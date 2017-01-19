Topeka tourney: Israel Barnes scores 36 as Southeast upsets Lawrence

A 36-point performance doesn’t sound out of the ordinary for Israel Barnes.
But this one was different.
Barnes navigated the entire second half of Thursday’s opening-round game in the Topeka Invitational against Lawrence with four fouls, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Southeast team to a 69-66 victory over the fourth-ranked team in Class 6A.
Southeast (6-4) will face Highland Park in Friday’s 6:45 p.m. semifinal.
“Every performance is special with Israel,” Southeast coach Melvin Herring said. “But with four fouls and that much time left, you’re just holding your breath the whole time, especially with how aggressive he plays. You just ride the ride and trust your players. Israel is smart and I knew he was going to play smart out there.”
Playing without freshman starters Micah Jacques and Shawn Warrior, Southeast bombarded Lawrence in the first quarter with 30 points. The Buffaloes would connect on eight three-pointers from four players — Barnes (4), Tony Riley (2), Johnny Murdock, and Ollie McGee — in the first half alone, as they would build as much as a 17-point lead over Lawrence.
But the game changed late in the second quarter when Barnes was whistled for offensive fouls on back-to-back possessions, giving him his third and fourth fouls.
“It’s hard to sit down because I love to play, but I knew my teammates were going to have my back,” said Barnes, who had 19 points at halftime. “We all love each other and they stepped up and did what they were supposed to do in the minutes I was out.”
Herring opted to leave Barnes on the bench for the first four minutes of the third quarter, but felt forced to insert him back in the game when Lawrence rallied to cut Southeast’s lead to 43-38. Barnes injected some much-needed offense, scoring or assisting on eight straight points to help push Southeast’s lead back to 51-44 entering the fourth quarter.
Lawrence would outscore Southeast 12-5 to begin the fourth quarter to tie the game at 56 with 2:41 left — that’s when Barnes took over.
Barnes broke the tie on the next possession on a step-back three-pointer with a hand in his face. After Lawrence scored on the other end, Barnes responded with another heavily-contested make on a jump shot to push the lead back to 61-58.
“He stepped up,” teammate Treyveyon Campbell said smiling, “like he always does.”
Barnes was the only Southeast player to make a field goal in the fourth quarter, as his 13 points in the final quarter helped seal the victory. Lawrence never had a possession in the final minute where it could have potentially tied the game.
Herring admitted to removing the reigns from Barnes in the fourth quarter and allowing him to score from isolation plays.
“I just wanted to be a leader for my team and step up,” Barnes said. “I knew they needed me in crucial moments like that.”
For Southeast, which has had its share of up-and-down moments, Thursday’s win was a glimpse of what Barnes and the Buffaloes can accomplish.
“You cherish the win because you know the stature of the team we just played,” Herring said. “This lets us know, character-wise, where we’re at. We’ve shuffled some things around and I’m so proud of how these guys have responded.”
Highland Park 57, East 55 — Diagnosing what is plaguing East (6-4) in its up-and-down season is as simple as looking at the first possession coming out of halftime to coach Joe Jackson.
“We talked at halftime about really controlling the glass and that was our main emphasis in the locker room,” Jackson said. “The first possession they get four offensive rebounds and score. So we’re just not getting the carry-over right now.”
Even though East never became fully comfortable against Highland Park’s 3-2 zone defense, the Blue Aces built an 18-12 lead early in the second quarter. But the offense — and the urgency — would wait to pick up until East fell in a 12-point hole.
Down by six with under a minute remaining, Elijah Kelly banked in a three-pointer, then stole a Highland Park inbounds pass, finished at the other end with a foul and made the free throw to tie the game at 55 with 26 seconds left. Kelly finished with a team-high 14 points.
“Elijah made some phenomenal plays for us, but we’ve got to get him playing at that level the whole game,” Jackson said. “He knows that and our whole team knows that. We’ve got to get guys across the board locked in, Elijah especially, at the start of every game. We shouldn’t have even been in that position at the end.”
Highland Park scored what would become the game-winner with 12 seconds left, as Kenny Stewart made a twisting lay-up in traffic.
East had a look at a potential game-tying shot, but Michael McKinney’s off-balanced floater bounced out.
“Ultimately that play didn’t determine the outcome of the game,” Jackson said. “There were so many things before that that cost us. We’re going to have regroup and keep plugging away.”
East will face Lawrence in the consolation semifinals on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Southeast
30
13
8
18
—
69
Lawrence
15
18
11
22
—
66
SOUTHEAST: I. Barnes 36, J. Murdock 9, T. Campbell 7, T. Riley 6, O. McGee 5, T. Adkins 4, M. Perkins 2.
LAWRENCE: K. Buffalomeat 17, C. King 15, J. Mallory 14, A. Miller 7, T. Quartlebaum 4, N. Butler 4, A. Selden 3, B. Solko 1, B. Chapple 1.
Highland Park
10
15
15
17
—
57
East
14
12
8
21
—
55
HIGHLAND PARK: K. Stewart 18, L. White 9, D. Giardina 9, D. Harden 7, I. Jameson 7, P. White 5, W. White 2.
EAST: E. Kelly 14, M. McKinney 10, K. Thomas 7, J. Randle 6, Z. Fralin 6, E. Valentino 4, T. Silmon 2, J. Finney 2, S. Carter 2, M. Jenkins 2.
