January 20, 2017 8:05 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores, Saturday’s schedule

Boys

Friday’s scores

BALDWIN

Semifinals

Augusta vs. KC Harmon

Wellsville vs. Bonner Springs

Losers Bracket

Louisburg vs. KC Ward

Anderson County at Baldwin

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Fifth Place

KC Schlagle vs. SM North

BURLINGTON

Semifinals

Iola vs. Independence

Sabetha vs. Rock Creek

Losers Bracket

Labette County at Burlington

Prairie View vs. Paola

CANTON-GALVA

Championship

Sedgwick vs. Wichita Warriors

Third Place

Wichita Classical vs. Ell-Saline

Fifth Place

St. John’s Military at Canton-Galva

CENTRE

Pool Play

Rural Vista vs. Solomon

Herington vs. Marion

Peabody-Burns vs. Wakefield

Elyria Christian at Centre

CHANUTE

Semifinals

Andover Central vs. Emporia

Shawnee Heights vs. Leavenworth

Losers Bracket

Goddard 66, Olathe North 54

Winfield at Chanute

CHAPARRAL

Semifinals

Arkansas City vs. Conway Springs

Clearwater vs. Belle Plaine

Losers Bracket

Wellington at Chaparral

Kingman vs. Mulvane

COFFEYVILLE

Semifinals

Bartlesville (Okla.) vs. Miege

Sand Springs (Okla.) vs. Owasso (Okla.)

Losers Bracket

Wichita Defenders vs. OKC Hale

Tulsa Washington JV at Coffeyville

COLBY

Semifinals

Fort Collins (Colo.) Fountain vs. Falcon (Colo.)

Pine Creek (Colo.) at Colby

Losers Bracket

Scott City vs. Hays

Lotus (Colo.) vs. Far Northeast (Colo.)

CUNNINGHAM

Semifinals

Medicine Lodge vs. Pratt Skyline

South Barber vs. Attica

Losers Bracket

Norwich 59, Cunningham 27

Kinsley vs. Stafford

DODGE CITY

Semifinals

SM South vs. Holcomb

Derby vs. Wichita North

Losers Bracket

Junction City vs. Newton

Carroll vs. Dodge City

EL DORADO

Semifinals

Kapaun vs. Trinity Acadmy

Gardner-Edgerton vs. Wichita Collegiate

Losers Bracket

Great Bend 59, Circle 51

Campus at El Dorado

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

At Emporia

Semifinals

Council Grove 67, Chase County 35

Osage City vs. Mission Valley

Losers Bracket

Lyndon vs. Central Heights

Northern Heights vs. West Franklin

FRONTENAC

Semifinals

Nevada (Mo.) at Frontenac

Piedmont (Mo.) vs. Pacific (Mo.)

Losers Bracket

Webb City (Mo.) vs. Monett (Mo.)

Wichita Independent vs. Fort Scott

HALSTEAD

Semifinals

Cheney 47, Haven 27

Andale at Halstead

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

Semifinals

Cimarron vs. Lakin

Southwestern Heights vs. Meade

Consolation

Leoti 57, Elkhart 48i

HILLSBORO

Semifinals

Bennington vs. Hesston

Republic County at Hillsboro

Losers Bracket

Life Prep vs. Riley County

Sunrise Christian vs. Clay Center

HOISINGTON

Semifinals

Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 36

Otis-Bison at Hoisington

IMMACULATA

Round Robin

Heritage Christian at Immaculata

LIBERAL, MO.

Fifth Place

NE-Arma vs. Bronaugh (Mo.)

Seventh Place

Crest vs. Golden City (Mo.)

McLOUTH

Pool Play

KC Christian vs. Maranatha

Fifth Place

Riverside at McLouth

McPHERSON

Semifinals

Manhattan vs. BV West

Maize at McPherson

Losers Bracket

Wichita Heights 81, Hutchinson 52

SM East 64, Mill Valley 44

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

At Trego

Semifinals

Norton 51, Plainville 44

Thomas More Prep vs. Phillipsburg

MIAMI, OKLA.

Losers Bracket

Riverton vs. Chetopa

NEODESHA

Championshp

Girard vs. Yates Center

Third Place

Cherryvale vs. Bluestem

NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

At Downs

Semifinals

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 56, Osborne 46

Rock Hills vs. Sylvan-Lucas

Losers Bracket

Wilson 61, Lakeside 44

Pike Valley vs. Chase

Consolation

Thunder Ridge 55, Southern Cloud 35

Natoma vs. Tescott

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Semifinals

Quinter vs. St. Francis

Wallace County vs. Hoxie

Losers Bracket

Rawlins County vs. Oberlin

Dighton vs. Greeley County

OSKALOOSA

Semifinals

Perry-Lecompton vs. Jefferson North

Rossville vs. Cornerstone

Losers Bracket

Pleasant Ridge vs. Atchison County

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

PITTSBURG

Semifinals

Neosho (Mo.) vs. BV Northwest

PLEASANTON

Championship

Uniontown vs. Humboldt

Third Place

Oswego vs. Heritage

Fifth Place

Marmaton Valley at Pleasanton

ROYAL VALLEY

Round Robin

Wabaunsee vs. Chapman

Santa Fe Trail at Royal Valley

ST. JOHN

Semifinals

Pratt at St. John

Central Plains vs. Ness City

Losers Bracket

Nickerson 61, Larned 59

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Semifinals

Free State vs. Blue Valley

Barstow (Mo.) at St. Thomas Aquinas

Losers Bracket

Columbia (Mo.) Battle vs. Olathe East

Washburn Rural vs. Pembroke Hill (Mo.)

SALINA

Semifinals

Abilene 68, Salina South 54

Andover vs. Salina Central

Losers Bracket

Liberal 51, Goodland 24

Buhler vs. Concordia

SM WEST

Semifinals

Blue Springs (Mo.) South vs. Grandview (Mo.)

BV North vs. SM Northwest

Losers Bracket

SM West vs. KC Wyandotte

KC (Mo.) Southeast vs. Lansing

SE-CHEROKEE

Semifinals

Baxter Springs vs. Pierce City (Mo.)

Erie at SE-Cherokee

Losers Bracket

St. Paul 41, Columbus 18

Parsons 53, Jayhawk-Linn 43

SPRING HILL

Championship

Eisenhower vs. KC Piper

Third Place

Olathe South at Spring Hill

Fifth Place

BV Southwest 32, KC Sumner 31

Seventh Place

Osawatomie 58, Veritas 52

STERLING

Championship

Hugoton vs. SE-Saline

Third Place

Sterling 78, Hutchinson Trinity 63

Fifth Place

Beloit 58, Smoky Valley 53

Seventh Place

Remington vs. Lyons

TONGANOXIE

Pool Play

De Soto vs. Wamego

Eudora vs. KC (Mo.) Metro

TOPEKA

Semifinals

Highland Park vs. Wichita Southeast

Wichita South vs. St. Louis Vashon

Losers Bracket

Lawrence 67, Wichita East 51

Topeka West at Topeka

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

Semifinals

Doniphan West vs. Troy

Hanover vs. Onaga

Losers Bracket

Valley Heights vs. Centralia

Clifton-Clyde vs. Washington County

VALLEY CENTER

Semifinals

KC Turner vs. Olathe Northwest

Topeka Seaman at Valley Center

Losers Bracket

Wichita Northwest 75, Maize South 63

Garden City 60, Ulysses 57

Saturday’s schedule

Games involving area teams

Baldwin: Augusta vs. Bonner Springs or Wellsville, 4 or 5:30 p.m.

Burrton: Seventh place, Fairfield vs. Pretty Prairie, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Goessel vs. Little River, 4:30; third place, Inman at Burrton, 6; championship, Central Christian vs. Berean Academy, 7:30.

Chanute: Seventh place, Olathe North vs. Winfield, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Goddard at Chanute, 3:45; third place, 5:15; championship, 7.

Chaparral: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4:30; championship, 6.

Coffeyville: Seventh place, 10 a.m.; fifth place, 11:15; third place, 1:45 p.m.; championship, 4:15.

Cunningham: Seventh place, Kinsley at Cunningham, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Norwich vs. Stafford, 3:30; third place, 5; championship, 6:30.

Dodge City: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 2:30; third place, 4; championship, 6.

El Dorado: Seventh place, Circle at El Dorado, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, Campus vs. Great Bend, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 6:45.

Halstead: Seventh place, Douglass vs. Moundridge, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Garden Plain vs. Rose Hill, 3:30; third place, 6; championship, 8.

Hillsboro: Seventh place, 1 p.m.; fifth place, 1; third place, 4; championship, 7:30.

Hoisington: Seventh place, La Crosse vs. Victoria, 1:15 p.m.; fifth place, Russell vs. Ellinwood, 1:15; third place, 4:45; championship, 8:15.

McPherson: Seventh place, Hutchinson vs. Mill Valley, 1:30 p.m.; fifth place, SM East vs. Wichita Heights, 3:15; third place, 5; championship, 7.

St. John: Seventh place, Wichita West vs. Larned, 3 p.m.; fifth place, Macksville vs. Nickerson, 4:45; third place, 6:30; championship, 8:15.

Salina: Seventh place, 12:45 p.m.; fifth place, 4:15; third place, 3:45; championship, 7:15.

South Central Border League (at Ark City): Seventh place, Central-Burden vs. South Haven, 10:30 a.m.; fifth place, Argonia vs. West Elk, 1:30 p.m.; third place, Oxford vs. Cedar-Vale Dexter, 4:30; championship, Caldwell vs. Sedan, 7:30.

Topeka: Seventh place, Topeka West vs. Wichita East, noon; fifth place, Lawrence at Topeka, 1:45 p.m.; third place, 3:30; championship, 5:30.

Valley Center: Seventh place, Maize South vs. Ulysses, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Garden City vs. Wichita Northwest, 3:45; third place, 5:30; championship, 7:15.

Girls

Friday’s scores

REGULAR SEASON

Belle Plaine at Ell-Saline

Circle at Collegiate

Maize South at Maize

Pratt at Macksville

Smoky Valley at Clay Center

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Fifth Place

Topeka Hayden vs. St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton

Seventh Place

Ottawa at Bashor-Linwood

BV NORTH

Championship

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North at BV North

Third Place

Olathe East vs. KC (Mo.) Staley

Fifth Place

St. James Academy vs. KC (Mo) Notre Dame de Sion

Seventh Place

SM West vs. BV West

BURLINGTON

Semifinals

Labette County 59, Independence 42

Paola at Burlington

CENTRE

Pool Play

Marion vs. Rural Vista

Wakefield vs. Herington

Peabody-Burns vs. Elyria Christian

Solomon at Centre

COFFEYVILLE

Round Robin

Sand Springs (Okla.) at Coffeyville

Life Prep vs. OKC Hale

COLBY

Semifinals

Kearney (Neb.) Catholic at Colby

Losers Bracket

Pine Creek (Colo.) 43, Scott City 35

FRONTENAC

Semifinals

BV Southwest vs. OKC Classen

Fort Scott vs. Piedmont (Mo.)

Losers Bracket

Nevada (Mo.) at Frontenac

HI-PLAINS LEAGUE

At Garden City

Consolation

Leoti 44, Stanton County 39

HILLSBORO

Semifinals

Hesston 45, Riley County 32

Clay Center vs. Republic County

Losers Bracket

Sunrise Christian vs. Holcomb

Hillsboro 36, Bennington 15

HOISINGTON

Semifinals

Russell 43, Ellsworth 41

La Crosse vs. Otis-Bison

IMMACULATA

Round Robin

KC (Mo.) East Christian vs. Washington

Heritage Christian at Immaculata

LIBERAL, MO.

Fifth Place

NE-Arma vs. Galena

Seventh Place

Golden City (Mo.) vs. Crest

McLOUTH

Semifinals

KC Christian vs. Cair Paravel

Riverside at McLouth

MID-CONTINENT LEAGUE

At Trego

Semifinals

Thomas More Prep 59, Hill City 35

Stockton 52, Plainville 44

MIAMI, OKLA.

Losers Bracket

Chetopa vs. Braggs (Okla.)

NEODESHA

Championship

Girard 41, Caney Valley 38

Third Place

Bluestem at Neodesha

NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

At Downs

Semifinals

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 53, Lakeside 25

Thunder Ridge 42, Southern Cloud 35

Losers Bracket

Wilson 45, Natoma 30

Lincoln 47, Osborne 40

Consolation

Tescott 33, Rock Hills 18

Pike Valley vs. Sylvan-Lucas

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

At Oberlin

Semifinals

Quinter vs. Hoxie

Wallace County vs. Dighton

Losers Bracket

Rawlins County vs. Greeley County

St. Francis at Oberlin

PITTSBURG

Semifinals

West Plains (Mo.) 39, Pittsburg 35, OT

Losers Bracket

KC (Mo.) North vs. BV Northwest

Winnetonka (Mo.) vs. Atchison

PLEASANTON

Championship

Humboldt 51, Oswego 21

Third Place

Heritage at Pleasanton

Fifth Place

Uniontown 43, Marmaton Valley 21

ROYAL VALLEY

Round Robin

Wabaunsee vs. Chapman

Santa Fe Trail at Royal Valley

SALINA

Semifinals

Liberal 47, Abilene 41

Salina Central 66, Goodland 32

Losers Bracket

Salina South 33, Buhler 27

Concordia vs. Andover

SARCOXIE, MO.

Round Robin

Riverton vs. McAuley (Mo.)

SOUTH CENTRAL BORDER LEAGUE

At Arkansas City

Semifinals

Caldwell vs. Flinthills

Sedan vs. Argonia

Losers Bracket

Udall vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter

West Elk 54, South Haven 39

STERLING

Championship

Hugoton at Sterling

Third Place

Remington 52, Beloit 32

Fifth Place

Smoky Valley 46, Hutchinson Trinity 30

Seventh Place

Lyons vs. SE-Saline

TONGANOXIE

Semifinals

Silver Lake vs. Jefferson West

De Soto vs. Wamego

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

At Washington

Semifinals

Wetmore vs. Centralia

Hanover at Washington County

Losers Bracket

Linn vs. Doniphan West

Frankfort vs. Clifton-Clyde

Consolation

Axtell vs. Onaga

Saturday’s schedule

Games involving area teams

Coffeyville: Life Prep vs. Sand Springs (Okla.), 3 p.m.

Hillsboro: Seventh place, 11:30 a.m.; fifth place, 11:30; third place, 2:30 p.m.; championship, 5:45.

Salina: Seventh place, Andover-Concordia loser vs. Buhler, 11 a.m.; third place, Abilene vs. Goodland, 2 p.m.; fifth place, Salina South vs. Andover-Concordia winner, 2:30; championship, Liberal vs. Salina Central, 5:30.

South Central Border League (at Ark City): Seventh place, 9 a.m.; fifth place, noon; third place, 3 p.m.; championship, 6.

