrence 67, Wichita East 51
Topeka West at Topeka
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
Semifinals
Doniphan West vs. Troy
Hanover vs. Onaga
Losers Bracket
Valley Heights vs. Centralia
Clifton-Clyde vs. Washington County
VALLEY CENTER
Semifinals
KC Turner vs. Olathe Northwest
Topeka Seaman at Valley Center
Losers Bracket
Wichita Northwest 75, Maize South 63
Garden City 60, Ulysses 57
Saturday’s schedule
Games involving area teams
Baldwin: Augusta vs. Bonner Springs or Wellsville, 4 or 5:30 p.m.
Burrton: Seventh place, Fairfield vs. Pretty Prairie, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Goessel vs. Little River, 4:30; third place, Inman at Burrton, 6; championship, Central Christian vs. Berean Academy, 7:30.
Chanute: Seventh place, Olathe North vs. Winfield, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Goddard at Chanute, 3:45; third place, 5:15; championship, 7.
Chaparral: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4:30; championship, 6.
Coffeyville: Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 11:15; third place, 1:45 p.m.; championship, 4:15.
Cunningham: Seventh place, Kinsley at Cunningham, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Norwich vs. Stafford, 3:30; third place, 5; championship, 6:30.
Dodge City: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 6.
El Dorado: Seventh place, Circle at El Dorado, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, Campus vs. Great Bend, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 6:45.
Halstead: Seventh place, Douglass vs. Moundridge, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Garden Plain vs. Rose Hill, 3:30; third place, 6; championship, 8.
Hillsboro: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 1; third place, 4; championship, 7:30.
Hoisington: Seventh place, La Crosse vs. Victoria, 1:15 p.m.; fifth place, Russell vs. Ellinwood, 1:15; third place, 4:45; championship, 8:15.
McPherson: Seventh place, Hutchinson vs. Mill Valley, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, SM East vs. Wichita Heights, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 7.
St. John: Seventh place, Wichita West vs. Larned, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Macksville vs. Nickerson, 4:45; third place, 6:30; championship, 8:15.
Salina: Seventh place, 12:45 p.m.; fifth place, 4:15; third place, 3:45; championship, 7:15.
South Central Border League (at Ark City): Seventh place, Central-Burden vs. South Haven, 10:30 a.m.; fifth place, Argonia vs. West Elk, 1:30 p.m.; third place, Oxford vs. Cedar-Vale Dexter, 4:30; championship, Caldwell vs. Sedan, 7:30.
Topeka: Seventh place, Topeka West vs. Wichita East, noon; fifth place, Lawrence at Topeka, 1:45 p.m.; third place, 3:30; championship, 5:30.
Valley Center: Seventh place, Maize South vs. Ulysses, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.
Girls
Friday’s scores
REGULAR SEASON
Belle Plaine at Ell-Saline
Circle at Collegiate
Maize South at Maize
Pratt at Macksville
Smoky Valley at Clay Center
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Fifth Place
Topeka Hayden vs. St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton
Seventh Place
Ottawa at Bashor-Linwood
BV NORTH
Championship
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North at BV North
Third Place
Olathe East vs. KC (Mo.) Staley
Fifth Place
St. James Academy vs. KC (Mo) Notre Dame de Sion
Seventh Place
SM West vs. BV West
BURLINGTON
Semifinals
Labette County 59, Independence 42
Paola at Burlington
CENTRE
Pool Play
Marion vs. Rural Vista
Wakefield vs. Herington
Peabody-Burns vs. Elyria Christian
Solomon at Centre
COFFEYVILLE
Round Robin
Sand Springs (Okla.) at Coffeyville
Life Prep vs. OKC Hale
COLBY
Semifinals
Kearney (Neb.) Catholic at Colby
Losers Bracket
Pine Creek (Colo.) 43, Scott City 35
FRONTENAC
Semifinals
BV Southwest vs. OKC Classen
Fort Scott vs. Piedmont (Mo.)
Losers Bracket
Nevada (Mo.) at Frontenac
HI-PLAINS LEAGUE
At Garden City
Consolation
Leoti 44, Stanton County 39
HILLSBORO
Semifinals
Hesston 45, Riley County 32
Clay Center vs. Republic County
Losers Bracket
Sunrise Christian vs. Holcomb
Hillsboro 36, Bennington 15
HOISINGTON
Semifinals
Russell 43, Ellsworth 41
La Crosse vs. Otis-Bison
IMMACULATA
Round Robin
KC (Mo.) East Christian vs. Washington
Heritage Christian at Immaculata
LIBERAL, MO.
Fifth Place
NE-Arma vs. Galena
Seventh Place
Golden City (Mo.) vs. Crest
McLOUTH
Semifinals
KC Christian vs. Cair Paravel
Riverside at McLouth
MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE
At Trego
Semifinals
Thomas More Prep 59, Hill City 35
Stockton 52, Plainville 44
MIAMI, OKLA.
Losers Bracket
Chetopa vs. Braggs (Okla.)
NEODESHA
Championship
Girard 41, Caney Valley 38
Third Place
Bluestem at Neodesha
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Downs
Semifinals
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 53, Lakeside 25
Thunder Ridge 42, Southern Cloud 35
Losers Bracket
Wilson 45, Natoma 30
Lincoln 47, Osborne 40
Consolation
Tescott 33, Rock Hills 18
Pike Valley vs. Sylvan-Lucas
NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE
At Oberlin
Semifinals
Quinter vs. Hoxie
Wallace County vs. Dighton
Losers Bracket
Rawlins County vs. Greeley County
St. Francis at Oberlin
PITTSBURG
Semifinals
West Plains (Mo.) 39, Pittsburg 35, OT
Losers Bracket
KC (Mo.) North vs. BV Northwest
Winnetonka (Mo.) vs. Atchison
PLEASANTON
Championship
Humboldt 51, Oswego 21
Third Place
Heritage at Pleasanton
Fifth Place
Uniontown 43, Marmaton Valley 21
ROYAL VALLEY
Round Robin
Wabaunsee vs. Chapman
Santa Fe Trail at Royal Valley
SALINA
Semifinals
Liberal 47, Abilene 41
Salina Central 66, Goodland 32
Losers Bracket
Salina South 33, Buhler 27
Concordia vs. Andover
SARCOXIE, MO.
Round Robin
Riverton vs. McAuley (Mo.)
SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE
At Arkansas City
Semifinals
Caldwell vs. Flinthills
Sedan vs. Argonia
Losers Bracket
Udall vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter
West Elk 54, South Haven 39
STERLING
Championship
Hugoton at Sterling
Third Place
Remington 52, Beloit 32
Fifth Place
Smoky Valley 46, Hutchinson Trinity 30
Seventh Place
Lyons vs. SE-Saline
TONGANOXIE
Semifinals
Silver Lake vs. Jefferson West
De Soto vs. Wamego
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
At Washington
Semifinals
Wetmore vs. Centralia
Hanover at Washington County
Losers Bracket
Linn vs. Doniphan West
Frankfort vs. Clifton-Clyde
Consolation
Axtell vs. Onaga
Saturday’s schedule
Games involving area teams
Coffeyville: Life Prep vs. Sand Springs (Okla.), 3 p.m.
Hillsboro: Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; fifth place, 11:30; third place, 2:30 p.m.; championship, 5:45.
Salina: Seventh place, Andover-Concordia loser vs. Buhler, 11 a.m.; third place, Abilene vs. Goodland, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Salina South vs. Andover-Concordia winner, 2:30; championship, Liberal vs. Salina Central, 5:30.
South Central Border League (at Ark City): Seventh place, 9 a.m.; fifth place, noon; third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6.
