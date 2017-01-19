El Dorado tournament: Kapaun wins easily

Kapaun Mount Carmel’s hot start led the way to a 58-44 win over Campus in the quarterfinals at the 49th Bluestem Classic. The Crusaders led 3-0 lead after a Thomas Wells three-pointer not even 15 seconds into the game and never looked back.
The guard duo of Wells and Chris Meitzner helped pave the way for the Crusaders into Friday’s semifinal with their ability to shoot and finish in transition. Wells and Meitzner combined for the first eight Crusader points.
“I think part of the transition is actually their chemistry,” Kapaun coach John Cherne said. “They really get along well and trust each other. I think that’s a bigger thing on just playing overall.”
Kapaun (9-1) led 22-4 after the first quarter. After the first quarter Campus began to settle down and were able to get open looks. Campus (2-7) outscored the Crusaders by 10 in the final quarter, but had already dug too big of a hole.
“The start we got off to absolutely killed us,” Campus coach Chris Davis said. “From six minutes on in the second quarter we outplayed them. We played hard and played with a lot of energy.”
Cherne was able to use his bench in the fourth quarter.
“We played a lot of younger kids down the stretch,” Cherne said. “Some kids that we’re going to have to rely on later down the year and we haven’t been afforded the opportunity to play them yet, so it’s a learning experience.”
Kapaun will play the Trinity Academy-El Dorado winner in the semifinals.
Collegiate 69, Great Bend 56 – Cody McNerney’s 16-point fourth quarter helped send the top-seeded Spartans into Friday’s semifnials. Collegiate (9-0) led 27-21 at the half and couldn’t seem to pull away from eighth-seeded Great Bend (1-9). McNerney led the Spartans with a season-high 31 points. Kody Crosby’s 16 points led the Panthers in scoring.
Gardner-Edgerton 59, Circle 51 – The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, but a strong second quarter ignited the spark that Gardner-Edgerton would need. The Thunderbirds pulled within six in the final minute, but the Trailblazers prevailed for a semifinal matchup with No. 1 Collegiate on Friday night at 8:15.
Campus
4
12
6
22
—
44
Kapaun
22
12
12
12
—
58
CAMPUS: Harvey 6, Schley 21, Kahmann 10, Harvey 4, Howard 1, Lawrenz 2.
KAPAUN: Hutton 6, Eberhart 2, Barrier 8, Meitzner 10, Kennedy 2, Wells 13, Engels 2, Bell 8, Channell 7.
Great Bend
9
12
13
22
—
56
Collegiate
18
9
14
28
—
69
GREAT BEND: Esfeld 10, Crosby 16, Ireland 12, Perry 8, Brock 4, Murray 1, Smith 5.
COLLEGIATE: McNerney 31, Bradley 4, Dick 7, Cuillo 3, Fisher 10, Ashley 9, Root 5.
Circle
19
6
10
16
—
51
Gardner
11
14
18
16
—
59
CIRCLE: Failes 3, Hartley 28, Meier 3, Straw 10, Seivley 3, Erikson 2, Jernigan 2.
GARDNER-EDGERTON: Hatton 13, Toomey 2, Nichols 5, Rohr 16, Boyt 1, Marshall 2, Jennings 2, Reed 15, Soza 3.
