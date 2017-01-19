McPherson tournament: Heights falls in opening-round upset

His team, simply, played in a “funk,” Heights boys basketball coach Joe Auer said.
The Falcons did some things right Thursday, forcing Blue Valley West into 21 turnovers while committing nine of their own.
But the scrappy Jaguars played like anything but a 2-7 team, getting 26 points from guard Mikey Chalupa – including six three-pointers – and dominating the boards in upsetting the second-seeded Falcons 62-58 at the McPherson Invitational.
“It seemed like we were in a funk all night,” Auer said. “Both halves, we had opportunities to really run away with it, push (the lead) out to double figures.”
An injury to Heights senior Anthoney Collins seemed to plunge the Falcons even deeper into their malaise. He was injured in the first half and tried to come back in the second, but eventually watched the rest of the game from the bench, an icepack on his right shoulder. Auer called the injury some neck and shoulder pain and said Heights’ third-leading scorer would be all right.
At the time he was hurt, Collins had hit four three-pointers and ended up Heights second-leading scorer in the game with 12 points.
“He’ll be OK going forward,” Auer said.
Still, Collins’ injury appeared to take something of a mental toll on Heights.
“In the second half, Anthoney Collins gets hurt, and I thought we took about five steps back when that happened,” Auer said. “We weren’t very tough after that.”
After shooting 43 percent in the first half, Heights hit 9 of 24 shots in the second (37.5 percent). Meanwhile, the Jaguars hit 9 of 15 after halftime (60 percent).
In the fourth quarter alone, Blue Valley West outscored Heights 18-9, holding on at the end thanks to Chalupa’s shooting and Trey Lucas muscling inside for 17 points.
Auer was pleased by the Falcons forcing turnovers, but Blue Valley West outrebounded Heights in the first half 21-10 and ended the game with a 35-20 advantage.
“They were the more physical team all night long,” Auer said. “It’s pretty obvious what we did poorly. (Outrebounded) 35-20 and we didn’t take advantage of 21 turnovers.”
Auer said rebounding hasn’t been a problem for his team all season.
“We average 32 rebounds a game,” he said. “We’re a little undersized this year, but we’ve outrebounded most every opponent.”
Auer said he told his team to take the loss in stride and learn from it.
“I told the kids we’re not going to overthink it,” he said. “We didn’t play good. It’s not the first (Heights) team that has come here and laid an egg, unfortunately for us.”
Senior guard Tyrell Andrews led Heights with 20 points – 10 in each half – and was the only Falcon in double figures besides Collins.
Heights will try to bounce back today at 3 p.m. against Hutchinson, which dropped its opener to Manhattan, 53-35.
BV West
12
20
12
18
—
62
W. Heights
16
16
17
9
—
58
BV WEST – Chalupa 26, Lucas 17, Goodale 8, Elfstrand 6, Lane 3, Jones 2.
HEIGHTS – Andrews 20, Collins 12, Davis 6, Richardson 6, Baker 5, Kirkendoll 4, Okon 2, Hale 2, Driskill 1.
Maize 61, Mill Valley 29 — Seniors Grant Bugbee and John Short combined for 27 points for Maize (7-3), which found its shooting late in the game and rolled past Mill Valley.
Short’s 13 rebounds – eight on the defensive end – led to a 44-26 advantage on the boards for Maize, which hit 26 percent of its first-half shots yet still led at the half 25-10.
The Eagles hit five three-pointers in the second half, and blew the game open by outscoring Mill Valley in the final quarter, 27-8.
Mill Valley shot 20 percent from the field in the first half and 28 percent for the game.
Mill Valley
5
5
11
8
—
29
Maize
11
14
9
27
—
61
MILL VALLEY – Valencia 6, Moore 5, Flaming 4, Montgomery 4, Little 2, Kaifes 2, Talley 2, Cooper 2, McCabe 2.
MAIZE – Bugbee 15, Short 12, Grill 10, J. Johnson 8, Jobe 5, D. Johnson 4, Love 4, Espinoza 2, McIntyre 1.
Manhattan 53, Hutchinson 35 — Guard Tommy Ekart scored 14 points and six rebounds, and 6-7 Cade Roberts scored 10 to lead Manhattan to an easy opening-round victory.
The Indians jumped to a 23-13 halftime lead and 40-19 after three quarters, shooting 71 percent in the second half. Hutchinson was led by DeAndre Baugh’s 10 points.
Hutchinson
7
6
6
16
—
35
Manhattan
19
4
17
13
—
53
HUTCHINSON – Baugh 10, Heitschmidt 8, Holmberg 5, Moldonado 5, Aiken 4, Jones 3.
MANHATTAN – Ekart 14, Roberts 10, Saville 8, Hudgins 6, Trapp 4, Awbrey 4, Wiggins 3, Haus 2, Marsh 2.
